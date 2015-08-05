Best of Gamescom
Visitors pose with impersonators of the "Homefront: The Revolution" video game characters, published by Deep Silver, during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gamers play the "Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward" during the Gamescom 2015 fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A visitor's shirt is seen during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Cosplayers pose for a photo during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People pose in front of characters during the Gamescom 2015 fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman checks a pair of Vive Virtual Reality goggles, produced by Taiwan's HTC. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Visitors queue to play "Homefront: The Revolution", developed by video game producer Deep Silver. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gamers play the "StarCraft II" developed by video game producer Blizzard Entertainmen. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Men are dressed as soldiers to promote the video game "Call Of Duty Black Ops 3". REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man checks the new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman tests a virtual reality headset "VR One" developed by a German manufacturer Zeiss. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Visitors watch the trailer for "World of Warcraft" produced by Blizzard Entertainment. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Visitors wearing David Hasselhoff masks queue to play "Homefront: The Revolution", developed by video game producer Deep Silver. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People pose in front of one of the characters from the "World of Warcraft" game. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A DXR Acer seat is seen. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Models promote the game "Diamond Dogs" produced by Konami. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Two women, dressed as videogame Streetfighter's characters Chun-Li and Cammy (R), play the game on a Sony playstation. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A cosplayer poses for a photo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Visitors play "Heroes of the Storm", developed by video game producer Blizzard Entertainment. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Cosplayers dressed as maids stand in front of a costume shop. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gamers play "Arena of Fate" by Bulgarian video game developer Crytek Black Sea. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Visitors wearing David Hasselhoff masks queue to play "Homefront: The Revolution", developed by video game producer Deep Silver. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman tests a virtual reality headset "VR One" developed by a German manufacturer Zeiss. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A sign reading "Waiting time 120 minutes" is seen as visitors queue to play "Super Mario Builder", developed by video game producer Nintendo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Models promote the game "Diamond Dogs". REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gamers play the "Paladins: Champions of the Realm". REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gamers play "Diamond Dogs" produced by Konami. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman shows VR goggles manufactured by hands-free 3D virtual reality system for smartphones Durivis. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A visitor adjusts his virtual reality headset to play the video game "Rabbids VR Ride", developed by video game producer Ubisoft. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
World of Warcraft gaming booths. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
