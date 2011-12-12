Best of cricket 2011
South Africa's Morne van Wyk catches to dismiss Murali Vijay during their T20 cricket match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/Files
South African cricket players celebrate the dismissal of Yusuf Pathan who was caught out by Faf du Plessis during their fifth and final one day international cricket match at Super Sport Park Stadium in Centurion, January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe...more
Harbhajan Singh is attended to by the team's physiotherapist Paul Close during India's fifth and final one day international cricket match against South Africa at Supersport park stadium in Centurion January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/Files more
A streaker runs across the ground as New Zealand play Pakistan during the first innings on day three of their second test cricket match in Wellington, January 17, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps/Files
New Zealand's James Franklin misses a catch off Pakistan's Azhar Ali during the first innings on day two of their second test cricket match in Wellington, January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps/Files
MS Dhoni catches a ball during the one day international cricket match against South Africa at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/Files
England's Jonathon Trott falls to the ground after being hit by the ball as Australia's Doug Bollinger looks on during their one-day international cricket match at Sydney Cricket Ground January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Stevens/Files
Alastair Cook, James Anderson and Graeme Swann (L-R) of England celebrate in the dressing room after defeating Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground January 7, 2011. REUTERS/Tom Shaw/Pool/Files
Australia's Brett Lee (R) grabs the leg of England's Graeme Swann during their Twenty20 limited overs match in Adelaide January 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray/Files
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga stretches during a practice session ahead of the first one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Colombo January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
West Indies captain Darren Sammy (C) runs with teammates during a practice session ahead of their first one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
Sachin Tendulkar lifts the trophy at the Taj hotel the day after India defeated Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup final in Mumbai April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
Mahendra Singh Dhoni lifts the trophy at the Taj hotel the day after India defeated Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup final in Mumbai April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
Virat Kohli (top) celebrates with Harbhajan Singh after India won the ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
India's players celebrate with their trophy after India won their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
India's players including Sachin Tendulkar (C) celebrate after India won their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Files
Virender Sehwag (R) and Sachin Tendulkar celebrate on the podium after they beat Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup final match in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Files
A Sri Lanka cricket fan reacts after their team's loss during their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against India, in front REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
Yuvraj Singh walks to receive man of the tournamnet award after India won their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Gautam Gambhir walks after being bowled by Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera during India's ICC Cricket World Cup final match in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A fan of the Sri Lankan cricket team, wearing face paint, reacts as he watches the ICC Cricket World Cup final match between Sri Lanka and India on a big screen at Galle Face Green in Colombo April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga kisses the ball as he starts his bowling during their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against India in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Files
Sri Lanka's Thilan Samaraweera reacts as he walks off the field after being dismissed during their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against India in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Sri Lankan and Indian fans watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final match in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Files
An India fan displays a sign before the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup final match between India and Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
School children wearing paper masks of Indian cricketers cheer for the victory of the Indian cricket team ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka on Saturday, in Lucknow April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
Children watch the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and Pakistan being played at Mohali on a big screen in Mumbai March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A Pakistani cricket fan sounds a horn in Karachi on March 30, 2011, after the toss between India and Pakistan ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match in India. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files
A fan painted in the colours of the Indian national flag and with the name of the Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni written on his chest cheers before the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 semi-final match between India and Pakistan in Mohali...more
Fans wearing paper masks of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (in blue turban), his Pakistani counterpart Yusuf Raza Gilani (3rd R), Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar (R), captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2nd R), Yuvraj Singh (C) and Yusuf Pathan...more
Cricket fans with their faces painted with the Indian and Pakistani national flags pose as they play tug-of-war for a replica of the Cricket World Cup trophy with their teeth, in Hyderabad March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Students wear paper masks of Indian cricketers as they attend a special prayer ceremony for the victory of the Indian cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match against Pakistan on Wednesday, at a temple in Chandigarh March 28, 2011....more
Yuvraj Singh celebrates with his man of the tournament trophy after India won their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Files
Spectators dressed as smurfs look on during the first cricket test match between England and Sri Lanka at the Swalec Stadium in Cardiff, Wales May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
Fans dressed as bananas play their own game of cricket during the lunch break of the third cricket test match between England and Sri Lanka at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England June 18, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
A spectator reads a book during a rain break at the third cricket test match between England and Sri Lanka at the Rose Bowl in Southampton June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (top) speaks to West Indies' Adrian Barath after they collided during their third test cricket match in Mumbai November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
West Indies' Shivnarine Chanderpaul kisses the pitch after scoring a century during the first day of their first test cricket match against India in New Delhi November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A dog runs across the field during the ICC Cricket World Cup group B match between India and the West Indies in Chennai March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
India fans cheer before the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup group B match between India and the West Indies in Chennai March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
Suresh Raina (L) stands in front of a misting fan as teammate Piyush Chawla watches during a cricket practice session ahead of India'sICC Cricket World Cup Group B match against the West Indies on Sunday, in Chennai March 16, 2011....more
A light bulb is seen as West Indies' players perform a stretching exercise during a cricket practice session in New Delhi February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Sachin Tendulkar (R) drops his bat as he takes a run as his teammate Harbhajan Singh looks on during India's test match against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
A spectator dressed as Spiderman climbs a pole in the Hollies stand during the third cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
England's Graeme Swann fails to catch a chance from the bat of Praveen Kumar (L) during the third cricket test match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
Suresh Raina dives to stop a ball watched by England's Tim Bresnan (R) and umpire Nigel Llong (L) during the third one-day international cricket match at the Oval cricket ground in London September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
Spectators supporting India look on during the third one-day international cricket match against England at the Oval cricket ground in London September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
Australia's Phillip Hughes watches his shot as Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne tries to stop the ball during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
A fan holding a poster of Pakistan's captain Shahid Afridi as he cheers before the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup group A match between Australia and Pakistan in Colombo March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
A security guard stands as it rains during the ICC Cricket World Cup group A match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Colombo March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Files
Australia's captain Michael Clarke (R) shares a moment with Sri Lanka's fast bowler Lasith Maling during their fourth One Day International (ODI) cricket match against in Colombo August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
Australia's players celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq off the bowling of Brett Lee during their ICC Cricket World Cup group A match in Colombo March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot as pigeons fly to avoid the ball during the third one-day international cricket match against England at the Oval cricket ground in London September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
England's Ravi Bopara ducks a ball during a cricket training session at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (R) reacts as Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal takes a run during the second one day international cricket match in Dubai November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro/Files
New Zealand's Nathan McCullum (L) and Kyle Mills attend a cricket practice session in Ahmedabad February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
West Indies' players warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one-day international cricket match against India in Cuttack November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
England's Ian Bell is bowled by West Indies' Kemar Roach during their ICC Cricket World Cup group B match in Chennai March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
Virender Sehwag plays a shot during their fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Sachin Tendulkar eats a banana at a break during the fourth test cricket match against England at the Oval cricket ground in London August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
