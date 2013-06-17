Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jun 17, 2013 | 8:40pm IST

Best of E3

<p>Software designer Julian Kantor (L), who created "The Recital" takes a picture of Jonathan Feng (R) as he uses the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset to experience his program during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Software designer Julian Kantor (L), who created "The Recital" takes a picture of Jonathan Feng (R) as he uses the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset to experience his program during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas more

Monday, June 17, 2013

Software designer Julian Kantor (L), who created "The Recital" takes a picture of Jonathan Feng (R) as he uses the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset to experience his program during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
1 / 32
<p>Attendees watch scenes from the game "Forza Motorsport 5" during the Xbox E3 Media Briefing at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles,June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Attendees watch scenes from the game "Forza Motorsport 5" during the Xbox E3 Media Briefing at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles,June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, June 17, 2013

Attendees watch scenes from the game "Forza Motorsport 5" during the Xbox E3 Media Briefing at USC's Galen Center in Los Angeles,June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 32
<p>Gamers play Pac Man on an Atari game console during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Gamers play Pac Man on an Atari game console during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, June 17, 2013

Gamers play Pac Man on an Atari game console during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
3 / 32
<p>Conventioneers try out a karaoke booth during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Conventioneers try out a karaoke booth during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, June 17, 2013

Conventioneers try out a karaoke booth during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
4 / 32
<p>A man playing the role of the character Kratos of the Sony game, God of War, walks the exhibit floor at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A man playing the role of the character Kratos of the Sony game, God of War, walks the exhibit floor at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, June 17, 2013

A man playing the role of the character Kratos of the Sony game, God of War, walks the exhibit floor at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
5 / 32
<p>A full size robot depicted from the new game "Titanfall" is photographed by conventioneers during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

A full size robot depicted from the new game "Titanfall" is photographed by conventioneers during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, June 17, 2013

A full size robot depicted from the new game "Titanfall" is photographed by conventioneers during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
6 / 32
<p>A woman at the Atlus exhibit places crowns on the heads of attendees at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A woman at the Atlus exhibit places crowns on the heads of attendees at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, June 17, 2013

A woman at the Atlus exhibit places crowns on the heads of attendees at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
7 / 32
<p>A man talks on a phone near an ad for the game "Ryse: Son of Rome" at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A man talks on a phone near an ad for the game "Ryse: Son of Rome" at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, June 17, 2013

A man talks on a phone near an ad for the game "Ryse: Son of Rome" at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
8 / 32
<p>A character from "Killzone: Shadow Fall" walks through an exhibit hall at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A character from "Killzone: Shadow Fall" walks through an exhibit hall at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, June 17, 2013

A character from "Killzone: Shadow Fall" walks through an exhibit hall at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
9 / 32
<p>The branding of a new Electronic Arts game "Titanfall" is displayed on the mohawk of a man during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

The branding of a new Electronic Arts game "Titanfall" is displayed on the mohawk of a man during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, June 17, 2013

The branding of a new Electronic Arts game "Titanfall" is displayed on the mohawk of a man during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
10 / 32
<p>Actors greet conventioneers as they visit the Total War: Rome II video game booth during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Actors greet conventioneers as they visit the Total War: Rome II video game booth during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, June 17, 2013

Actors greet conventioneers as they visit the Total War: Rome II video game booth during E3 in Los Angeles, California June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
11 / 32
<p>A man tries a game at the Nvidia Shield PC Game Streaming exhibit at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A man tries a game at the Nvidia Shield PC Game Streaming exhibit at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, June 17, 2013

A man tries a game at the Nvidia Shield PC Game Streaming exhibit at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
12 / 32
<p>People play games at the Square ENIX, Inc. exhibit at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNee</p>

People play games at the Square ENIX, Inc. exhibit at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNee

Monday, June 17, 2013

People play games at the Square ENIX, Inc. exhibit at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNee

Close
13 / 32
<p>People watch a demonstration of Call of Duty at the Activision exhibit at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNee</p>

People watch a demonstration of Call of Duty at the Activision exhibit at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNee

Monday, June 17, 2013

People watch a demonstration of Call of Duty at the Activision exhibit at E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNee

Close
14 / 32
<p>A gamer wearing a television makes his way between convention halls during E3 in Los Angeles,June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

A gamer wearing a television makes his way between convention halls during E3 in Los Angeles,June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, June 17, 2013

A gamer wearing a television makes his way between convention halls during E3 in Los Angeles,June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
15 / 32
<p>Gamers try out the new Xbox One with a third party controller during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Gamers try out the new Xbox One with a third party controller during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, June 17, 2013

Gamers try out the new Xbox One with a third party controller during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
16 / 32
<p>Gamer Robert Jitters takes a closer look at the Xbox One during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Gamer Robert Jitters takes a closer look at the Xbox One during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, June 17, 2013

Gamer Robert Jitters takes a closer look at the Xbox One during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
17 / 32
<p>Convention goers pass the Xbox booth during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Convention goers pass the Xbox booth during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, June 17, 2013

Convention goers pass the Xbox booth during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
18 / 32
<p>A gamer meets "Ever Quest 2" characters during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

A gamer meets "Ever Quest 2" characters during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, June 17, 2013

A gamer meets "Ever Quest 2" characters during E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
19 / 32
<p>People pass exhibit artwork including "World of Warships" on the first day of E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

People pass exhibit artwork including "World of Warships" on the first day of E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, June 17, 2013

People pass exhibit artwork including "World of Warships" on the first day of E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
20 / 32
<p>A man takes smart phone photos as he enters an exhibition hall as doors open on the first day of E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A man takes smart phone photos as he enters an exhibition hall as doors open on the first day of E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, June 17, 2013

A man takes smart phone photos as he enters an exhibition hall as doors open on the first day of E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
21 / 32
<p>Japanese video game designer Eiji Aonuma demonstrates his latest production "The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD" during the Wii U Software Showcase at E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Japanese video game designer Eiji Aonuma demonstrates his latest production "The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD" during the Wii U Software Showcase at E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, June 17, 2013

Japanese video game designer Eiji Aonuma demonstrates his latest production "The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD" during the Wii U Software Showcase at E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
22 / 32
<p>The audience watches Miami Heat star LeBron James in a game demonstration at the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

The audience watches Miami Heat star LeBron James in a game demonstration at the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, June 17, 2013

The audience watches Miami Heat star LeBron James in a game demonstration at the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
23 / 32
<p>Adam Boyes, Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. Vice President of Third Party Relations, addresses the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Adam Boyes, Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. Vice President of Third Party Relations, addresses the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew more

Monday, June 17, 2013

Adam Boyes, Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. Vice President of Third Party Relations, addresses the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
24 / 32
<p>A gamer demonstrates Galak-z at the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A gamer demonstrates Galak-z at the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, June 17, 2013

A gamer demonstrates Galak-z at the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
25 / 32
<p>People play "Battlefield 4" on the first day of E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

People play "Battlefield 4" on the first day of E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, June 17, 2013

People play "Battlefield 4" on the first day of E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
26 / 32
<p>Writers use computers during the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Writers use computers during the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, June 17, 2013

Writers use computers during the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
27 / 32
<p>Japanese video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto talks about "Pikmin 3" during the Wii U Software Showcase at E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Japanese video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto talks about "Pikmin 3" during the Wii U Software Showcase at E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, June 17, 2013

Japanese video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto talks about "Pikmin 3" during the Wii U Software Showcase at E3 in Los Angeles, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
28 / 32
<p>People watch the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3 in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

People watch the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3 in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, June 17, 2013

People watch the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3 in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
29 / 32
<p>Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. President and Group CEO Andrew House makes a Netflix announcement at the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3 in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. President and Group CEO Andrew House makes a Netflix announcement at the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3 in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, June 17, 2013

Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. President and Group CEO Andrew House makes a Netflix announcement at the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3 in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
30 / 32
<p>Sony Computer Entertainment America President and CEO Jack Tretton addresses the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3 in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Sony Computer Entertainment America President and CEO Jack Tretton addresses the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3 in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, June 17, 2013

Sony Computer Entertainment America President and CEO Jack Tretton addresses the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3 in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
31 / 32
<p>Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. President and Group CEO Andrew House presents the Sony Playstation 4 at the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3 in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. President and Group CEO Andrew House presents the Sony Playstation 4 at the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3 in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Monday, June 17, 2013

Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. President and Group CEO Andrew House presents the Sony Playstation 4 at the Sony news conference show on the eve of the opening of E3 in Los Angeles, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

Next Slideshows

Daytime Emmy Awards

Daytime Emmy Awards

The best of the 40th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

17 Jun 2013
MuchMusic Video Awards red carpet

MuchMusic Video Awards red carpet

Highlights from the red carpet of the MMVAs in Toronto.

17 Jun 2013
Best of E3

Best of E3

Highlights from the annual video game expo.

17 Jun 2013
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

A sampling of recent celebrity spottings.

12 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast