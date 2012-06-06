Edition:
Pictures | Wed Jun 6, 2012

Best of E3

<p>An attendee plays "Fable the Journey" during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), in Los Angeles June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

<p>Attendees at the Electronic Entertainment Expo visit the Electronic Arts booth on the first day of E3 in Los Angeles, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Attendees play Ubisoft's ZombiU for the Nintendo Wii U during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), in Los Angeles June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

<p>Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) attendees Dylan Barrie (R) and Sandeep Shekar (L) try out the new BandFuse Rock Legends during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Attendees at the Electronic Entertainment Expo try out Dance Central 3 on Xbox's Kinect during the first day of E3 in Los Angeles, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Kanae Fukuda plays the new Nintendo Wii on the first day of E3 in Los Angeles, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Attendees at the Electronic Entertainment Expo try out PlayStation's All-Stars Battle Royale during the first day of E3 in Los Angeles, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Visitors wearing Mickey ears take a photograph at the Disney Epic Mickey 2 booth on the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Attendees at the Electronic Entertainment Expo try out the Sony PlayStation Vita on the first day of E3 in Los Angeles, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Attendees at the Electronic Entertainment Expo make their way past the Nintendo booth on opening day of the E3 in Los Angeles, California June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Ubisoft staff demonstrate the "Far Cry 3" video game during the Sony news conference, as part of the E3, in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Attendees participate in a demonstration of the new Wii U GamePad and Console following the Nintendo All-Access Presentation at E3 2012, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>Shigeru Miyamoto (L), Senior Managing Director General Manager, Entertainment Analysis &amp; Developement Division, Nintendo Co., Ltd., and Bill Trinen, Director of Product Marketing, Treehouse, speak during the Nintendo All-Access Presentation at E3 2012, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

<p>Attendees participate in a demonstration of the new Wii U GamePad and Console following the Nintendo All-Access Presentation at E3 2012, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>A scene from the new video game "Watch Dogs" is presented at the Ubisoft news briefing during the E3 game expo in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

<p>Sony demonstrates the "Book of Spells" Wonderbook interactive book during the Sony news conference, as part of the E3, in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. The interactive book works with Sony's PlayStation 3 and the PlayStation Move. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>Yusuf Mehdi, Chief Marketing Officer, Interactive Entertainment for Microsoft, introduces a new XBox entertainment partner, the NBA, at the Microsoft XBox news briefing during the E3 game expo in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

<p>Reggie Fils-Aime, President and COO, Nintendo of America, Inc., speaks during the Nintendo All-Access Presentation at E3 2012, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles June 5, 2012. Nintendo Co Ltd will launch a console with a dedicated "Super Mario" game title for the first time in 16 years, as the struggling Japanese company hopes the new Wii U will score the rave reviews that helped make its predecessor the world's biggest gaming hit. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

<p>Executive producer of "Medal of Honor Warfighter" Greg Goodrich looks at a demonstration during the Electronic Arts news conference, as part of the E3, in Los Angeles, California, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>The "Book of Spells" by J.K. Rowling, a Wonderbook interactive book, is demonstrated during the Sony news conference, as part of the E3, in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. The interactive book works with Sony's PlayStation 3 and the PlayStation Move. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>A portion of the audience is pictured at the Ubisoft press briefing during the E3 game expo in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

<p>Shigeru Miyamoto (L), Senior Managing Director General Manager, Entertainment Analysis &amp; Developement Division, Nintendo Co., Ltd., and Bill Trinen, Director of Product Marketing, Treehouse, speak during the Nintendo All-Access Presentation at E3 2012, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles on June 5, 2012. Nintendo Co Ltd will launch a console with a dedicated "Super Mario" game title for the first time in 16 years, as the struggling Japanese company hopes the new Wii U will score the rave reviews that helped make its predecessor the world's biggest gaming hit. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

<p>A live demonstration of PlayStation's "All-Stars Battle Royale" is shown during the Sony news conference, as part of the E3, in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>A scene from the new video game "Assassin's Creed III" is presented at the Ubisoft press briefing during the E3 game expo in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

<p>Nintendo's Wii U tablet is shown on a large video screen (L) as it is used to play the video game "Rayman Legends" at the Ubisoft press briefing during the E3 game expo in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

<p>Dan Hay, producer of the video game "FarCry 3" introduces a preview of the game at the Ubisoft press briefing during the E3 game expo in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Rap artist Flo Rida performs with dancers during a segment promoting the newest version of video game "Dance Central 4" at the Ubisoft press briefing during the E3 game expo in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

<p>Battlefield 3 executive producer Patrick Bach (L) and Electronic Arts Chief Operating Officer (COO) Peter Moore unveil Battlefield 3 Premium during the EA news conference as part of E3 in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>General Manager (GM) of Electronic Arts Sports Football Cam Weber (L) and former Dallas Cowboy wide receiver Michael Irvin unveil Madden 13 during the EA news conference as part of E3 in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

<p>A scene from the new version of the Halo video game "Halo 4" is previewed at the Microsoft XBox news briefing during the E3 game expo in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Singer Usher (top R) performs as the game "Dance Central 3" is introduced at the Microsoft XBox news briefing during the E3 game expo in Los Angeles, California June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

<p>Workers finish final preparations for E3 2012, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, an annual video game conference and show, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

<p>Attendees pass between display areas during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), in Los Angeles June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

<p>Attendees play video games during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), in Los Angeles June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS)</p>

