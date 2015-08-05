Edition:
Pictures | Wed Aug 5, 2015 | 7:31pm IST

Best of Gamescom

Visitors pose with impersonators of the "Homefront: The Revolution" video game characters, published by Deep Silver, during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Gamers play the "Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward" during the Gamescom 2015 fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A visitor's shirt is seen during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Cosplayers pose for a photo during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People pose in front of characters during the Gamescom 2015 fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A woman checks a pair of Vive Virtual Reality goggles, produced by Taiwan's HTC. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Visitors queue to play "Homefront: The Revolution", developed by video game producer Deep Silver. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Gamers play the "StarCraft II" developed by video game producer Blizzard Entertainmen. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Men are dressed as soldiers to promote the video game "Call Of Duty Black Ops 3". REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A man checks the new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A woman tests a virtual reality headset "VR One" developed by a German manufacturer Zeiss. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Visitors watch the trailer for "World of Warcraft" produced by Blizzard Entertainment. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Visitors wearing David Hasselhoff masks queue to play "Homefront: The Revolution", developed by video game producer Deep Silver. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People pose in front of one of the characters from the "World of Warcraft" game. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A DXR Acer seat is seen. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Models promote the game "Diamond Dogs" produced by Konami. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Two women, dressed as videogame Streetfighter's characters Chun-Li and Cammy (R), play the game on a Sony playstation. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A cosplayer poses for a photo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Visitors play "Heroes of the Storm", developed by video game producer Blizzard Entertainment. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Cosplayers dressed as maids stand in front of a costume shop. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Gamers play "Arena of Fate" by Bulgarian video game developer Crytek Black Sea. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Visitors wearing David Hasselhoff masks queue to play "Homefront: The Revolution", developed by video game producer Deep Silver. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A woman tests a virtual reality headset "VR One" developed by a German manufacturer Zeiss. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A sign reading "Waiting time 120 minutes" is seen as visitors queue to play "Super Mario Builder", developed by video game producer Nintendo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Models promote the game "Diamond Dogs". REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Gamers play the "Paladins: Champions of the Realm". REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Gamers play "Diamond Dogs" produced by Konami. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A woman shows VR goggles manufactured by hands-free 3D virtual reality system for smartphones Durivis. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A visitor adjusts his virtual reality headset to play the video game "Rabbids VR Ride", developed by video game producer Ubisoft. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

World of Warcraft gaming booths. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

