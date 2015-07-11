Best of Comic-Con
A man identifying himself as TJ The Fish Doctor dresses as "Albert", a robot double of The Wolverine from the Marvel Comics' comic book series, at the 2015 Comic-Con International in San Diego, California July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
People dressed as a Batman and a Joker pose for pictures outside of the 2015 Comic-Con International in San Diego, California July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Cosplay enthusiasts Jonathan Michael (L) and Connor Breen are dressed like the Mad Hatter from "Alice in Wonderland" during the 2015 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People pose for a photo while promoting the movie "Hitman: Agent 47" during the 2015 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shawn Richter shows his Captain America costume while his son Gavin looks on. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Cosplay attendees pose for pictures. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Attendees dressed in zombie outfits walk down the Gaslamp Quarter. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Characters from the new Amazon series "Hand Of God". REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Cosplay attendees show their costumes. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Jennifer Lawrence poses at a press line for "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man dressed as Boba Fett. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Comic Con attendees wait to cross the street. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Angel Viray poses with zombies from the AMC series "The Walking Dead". REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Attendees walk outside of the Convention Center. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Alejandro Castillo dresses as White Walker from Game Of Thrones. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
A man dressed as Chewbacca from Star Wars. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Attendees adjust their costumes. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Sabastian and Julia Sanzberro, dressed as Fred Flinstone and Barney Rubble, walk the trade floor. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Cast member Willow Shields poses at a press line for "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A group of Power Rangers pose. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
A group of young Star Wars Stormtroopers. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
An attendee dressed in cosplay as the character Ash from the movie "The Evil Dead". REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Francesca Capaldi, who is the voice of the Little Red-Haired Girl in The Peanuts Movie. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Jason Garcia poses as The Joker from Batman. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Director M. Night Shyamalan poses for portrait. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man in a Transformers costume walks down the hall. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Cast members Peter Capaldi (C), Jenna Coleman (L) and Michelle Gomez pose at a press line for "Doctor Who". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Attendees cross the street. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Brandon Moriesta (R) interacts with a Cosplay character. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Cast members Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson (C) and Liam Hemsworth hug at a press line for "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
