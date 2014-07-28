Best of Comic-Con
Attendee Kelsey Newman, dressed as "Tank Girl," waits outside the convention center during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Chris Hemsworth (2nd L) jokes with co-star Chris Evans (L) at a press line for the movie "Avengers: Age of Ultron" during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lyndsay and Don Smith have their photo taken next to a man dressed as a zombie at a booth for "The Walking Dead" during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Attendees have their photo taken next to people dressed as the Power Rangers during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Attendee Mark Degenkolb and his daughter Doria pose dressed like the comic book characters while attending the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mark Shaffer walks with Chopper The Biker Dog outside of the San Diego Convention Center during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Cast members Isaac Hempstead Wright (L) and Elle Fanning pose with Boxtrolls characters at a press line for "The Boxtrolls" during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members (bottom) have their photo taken with attendees during an autograph signing session for "Marvel's Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D." during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Attendees wearing Oculus Rift virtual reality headsets view a 3-dimensional video for the "Pacific Rim: Jaeger Pilot" video game during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Attendees walk by a Transformers statue during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Actors from TV series "Resurrection" Devin Kelly (L), Omar Epps (C) and Frances Fisher take a "selfie" before an autograph signing session at the ABC Castle booth, during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 25,...more
A person dressed like "Homer Simpson" gestures during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Costumed attendees cheer as they meet the cast of "Star Wars Legends" during an advanced screening during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Allie Shaughnessy, who is dressed as Mystique, during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
A person wearing a costume to resemble the Star Wars character Boba Fett crosses the street during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A couple wearing costumes crosses the street during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Costumed attendees take pictures during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
People wait to enter the convention center during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Jack Black is escorted off stage by characters from the movie "Goosebumps" at its panel during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Jack Black wears a Stormtrooper helmet as he arrives at a panel for the movie "Goosebumps" during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Maia Blackman, dressed as Lorne from the television series Angel, attends the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
U.S. Marine Corps Major Kody Dixon waits with his wife Jenny and their sons Harry (2nd R) and Max during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An attendee dressed like Elvis Presley reacts during a panel for the movie "Goosebumps" during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Attendees look over the new Batman outfit on at the comic franchise's 75th anniversary display during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Costumed attendees stand outside the Convention Center during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Attendee Eric Gorton, dressed like the character "The Riddler", attends a panel for the movie "Goosebumps" during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kenneth McDaniel, who is dressed in a Stonecutters costume as Homer Simpson from The Simpsons, is seen during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Jill Olsen (R) has her picture taken inside a giant cocoon, from the "Falling Skies" TV series, during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Ollie the Pug, dressed in a "Shazam" costume, sits outside of the San Diego Convention Center during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Lori Roulette, dressed as a character from "Alice in Wonderland" attends the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
An attendee dressed as Captain America is seen during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Costumed attendees pose during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
A staff member dressed as Wonderwoman, who gave her name as Hillary Hula, performs at the Gaslamp Quarter in Downtown San Diego during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
A costumed man who gave his name as Nomad walks outside of the San Diego Convention Center during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Costumed attendees dressed as characters from Guardians of the Galaxy are seen during the 2014 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
