Best of Gamescom
Cosplayers pose for a photo during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Cosplayers dressed as character "Mario" celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Super Mario Bros." video games developed by Nintendo during the Gamescom 2015 fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Cosplayers pose for a photo during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A cosplayer uses a Nintendo 3DS as he queues to play with a Sony PlayStation during the Gamescom 2015 fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Cosplayers pose for a photo during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man, dressed as a character of Ubisoft's videogame "Assassin's Creed", welcomes visitors after the public opening of the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Visitors pose with impersonators of the "Homefront: The Revolution" video game characters, published by Deep Silver, during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gamers play the "Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward" during the Gamescom 2015 fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Cosplayers pose for a photo as they wait before the public opening of the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A visitor's shirt is seen during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Cosplayers pose for a photo during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People pose in front of characters during the Gamescom 2015 fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman checks a pair of Vive Virtual Reality goggles, produced by Taiwan's HTC. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Visitors queue to play "Homefront: The Revolution", developed by video game producer Deep Silver. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gamers play the "StarCraft II" developed by video game producer Blizzard Entertainmen. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Cosplayers pose for a photo during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Men are dressed as soldiers to promote the video game "Call Of Duty Black Ops 3". REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man checks the new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman tests a virtual reality headset "VR One" developed by a German manufacturer Zeiss. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Visitors watch the trailer for "World of Warcraft" produced by Blizzard Entertainment. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Visitors wearing David Hasselhoff masks queue to play "Homefront: The Revolution", developed by video game producer Deep Silver. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Cosplayers pose for a photo as they impersonate video game characters of the "Assassin's Creed: Syndicate" video game, published by Ubisoft, during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany August 6, 2015. The Gamescom convention, Europe's largest video...more
People pose in front of one of the characters from the "World of Warcraft" game. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A DXR Acer seat is seen. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Models promote the game "Diamond Dogs" produced by Konami. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Two women, dressed as videogame Streetfighter's characters Chun-Li and Cammy (R), play the game on a Sony playstation. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A cosplayer poses for a photo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Visitors play "Heroes of the Storm", developed by video game producer Blizzard Entertainment. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Cosplayers dressed as maids stand in front of a costume shop. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gamers play "Arena of Fate" by Bulgarian video game developer Crytek Black Sea. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Visitors wearing David Hasselhoff masks queue to play "Homefront: The Revolution", developed by video game producer Deep Silver. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman tests a virtual reality headset "VR One" developed by a German manufacturer Zeiss. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A sign reading "Waiting time 120 minutes" is seen as visitors queue to play "Super Mario Builder", developed by video game producer Nintendo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Gamers play the "Paladins: Champions of the Realm". REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
