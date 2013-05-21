Edition:
Best of Eurovision

<p>Denmark's Emmelie De Forest, winner of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest, sings "Only Teardrops" at the finals of the contest held at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, Sweden, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Emmelie de Forest of Denmark celebrates holding her trophy after she won the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest with her song "Only Teardrops" at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, Sweden, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Margaret Berger of Norway performs the song "I Feed You My Love" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, Sweden, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Winner of the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest Loreen (in white) performs her song "We Got The Power" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, Sweden, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Duo Nodi Tatisjvili (R) and Sophie Gelovani of Georgia perform the song "Waterfall" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Zlata Ognevich (in air) of Ukraine performs "Gravity" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Farid Mammadov of Azerbaijan performs the song "Hold Me&rdquo; during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Emmelie de Forest of Denmark performs the song "Only Teardrops" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>ByeAlex of Hungary waves after performing the song "Kedvesem" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Cezar of Romania performs the song "It's My Life" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Anouk of The Netherlands performs the song "Birds&rdquo; during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Cascada of Germany performs the song "Glorious" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Krista Siegfrids of Finland performs the song "Marry me" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Aliona Moon of Moldova performs the song "O Mie" during the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Loreen of Sweden performs during the dress rehearsal for the final in the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena Hall in Malmo, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Eurovision TV host Petra Mede performs during the dress rehearsal for the final in the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena Hall in Malmo, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Moldavian Aliona Moon performs the song "O mie" during the dress rehearsal for the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena Hall, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Finland's Krista Siegfrids performs the song "Marry me" during the dress rehearsal for the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena Hall, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Azerbaijan's Farid Mammadov celebrates making it to the final after the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Switzerland's band Takasa performs during the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Norway's Margaret Berger performs during the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Latvian group PeR performs during the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTER/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Albania's Adrian Lulgjuraj &amp; Bledar Sejko perform during dress rehearsals for the second semi-final at the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Latvia's PeR perform during dress rehearsals for the second semi-final at the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Serbia's Moje 3 performs during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Moldova's Aliona Moon performs during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Belarus' Aljona Lanskaja performs during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Montenegro's Who See feat. Nina Zizic perform during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013.REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Latvian group PeR performs during the second semi-final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 16, 2013. REUTER/Jessica Gow/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Croatia's Klapa s Mora perform during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Opera Hall in Malmo, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Janerik Henriksson/Scanpix Sweden</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

