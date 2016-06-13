Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jun 13, 2016 | 10:25pm IST

Best of Euro 2016

Croatia's Vedran Corluka with a head injury during his match against Turkey. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Livepic

Croatia's Vedran Corluka with a head injury during his match against Turkey. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Croatia's Vedran Corluka with a head injury during his match against Turkey. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Livepic
Close
1 / 15
Czech Republic's Theodor Gebre Selassie in action with Spain's Jordi Alba REUTERS/Albert Gea Livepic

Czech Republic's Theodor Gebre Selassie in action with Spain's Jordi Alba REUTERS/Albert Gea Livepic

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Czech Republic's Theodor Gebre Selassie in action with Spain's Jordi Alba REUTERS/Albert Gea Livepic
Close
2 / 15
Republic of Ireland fans before the match against Sweden. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic

Republic of Ireland fans before the match against Sweden. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Republic of Ireland fans before the match against Sweden. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic
Close
3 / 15
Spain's Aritz Aduriz attempts a overhead kick against Czech Republic. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler Livepic

Spain's Aritz Aduriz attempts a overhead kick against Czech Republic. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler Livepic

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Spain's Aritz Aduriz attempts a overhead kick against Czech Republic. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler Livepic
Close
4 / 15
Germany's Mario Gotze in action with Ukraine's Yevhen Khacheridi. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol Livepic

Germany's Mario Gotze in action with Ukraine's Yevhen Khacheridi. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol Livepic

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Germany's Mario Gotze in action with Ukraine's Yevhen Khacheridi. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol Livepic
Close
5 / 15
Ukraine's Taras Stepanenko eyes the ball against Germany. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Livepic

Ukraine's Taras Stepanenko eyes the ball against Germany. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Livepic

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Ukraine's Taras Stepanenko eyes the ball against Germany. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Livepic
Close
6 / 15
Northern Ireland's Kyle Lafferty attempts to shoot at goal with a overhead kick as Poland's Kamil Glik looks on. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard Livepic

Northern Ireland's Kyle Lafferty attempts to shoot at goal with a overhead kick as Poland's Kamil Glik looks on. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Northern Ireland's Kyle Lafferty attempts to shoot at goal with a overhead kick as Poland's Kamil Glik looks on. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard Livepic
Close
7 / 15
A teargas grenade explodes near an England fan ahead of England's EURO 2016 match in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A teargas grenade explodes near an England fan ahead of England's EURO 2016 match in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
A teargas grenade explodes near an England fan ahead of England's EURO 2016 match in Marseille, France, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
8 / 15
Poland's Robert Lewandowski in action with Northern Ireland's Gareth McAuley. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic

Poland's Robert Lewandowski in action with Northern Ireland's Gareth McAuley. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Poland's Robert Lewandowski in action with Northern Ireland's Gareth McAuley. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic
Close
9 / 15
Poland's Krzysztof Maczynski in action with Northern Ireland's Oliver Norwood. REUTERS/Yves Herman Livepic

Poland's Krzysztof Maczynski in action with Northern Ireland's Oliver Norwood. REUTERS/Yves Herman Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Poland's Krzysztof Maczynski in action with Northern Ireland's Oliver Norwood. REUTERS/Yves Herman Livepic
Close
10 / 15
Croatia fans before the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic

Croatia fans before the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Croatia fans before the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples Livepic
Close
11 / 15
A Croatia fan celebrates on the pitch after Luka Modric scores their first goal against Turkey. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic

A Croatia fan celebrates on the pitch after Luka Modric scores their first goal against Turkey. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
A Croatia fan celebrates on the pitch after Luka Modric scores their first goal against Turkey. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic
Close
12 / 15
England's Wayne Rooney fails to score against Russia. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

England's Wayne Rooney fails to score against Russia. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
England's Wayne Rooney fails to score against Russia. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
13 / 15
France fans watch the France and Romania match, in Marseille. REUTERS/Yves Herman

France fans watch the France and Romania match, in Marseille. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
France fans watch the France and Romania match, in Marseille. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
14 / 15
England's Gary Cahill in action with Russia's Aleksandr Kokorin. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic

England's Gary Cahill in action with Russia's Aleksandr Kokorin. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
England's Gary Cahill in action with Russia's Aleksandr Kokorin. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh Livepic
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
When sporting giants came to India

When sporting giants came to India

Next Slideshows

When sporting giants came to India

When sporting giants came to India

Former French soccer player Zinedine Zidane was in Mumbai this week. Our photos of sporting giants who visited India in the past.

11 Jun 2016
Remembering Muhammad Ali

Remembering Muhammad Ali

Thousands gather for an interfaith service to remember boxing great Muhammad Ali.

11 Jun 2016
Euro 2016 kicks off

Euro 2016 kicks off

The Euro 2016 tournament begins with tear gas and clashes between Marseille locals and England fans.

11 Jun 2016
Maria Sharapova banned

Maria Sharapova banned

The Russian former world number one Maria Sharapova is banned for two years following her positive test for meldonium.

08 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast