Best of Euro 2016
Croatia's Vedran Corluka with a head injury during his match against Turkey. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Livepic
Czech Republic's Theodor Gebre Selassie in action with Spain's Jordi Alba REUTERS/Albert Gea Livepic
Republic of Ireland fans before the match against Sweden. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic
Spain's Aritz Aduriz attempts a overhead kick against Czech Republic. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler Livepic
Germany's Mario Gotze in action with Ukraine's Yevhen Khacheridi. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol Livepic
Ukraine's Taras Stepanenko eyes the ball against Germany. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Livepic
Northern Ireland's Kyle Lafferty attempts to shoot at goal with a overhead kick as Poland's Kamil Glik looks on. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard Livepic
A teargas grenade explodes near an England fan ahead of England's EURO 2016 match in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Poland's Robert Lewandowski in action with Northern Ireland's Gareth McAuley. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic
Poland's Krzysztof Maczynski in action with Northern Ireland's Oliver Norwood. REUTERS/Yves Herman Livepic
Croatia fans before the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic
A Croatia fan celebrates on the pitch after Luka Modric scores their first goal against Turkey. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic
England's Wayne Rooney fails to score against Russia. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
France fans watch the France and Romania match, in Marseille. REUTERS/Yves Herman
England's Gary Cahill in action with Russia's Aleksandr Kokorin. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic
