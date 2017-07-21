Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 21, 2017 | 7:00pm IST

Best of Comic-Con

Jim Hampshire, dressed as a character from "Game of Thrones", attends the opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jim Hampshire, dressed as a character from "Game of Thrones", attends the opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Jim Hampshire, dressed as a character from "Game of Thrones", attends the opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 30
Emjaye Adamson of San Diego poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Emjaye Adamson of San Diego poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Emjaye Adamson of San Diego poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 30
Cast member Halle Berry attends a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Halle Berry attends a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Cast member Halle Berry attends a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 30
Joe Skellington poses for a pictures during opening day. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Joe Skellington poses for a pictures during opening day. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Joe Skellington poses for a pictures during opening day. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 30
An attendee arrives dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee arrives dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
An attendee arrives dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 30
Small toy figures are shown for sale. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Small toy figures are shown for sale. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Small toy figures are shown for sale. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 30
A person wears a Stormtrooper helmet while pushing a stroller. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A person wears a Stormtrooper helmet while pushing a stroller. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
A person wears a Stormtrooper helmet while pushing a stroller. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 30
Attendees chat during the 2017 Comic-Con International Convention. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Attendees chat during the 2017 Comic-Con International Convention. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Attendees chat during the 2017 Comic-Con International Convention. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 30
Cast member Channing Tatum poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Channing Tatum poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Cast member Channing Tatum poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 30
A zombie arrives in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A zombie arrives in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 20, 2017
A zombie arrives in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 30
An attendee takes a selfie. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee takes a selfie. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
An attendee takes a selfie. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 30
An attendee with red hair and green eyes in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee with red hair and green eyes in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
An attendee with red hair and green eyes in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 30
Cast member Jeff Bridges poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Jeff Bridges poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Cast member Jeff Bridges poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 30
A family poses for a picture with cartoon character Sponge Bob. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A family poses for a picture with cartoon character Sponge Bob. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
A family poses for a picture with cartoon character Sponge Bob. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 30
Attendees gather during opening day. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees gather during opening day. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Attendees gather during opening day. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 30
Attendees wait in line at a security line for a costume and weapons check. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees wait in line at a security line for a costume and weapons check. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Attendees wait in line at a security line for a costume and weapons check. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 30
Attendee Todd Schmidt of San Diego poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendee Todd Schmidt of San Diego poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Attendee Todd Schmidt of San Diego poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 30
Ben Choy from Los Angeles poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ben Choy from Los Angeles poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Ben Choy from Los Angeles poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
18 / 30
Benilda from San Francisco is dressed as Queen Amidala from Star Wars. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Benilda from San Francisco is dressed as Queen Amidala from Star Wars. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Benilda from San Francisco is dressed as Queen Amidala from Star Wars. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
19 / 30
An attendee arrives in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee arrives in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
An attendee arrives in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
20 / 30
Cast member Pedro Pascal poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Pedro Pascal poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Cast member Pedro Pascal poses at a press line for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
21 / 30
An attendee in costume walks the floor. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee in costume walks the floor. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
An attendee in costume walks the floor. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
22 / 30
Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
23 / 30
Attendee Emily poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendee Emily poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Attendee Emily poses for a picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
24 / 30
An attendee poses for a friend. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee poses for a friend. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
An attendee poses for a friend. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
25 / 30
Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
26 / 30
David Schoelen poses dressed like the character of Demogorgon from "Stranger Things". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

David Schoelen poses dressed like the character of Demogorgon from "Stranger Things". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
David Schoelen poses dressed like the character of Demogorgon from "Stranger Things". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
27 / 30
An attendee calling himself Dude Vader blows bubbles out of his costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee calling himself Dude Vader blows bubbles out of his costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
An attendee calling himself Dude Vader blows bubbles out of his costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
28 / 30
Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Attendees arrive dressed in costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
29 / 30
Attendee Lesly Easson makes a phone call while in her costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendee Lesly Easson makes a phone call while in her costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2017
Attendee Lesly Easson makes a phone call while in her costume. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
ESPY Awards red carpet

ESPY Awards red carpet

Next Slideshows

ESPY Awards red carpet

ESPY Awards red carpet

On the red carpet at the 2017 ESPY Awards.

13 Jul 2017
Madonna opens hospital wing in Malawi

Madonna opens hospital wing in Malawi

Madonna attends the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi.

12 Jul 2017
Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Our collection of celebrity arrest photos.

10 Jul 2017
Paris Haute Couture

Paris Haute Couture

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

06 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Strong quake shakes Greece and Turkey

Strong quake shakes Greece and Turkey

A powerful earthquake shakes the Greek holiday island of Kos and the Turkish tourist hub of Bodrum.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

India this week

India this week

Our top photos from India this week.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Strike paralyzes Venezuela

Strike paralyzes Venezuela

A 24-hour national shutdown of private businesses leaves many Venezuelan streets deserted and barricaded during a civil disobedience campaign to try to end nearly two decades of Socialist Party rule.

Will and Kate's pre-Brexit charm tour

Will and Kate's pre-Brexit charm tour

Prince William and his wife Kate shore up relations with European Union countries before Britain leaves the bloc.

Trump samples 'Made in America' products

Trump samples 'Made in America' products

President Donald Trump showcases a panoply of American-made products, as his administration lays out priorities for revising NAFTA.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast