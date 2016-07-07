Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 7, 2016 | 8:15am IST

Best of Euro 2016

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates at the end of the match against Wales. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates at the end of the match against Wales. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates at the end of the match against Wales. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Wales' Gareth Bale after the game. REUTERS/Carl Recine/Livepic

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Wales' Gareth Bale after the game. REUTERS/Carl Recine/Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Wales' Gareth Bale after the game. REUTERS/Carl Recine/Livepic
Portugal's Nani celebrates after scoring a goal against Wales. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Portugal's Nani celebrates after scoring a goal against Wales. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Portugal's Nani celebrates after scoring a goal against Wales. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Fans of Portugal react as they watch the Euro 2016 match between Portugal and Wales at a public screening in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Fans of Portugal react as they watch the Euro 2016 match between Portugal and Wales at a public screening in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Fans of Portugal react as they watch the Euro 2016 match between Portugal and Wales at a public screening in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Wales fans react after the game against Portugal. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Livepic

Wales fans react after the game against Portugal. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Wales fans react after the game against Portugal. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Livepic
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is shown a yellow card by referee Jonas Eriksson during the match against Wales. REUTERS/Carl Recine/Livepic

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is shown a yellow card by referee Jonas Eriksson during the match against Wales. REUTERS/Carl Recine/Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is shown a yellow card by referee Jonas Eriksson during the match against Wales. REUTERS/Carl Recine/Livepic
Portugal's Nani in action with Wales' Ashley Williams. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic

Portugal's Nani in action with Wales' Ashley Williams. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Portugal's Nani in action with Wales' Ashley Williams. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Ricardo Quaresma and Bruno Alves after scoring their first goal against Wales. REUTERS/Carl Recine/Livepic

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Ricardo Quaresma and Bruno Alves after scoring their first goal against Wales. REUTERS/Carl Recine/Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Ricardo Quaresma and Bruno Alves after scoring their first goal against Wales. REUTERS/Carl Recine/Livepic
Wales' Gareth Bale reacts after being challenged during the match against Portugal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic

Wales' Gareth Bale reacts after being challenged during the match against Portugal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Wales' Gareth Bale reacts after being challenged during the match against Portugal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their first goal against Wales. REUTERS/Carl Recine/Livepic

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their first goal against Wales. REUTERS/Carl Recine/Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their first goal against Wales. REUTERS/Carl Recine/Livepic
France's Dimitri Payet kisses the boot of Antoine Griezmann during their victory over Iceland. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

France's Dimitri Payet kisses the boot of Antoine Griezmann during their victory over Iceland. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
France's Dimitri Payet kisses the boot of Antoine Griezmann during their victory over Iceland. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Italy's Alessandro Florenzi scores on penalty shootout against Germany. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Italy's Alessandro Florenzi scores on penalty shootout against Germany. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Italy's Alessandro Florenzi scores on penalty shootout against Germany. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Italy's Marco Parolo in action with Germany's Mesut Ozil. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Livepic

Italy's Marco Parolo in action with Germany's Mesut Ozil. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Italy's Marco Parolo in action with Germany's Mesut Ozil. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Livepic
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo watches with team mates during their penalty shootout against Poland. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo watches with team mates during their penalty shootout against Poland. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo watches with team mates during their penalty shootout against Poland. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic
Wales' Sam Vokes scores their third goal against Belgium. REUTERS/Carl Recine/Livepic

Wales' Sam Vokes scores their third goal against Belgium. REUTERS/Carl Recine/Livepic

Reuters / Saturday, July 02, 2016

Reuters / Saturday, July 02, 2016
Wales' Sam Vokes scores their third goal against Belgium. REUTERS/Carl Recine/Livepic
A police officer blocks a streaker on the pitch as Portugal plays Poland. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A police officer blocks a streaker on the pitch as Portugal plays Poland. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
A police officer blocks a streaker on the pitch as Portugal plays Poland. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Portugal's Rui Patricio saves from Poland's Jakub Blaszczykowski during a penalty shootout. REUTERS/Michael DalderLivepic

Portugal's Rui Patricio saves from Poland's Jakub Blaszczykowski during a penalty shootout. REUTERS/Michael DalderLivepic

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Portugal's Rui Patricio saves from Poland's Jakub Blaszczykowski during a penalty shootout. REUTERS/Michael DalderLivepic
Security tackle a pitch invader during the Poland and Portugal match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Livepic

Security tackle a pitch invader during the Poland and Portugal match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Livepic

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Security tackle a pitch invader during the Poland and Portugal match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Livepic
Poland's Robert Lewandowski celebrates with Jakub Blaszczykowski after scoring their first goal against Portugal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder Livepic

Poland's Robert Lewandowski celebrates with Jakub Blaszczykowski after scoring their first goal against Portugal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder Livepic

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Poland's Robert Lewandowski celebrates with Jakub Blaszczykowski after scoring their first goal against Portugal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder Livepic
Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson celebrates after the game against England. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Livepic

Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson celebrates after the game against England. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson celebrates after the game against England. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Livepic
England's Wayne Rooney looks dejected at the end of the game against Iceland. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Livepic

England's Wayne Rooney looks dejected at the end of the game against Iceland. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
England's Wayne Rooney looks dejected at the end of the game against Iceland. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Livepic
England head coach Roy Hodgson before the match against Iceland. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Livepic

England head coach Roy Hodgson before the match against Iceland. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
England head coach Roy Hodgson before the match against Iceland. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Livepic
Iceland's Kolbeinn Sigthorsson and a young fan celebrate after the game against England. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Livepic

Iceland's Kolbeinn Sigthorsson and a young fan celebrate after the game against England. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Iceland's Kolbeinn Sigthorsson and a young fan celebrate after the game against England. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Livepic
Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon celebrates after the match against Spain. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon celebrates after the match against Spain. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon celebrates after the match against Spain. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Iceland's Ragnar Sigurdsson in action with England's Jamie Vardy. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Livepic

Iceland's Ragnar Sigurdsson in action with England's Jamie Vardy. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Iceland's Ragnar Sigurdsson in action with England's Jamie Vardy. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Livepic
Belgium's Toby Alderweireld scores their first goal against Hungary. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Belgium's Toby Alderweireld scores their first goal against Hungary. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Belgium's Toby Alderweireld scores their first goal against Hungary. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Belgium's Michy Batshuayi celebrates after scoring their second goal against Hungary. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/Livepic

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi celebrates after scoring their second goal against Hungary. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/Livepic

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Belgium's Michy Batshuayi celebrates after scoring their second goal against Hungary. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/Livepic
France's Antoine Griezmann scores the second goal against Republic of Ireland. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

France's Antoine Griezmann scores the second goal against Republic of Ireland. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
France's Antoine Griezmann scores the second goal against Republic of Ireland. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action against Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action against Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action against Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson celebrates after the match against Austria. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson celebrates after the match against Austria. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson celebrates after the match against Austria. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Republic of Ireland players celebrates at the end of the match against Italy. REUTERS/Carl Recine/Livepic

Republic of Ireland players celebrates at the end of the match against Italy. REUTERS/Carl Recine/Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Republic of Ireland players celebrates at the end of the match against Italy. REUTERS/Carl Recine/Livepic
Republic of Ireland's Jeff Hendrick reacts after a missed chance against Italy. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Livepic

Republic of Ireland's Jeff Hendrick reacts after a missed chance against Italy. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Republic of Ireland's Jeff Hendrick reacts after a missed chance against Italy. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Livepic
Italy's Simone Zaza reacts after missing a chance to score against Republic of Ireland. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Livepic

Italy's Simone Zaza reacts after missing a chance to score against Republic of Ireland. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Italy's Simone Zaza reacts after missing a chance to score against Republic of Ireland. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Livepic
Northern Ireland's Michael McGovern in action against Germany. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Livepic

Northern Ireland's Michael McGovern in action against Germany. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Northern Ireland's Michael McGovern in action against Germany. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Livepic
France's Adil Rami fouls Switzerland's Admir Mehmedi resulting in a yellow card. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Livepic

France's Adil Rami fouls Switzerland's Admir Mehmedi resulting in a yellow card. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Livepic

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
France's Adil Rami fouls Switzerland's Admir Mehmedi resulting in a yellow card. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Livepic
Hungary's Zoltan Stieber and Richard Guzmics in action as Iceland's Kolbeinn Sigthorsson looks on. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/Livepic

Hungary's Zoltan Stieber and Richard Guzmics in action as Iceland's Kolbeinn Sigthorsson looks on. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/Livepic

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Hungary's Zoltan Stieber and Richard Guzmics in action as Iceland's Kolbeinn Sigthorsson looks on. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/Livepic
Croatia's Danijel Subasic falls into the goal after Czech Republic's Milan Skoda (not pictured) scores their first goal. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Livepic

Croatia's Danijel Subasic falls into the goal after Czech Republic's Milan Skoda (not pictured) scores their first goal. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Livepic

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016
Croatia's Danijel Subasic falls into the goal after Czech Republic's Milan Skoda (not pictured) scores their first goal. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Livepic
A Croatia fan celebrates on the pitch after Luka Modric scores their first goal against Turkey. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic

A Croatia fan celebrates on the pitch after Luka Modric scores their first goal against Turkey. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
A Croatia fan celebrates on the pitch after Luka Modric scores their first goal against Turkey. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic
Croatia's Vedran Corluka with a head injury during his match against Turkey. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Livepic

Croatia's Vedran Corluka with a head injury during his match against Turkey. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Croatia's Vedran Corluka with a head injury during his match against Turkey. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Livepic
Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon celebrates against Belgium. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon celebrates against Belgium. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon celebrates against Belgium. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
