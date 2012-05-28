Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon May 28, 2012 | 9:10pm IST

Best of Eurovision

<p>Loreen of Sweden performs her song "Euphoria" after winning the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Loreen of Sweden performs her song "Euphoria" after winning the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Loreen of Sweden performs her song "Euphoria" after winning the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
1 / 45
<p>Loreen of Sweden holds her trophy after winning the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012.REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Loreen of Sweden holds her trophy after winning the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012.REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Loreen of Sweden holds her trophy after winning the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012.REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
2 / 45
<p>Jedward of Ireland perform their song "Waterline" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Jedward of Ireland perform their song "Waterline" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Jedward of Ireland perform their song "Waterline" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
3 / 45
<p>Eleftheria Eleftheriou (L) of Greece performs her song "Aphrodisiac" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Eleftheria Eleftheriou (L) of Greece performs her song "Aphrodisiac" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Eleftheria Eleftheriou (L) of Greece performs her song "Aphrodisiac" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
4 / 45
<p>Soluna Samay of Denmark performs her song "Should've Known Better" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Soluna Samay of Denmark performs her song "Should've Known Better" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Soluna Samay of Denmark performs her song "Should've Known Better" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
5 / 45
<p>Buranovskiye Babushki of Russia perform their song "Party For Everybody" during a rehearsal for the Eurovison Song Contest final in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Buranovskiye Babushki of Russia perform their song "Party For Everybody" during a rehearsal for the Eurovison Song Contest final in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Buranovskiye Babushki of Russia perform their song "Party For Everybody" during a rehearsal for the Eurovison Song Contest final in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
6 / 45
<p>Valentina Monetta of San Marino performs her song "The Social Network Song" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Valentina Monetta of San Marino performs her song "The Social Network Song" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Valentina Monetta of San Marino performs her song "The Social Network Song" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
7 / 45
<p>Soluna Samay of Denmark performs her song "Should've Known Better" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Soluna Samay of Denmark performs her song "Should've Known Better" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Soluna Samay of Denmark performs her song "Should've Known Better" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
8 / 45
<p>Pasha Parfeny (C, bottom) of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Pasha Parfeny (C, bottom) of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Pasha Parfeny (C, bottom) of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
9 / 45
<p>Litesound of Belarus perform their song "We Are The Heroes" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Litesound of Belarus perform their song "We Are The Heroes" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Litesound of Belarus perform their song "We Are The Heroes" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
10 / 45
<p>Valentina Monetta of San Marino performs her song "The Social Network Song" during the first semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku May 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Valentina Monetta of San Marino performs her song "The Social Network Song" during the first semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku May 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Valentina Monetta of San Marino performs her song "The Social Network Song" during the first semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku May 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
11 / 45
<p>Can Bonomo (top) of Turkey performs his song "Love Me Back" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Can Bonomo (top) of Turkey performs his song "Love Me Back" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Can Bonomo (top) of Turkey performs his song "Love Me Back" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
12 / 45
<p>Max Jason Mai of Slovakia performs his song "Don't Close Your Eyes" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Max Jason Mai of Slovakia performs his song "Don't Close Your Eyes" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Max Jason Mai of Slovakia performs his song "Don't Close Your Eyes" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
13 / 45
<p>Joan Franka of the Netherlands performs her song "You And Me" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Joan Franka of the Netherlands performs her song "You And Me" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Joan Franka of the Netherlands performs her song "You And Me" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
14 / 45
<p>Kaliopi (R) of F.Y.R. Macedonia performs her song "Crno E Belo" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Kaliopi (R) of F.Y.R. Macedonia performs her song "Crno E Belo" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Kaliopi (R) of F.Y.R. Macedonia performs her song "Crno E Belo" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
15 / 45
<p>Mandinga of Romania perform their song "Zaleilah" during the first semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku May 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Mandinga of Romania perform their song "Zaleilah" during the first semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku May 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Mandinga of Romania perform their song "Zaleilah" during the first semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku May 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
16 / 45
<p>Anmary of Latvia performs her song "Beautiful Song" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Anmary of Latvia performs her song "Beautiful Song" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Anmary of Latvia performs her song "Beautiful Song" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
17 / 45
<p>Donny Montell of Lithuania performs his song "Love Is Blind" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Donny Montell of Lithuania performs his song "Love Is Blind" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Donny Montell of Lithuania performs his song "Love Is Blind" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
18 / 45
<p>Can Bonomo (C) of Turkey performs his song "Love Me Back" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Can Bonomo (C) of Turkey performs his song "Love Me Back" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Can Bonomo (C) of Turkey performs his song "Love Me Back" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
19 / 45
<p>Pasha Parfeny (R) of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during the first semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku May 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Pasha Parfeny (R) of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during the first semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku May 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Pasha Parfeny (R) of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during the first semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku May 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
20 / 45
<p>Greta Salome (L) and Jonsi of Iceland perform their song "Never Forget" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Greta Salome (L) and Jonsi of Iceland perform their song "Never Forget" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Greta Salome (L) and Jonsi of Iceland perform their song "Never Forget" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
21 / 45
<p>Pasha Parfeny of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Pasha Parfeny of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Pasha Parfeny of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
22 / 45
<p>Mandinga of Romania perform their song "Zaleilah" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Mandinga of Romania perform their song "Zaleilah" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Mandinga of Romania perform their song "Zaleilah" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
23 / 45
<p>Pasha Parfeny of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Pasha Parfeny of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Pasha Parfeny of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
24 / 45
<p>Mandinga of Romania perform their song "Zaleilah" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Mandinga of Romania perform their song "Zaleilah" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Mandinga of Romania perform their song "Zaleilah" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
25 / 45
<p>Iris of Belgium performs her song "Would You?" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Iris of Belgium performs her song "Would You?" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Iris of Belgium performs her song "Would You?" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
26 / 45
<p>Compact Disco of Hungary perform their song "Sound Of Our Hearts" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Compact Disco of Hungary perform their song "Sound Of Our Hearts" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Compact Disco of Hungary perform their song "Sound Of Our Hearts" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
27 / 45
<p>Trackshittaz of Austria perform their song "Woki Mit Deim Popo" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Trackshittaz of Austria perform their song "Woki Mit Deim Popo" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Trackshittaz of Austria perform their song "Woki Mit Deim Popo" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
28 / 45
<p>Pasha Parfeny of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Pasha Parfeny of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Pasha Parfeny of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovison Song Contest in Baku, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
29 / 45
<p>Can Bonomo (C) of Turkey performs his song "Love Me Back" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Can Bonomo (C) of Turkey performs his song "Love Me Back" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Can Bonomo (C) of Turkey performs his song "Love Me Back" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
30 / 45
<p>Pastora Soler of Spain performs her song "Quedate Conmigo" (Stay With Me) during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Pastora Soler of Spain performs her song "Quedate Conmigo" (Stay With Me) during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Pastora Soler of Spain performs her song "Quedate Conmigo" (Stay With Me) during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
31 / 45
<p>Maya Sar of Bosnia &amp; Herzegovina performs her song "Korake ti znam" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Maya Sar of Bosnia & Herzegovina performs her song "Korake ti znam" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Maya Sar of Bosnia & Herzegovina performs her song "Korake ti znam" during a rehearsal for the finals of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
32 / 45
<p>Greta Salome (L) and Jonsi of Iceland perform their song "Never Forget"during the first semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Greta Salome (L) and Jonsi of Iceland perform their song "Never Forget"during the first semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Greta Salome (L) and Jonsi of Iceland perform their song "Never Forget"during the first semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
33 / 45
<p>Filipa Sousa (C) of Portugal performs her song "Vida Minha" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Filipa Sousa (C) of Portugal performs her song "Vida Minha" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Filipa Sousa (C) of Portugal performs her song "Vida Minha" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
34 / 45
<p>Gaitana (C) of Ukraine performs her song "Be My Guest" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Gaitana (C) of Ukraine performs her song "Be My Guest" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Gaitana (C) of Ukraine performs her song "Be My Guest" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
35 / 45
<p>Eva Boto (3d R) of Slovenia performs her song "Verjamem" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Eva Boto (3d R) of Slovenia performs her song "Verjamem" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Eva Boto (3d R) of Slovenia performs her song "Verjamem" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
36 / 45
<p>Anri Jokhadze (C, top) of Georgia performs his song "I'm A Joker" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Anri Jokhadze (C, top) of Georgia performs his song "I'm A Joker" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Anri Jokhadze (C, top) of Georgia performs his song "I'm A Joker" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
37 / 45
<p>Ott Lepland (L) of Estonia performs his song "Kuula" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Ott Lepland (L) of Estonia performs his song "Kuula" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Ott Lepland (L) of Estonia performs his song "Kuula" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
38 / 45
<p>Donny Montell of Lithuania performs his song "Love Is Blind" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Donny Montell of Lithuania performs his song "Love Is Blind" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Donny Montell of Lithuania performs his song "Love Is Blind" during the second semi-final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
39 / 45
<p>Last years' winners of the Eurovision song contest (L-R) Dima Bilan of Russia, Eldar Gasimov and Nigar Jamal, the Azeri duo known as Ell-Nikki, Marija Serifovic of Serbia, Alexander Rybak of Norway and Lena Meyer-Landrut of Germany perform on the stage after the second semi-final in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Last years' winners of the Eurovision song contest (L-R) Dima Bilan of Russia, Eldar Gasimov and Nigar Jamal, the Azeri duo known as Ell-Nikki, Marija Serifovic of Serbia, Alexander Rybak of Norway and Lena Meyer-Landrut of Germany perform on the...more

Monday, May 28, 2012

Last years' winners of the Eurovision song contest (L-R) Dima Bilan of Russia, Eldar Gasimov and Nigar Jamal, the Azeri duo known as Ell-Nikki, Marija Serifovic of Serbia, Alexander Rybak of Norway and Lena Meyer-Landrut of Germany perform on the stage after the second semi-final in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
40 / 45
<p>Maya Sar of Bosnia &amp; Herzegovina performs her song "Korake ti znam" during a rehearsal for the Eurovison Song Contest final in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Maya Sar of Bosnia & Herzegovina performs her song "Korake ti znam" during a rehearsal for the Eurovison Song Contest final in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Maya Sar of Bosnia & Herzegovina performs her song "Korake ti znam" during a rehearsal for the Eurovison Song Contest final in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
41 / 45
<p>Nina Zilli of Italy performs her song "L'Amore E Femmina" (Out Of Love) during a rehearsal for the Eurovison Song Contest final in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Nina Zilli of Italy performs her song "L'Amore E Femmina" (Out Of Love) during a rehearsal for the Eurovison Song Contest final in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Nina Zilli of Italy performs her song "L'Amore E Femmina" (Out Of Love) during a rehearsal for the Eurovison Song Contest final in Baku, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
42 / 45
<p>Sabina Babayeva of Azerbaijan performs her song "When The Music Dies" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Sabina Babayeva of Azerbaijan performs her song "When The Music Dies" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Sabina Babayeva of Azerbaijan performs her song "When The Music Dies" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
43 / 45
<p>Pasha Parfeny (2nd R) of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Pasha Parfeny (2nd R) of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Pasha Parfeny (2nd R) of Moldova performs his song "Lautar" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
44 / 45
<p>Zeljko Joksimovic (2nd R) of Serbia performs his song "Nije Ljubav Stvar" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Zeljko Joksimovic (2nd R) of Serbia performs his song "Nije Ljubav Stvar" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 28, 2012

Zeljko Joksimovic (2nd R) of Serbia performs his song "Nije Ljubav Stvar" during the Grand Final of the Eurovision song contest in Baku, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
Cannes fashion

Cannes fashion

Next Slideshows

Cannes fashion

Cannes fashion

Style from the red carpet in Cannes.

26 May 2012
American Idol finale

American Idol finale

Phillip Phillips, 21, was proclaimed the winner during the 11th season finale of "American Idol."

25 May 2012
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

23 May 2012
Maxim Hot 100

Maxim Hot 100

The world's most beautiful women as chosen by Maxim readers.

23 May 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast