Best of Euro 2016
Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action against Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson celebrates after the match against Austria. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts in the match against Hungary. REUTERS/Robert Pratta/Livepic
Republic of Ireland players celebrates at the end of the match against Italy. REUTERS/Carl Recine/Livepic
Austria's Alessandro Schoepf scores a goal against Iceland. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Belgium's Radja Nainggolan celebrates after scoring a goal against Sweden. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Italy head coach Antonio Conte is seen during the match against Republic of Ireland. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Livepic
Republic of Ireland's Jeff Hendrick reacts after a missed chance against Italy. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Livepic
Iceland's players and fans celebrate after the match against Austria. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Italy's Simone Zaza reacts after missing a chance to score against Republic of Ireland. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Livepic
Italy's Stefano Sturaro in action with Republic of Ireland's James McClean. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Livepic
Sweden's Sebastian Larsson and Belgium's Axel Witsel in action. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Republic of Ireland's Jeff Hendrick in action against Italy. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Livepic
Belgium's Axel Witsel receives a yellow card during a match against Sweden. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Hungary's Richard Guzmics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic
Iceland's Arnor Ingvi Traustason scores the second goal against Austria. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Iceland's Jon Dadi Bodvarsson celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Austria. REUTERS/John Sibley
An Ireland fan with a baby before the match against Italy. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Livepic
Iceland's Ari Skulason celebrates after the match against Austria. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Hungary's Zoltan Gera celebrates after scoring their first goal against Portugal. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Livepic
Germany scores a goal by Mario Gomez (R) in their game against Northern Ireland. REUTERS/John Sibley
Czech Republic's Roman Hubnik and Turkey's Burak Yilmaz in action. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Northern Ireland's Michael McGovern in action against Germany. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Livepic
Germany's Joshua Kimmich reacts during their match against Germany. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Livepic
Wales' fans cheer during the match against Russia. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A Poland fan is chased by police before being detained at the old port of Marseille, France. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Germany's Mario Gomez celebrates with Thomas Muller after scoring their first goal against Northern Ireland. REUTERS/John Sibley/Livepic
Slovakia's Peter Pekarik lies injured and receives medical treatment as a laser is directed towards him during their game against England. REUTERS/Jason CairnduffLivepic
An England fan wears a Queen Elizabeth mask as he rides on the shoulders of his mates gathering in Saint Etienne ahead of their team's match against Slovakia. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Wales' players celebrate after their match against Russia. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
France's Adil Rami fouls Switzerland's Admir Mehmedi resulting in a yellow card. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Livepic
France's Adil Rami in action with Switzerland's Admir Mehmedi. REUTERS/Carl Recine/Livepic
Hungary's Zoltan Stieber and Richard Guzmics in action as Iceland's Kolbeinn Sigthorsson looks on. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/Livepic
Stewards tend to flares that have been thrown onto the pitch by fans as players look on as Croatia played Czech Republic. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Livepic
Croatia's Danijel Subasic falls into the goal after Czech Republic's Milan Skoda (not pictured) scores their first goal. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Livepic
England's Daniel Sturridge celebrates scoring against Wales. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Livepic
Wales fans react at the end of their match against Wales. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Livepic
Police and fans clash in the center of Lille. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Albania fans before their match against France. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Livepic
Italy's Emanuele Giaccherini in action with Belgium's Eden Hazard. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic
Iceland's Birkir Bjarnason celebrates after scoring against Portugal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic
England and Wales fans react after scuffles with Russian supporters outside a pub in Lille. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Slovakia's Martin Skrtel and Jan Durica celebrate at the end of their match against Russia. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Livepic
France's Dimitri Payet scores their second goal against Albania. REUTERS/Jean-Paul PelissierLivepic
A Croatia fan celebrates on the pitch after Luka Modric scores their first goal against Turkey. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic
A teargas grenade explodes near an England fan in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Croatia's Vedran Corluka with a head injury during his match against Turkey. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Livepic
English fans celebrate with beer outside a pub in the city center of Lille. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon celebrates against Belgium. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
