Best of French Open
Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the trophy as he poses during the ceremony after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match at the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning the men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rafael Nadal of Spain (C) celebrates with staff members and family after winning the men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match at the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rafael Nadal of Spain (L) and Novak Djokovic of Serbia pose before the start of their men's singles final match during the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's singles final match at the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actress Hilary Swank (2ndR) watches the men's singles final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Kimmer Coppejans of Belgium poses with his trophy during a ceremony after defeating Filip Peliwo of Canadan during their junior boys final at the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Maintenance workers clean the tribune of the Philippe Chartrier court as the men's singles final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia was suspended for the day after rain stopped play during the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after winning her women's singles final match against Sara Errani of Italy at the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men's singles semi-final match at the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Photographers take photographs during the women's singles final match between Maria Sharapova of Russia and Sara Errani of Italy at the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Sara Errani (R) and Roberta Vinci of Italy react during their women's doubles final against Maria Kirilenko of Russia and teammate Nadia Petrova at the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
David Ferrer of Spain eyes the ball during his men's singles semi-final match against his compatriot Rafael Nadal at the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rapper Jay-Z (R) speaks to an unidentified man as he watches the men's singles semi-final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and his compatriot David Ferrer during the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Rafael Nadal of Spain (R) shakes hands with his compatriot David Ferrer after winning their men's singles semi-final match at the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after winning his quarter-final match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Grounds staff sweep water off the covers on the Philippe Chatrier court as rain stops play during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia serves to Samantha Stosur of Australia during their quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their women's semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Court workers uncover an ephemeral pink clay court to celebrate Women's Day during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to his compatriot Nicolas Almagro during their quarter-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. eyes the ball during her match against her compatriot Sloane Stephens during the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Spectators wach the match between Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Maria Sharapova of Russia takes part in a training session day before the start of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Sara Errani of Italy reacts after winning her women's semi-final match against Samantha Stosur of Australia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her match against Virginie Razzano of France during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after winning her women's semi-final match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Juan Monaco of Argentina during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Sara Errani of Italy serves to Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Roger Federer of Switzerland returns the ball to David Goffin of Belgium during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Milos Raonic of Canada returns the ball to Juan Monaco of Argentina during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
General view of the Philippe Chatrier court during an exhibition match held a day before the start of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland falls during his match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Angelique Kerber of Germany returns the ball to Flavia Pennetta of Italy during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia returns the ball to Nicolas Almagro of Spain during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France reacts after winning his match against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia serves to Nicolas Almagro of Spain during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain returns the ball to Michael Llodra of France during the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Roger Federer of Switzerland waves as he leaves the court after losing his men's singles semi-final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A ball boy watches Nicolas Mahut of France as he falls during his match against Roger Federer of Switzerland during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Andy Murray of Britain throws a towel during his match against Tatsuma Ito of Japan during the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
General view of the Philippe Chatrier court during the match between Rafael Nadal of Spain (bottom) and Eduardo Schwank of Argentina during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Sara Errani of Italy prepares to hit a return to Ana Ivanovic of Serbia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Andreas Haider-Maurer of Austria throws his racket during his match against Bernard Tomic of Australia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A maintenance worker sprays with water spectators during a break in the match between Milos Raonic of Canada and Juan Monaco of Argentina during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her match against Virginie Razzano of France during the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark returns the ball to Eleni Daniilidou of Greece during the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Gilles Simon of France returns the ball to Brian Baker of the U.S. during the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Adrian Ungur of Romania during the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Adrian Ungur of Romania reacts during his match againts Roger Federer of Switzerland during the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland falls during his match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Nicolas Almagro of Spain spits water as he sits during a break in his match against Paolo Lorenzi of Italy during the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Julien Benneteau of France sits with an ice pack on his head during a break in play against Mischa Zverev of Germany during the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Melinda Czink of Hungary reacts after winning her match against Anne Keothavong of Britain during the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Roger Federer of Switzerland returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Venus Williams of the U.S. returns the ball to Paula Ormaechea of Argentina during the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Samantha Stosur of Australia serves to Elena Baltacha of Britain during the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Nicolas Almagro of Spain returns the ball to Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
