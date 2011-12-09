Best of India 2011
India's players and team celebrate after India won their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's players and team celebrate after India won their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A Hindu ascetic woman smiles as she adjusts her hair after taking a dip in the Ganges river in Kolkata January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu ascetic woman smiles as she adjusts her hair after taking a dip in the Ganges river in Kolkata January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu pilgrims dry their saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, in Allahabad January 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Hindu pilgrims dry their saree, a traditional cloth used for women's clothing, after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, in Allahabad January 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A fan with his body painted in tri-colour waves the Indian national flag before the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup group B match between India and England in Bangalore February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown
A fan with his body painted in tri-colour waves the Indian national flag before the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup group B match between India and England in Bangalore February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Three-year-old Babu, a child of a migrant labourer, holds a glass filled with tea outside a makeshift tent along a road on a cold morning as cold weather continued to sweep north India at Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan...more
Three-year-old Babu, a child of a migrant labourer, holds a glass filled with tea outside a makeshift tent along a road on a cold morning as cold weather continued to sweep north India at Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Devotees throng to enter a community kitchen at a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, on the outskirts of Jammu January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Devotees throng to enter a community kitchen at a Gurudwara or a Sikh temple on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, on the outskirts of Jammu January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman gives blessings to the pilgrims during the Hindu pilgrimage at Sagar Islands, south of Kolkata January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman gives blessings to the pilgrims during the Hindu pilgrimage at Sagar Islands, south of Kolkata January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) shakes hands with Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as Pakistan's Prime Minister, Yousaf Raza Gillani (L), watches, before the start of the World Cup Semi-Final match between India and Pakistan at the Punjab...more
India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) shakes hands with Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as Pakistan's Prime Minister, Yousaf Raza Gillani (L), watches, before the start of the World Cup Semi-Final match between India and Pakistan at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, in Mohali, India March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Berehulak/Pool
A student poses after getting her face painted during a face painting competition in Ahmedabad January 22, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A student poses after getting her face painted during a face painting competition in Ahmedabad January 22, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Boys get blessings from Swami Nitya Gopal Ji Mahar (R), a Hindu holyman, after wearing a "janeyu" or sacred thread during a ritual in Allahabad February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Boys get blessings from Swami Nitya Gopal Ji Mahar (R), a Hindu holyman, after wearing a "janeyu" or sacred thread during a ritual in Allahabad February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Anil Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, leaves India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Anil Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, leaves India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Special Prosecuter Ujjwal Nikam gestures outside the Bombay High Court February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Special Prosecuter Ujjwal Nikam gestures outside the Bombay High Court February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Sachin Tendulkar looks skywards as he celebrates after scoring his century during their ICC Cricket World Cup group B match against England in Bangalore February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Sachin Tendulkar looks skywards as he celebrates after scoring his century during their ICC Cricket World Cup group B match against England in Bangalore February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee (C) arrives at the parliament to present the 2011/12 federal budget in New Delhi February 28, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur
India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee (C) arrives at the parliament to present the 2011/12 federal budget in New Delhi February 28, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur
School children ride on an auto-rickshaw on their way back home from school in Ahmedabad March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
School children ride on an auto-rickshaw on their way back home from school in Ahmedabad March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Farmers block railway tracks during a protest in Karchana town in Uttar Pradesh January 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Farmers block railway tracks during a protest in Karchana town in Uttar Pradesh January 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Virender Sehwag during their ICC Cricket World Cup final match in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Virender Sehwag during their ICC Cricket World Cup final match in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (facing camera) and Yuvraj Singh hug after their team won the ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (facing camera) and Yuvraj Singh hug after their team won the ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India's players hold the winning trophy as they celebrate after winning their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's players hold the winning trophy as they celebrate after winning their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India celebrate after winning their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
India celebrate after winning their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Social activist Anna Hazare rests near microphones of news channels during a "fast unto death" campaign in New Delhi April 8, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Social activist Anna Hazare rests near microphones of news channels during a "fast unto death" campaign in New Delhi April 8, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A fisherman arranges a fishing net as his wife paddles their boat in the waters of the Periyar river on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Kochi January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A fisherman arranges a fishing net as his wife paddles their boat in the waters of the Periyar river on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Kochi January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A labourer winnows rice at a market yard at Bavla, west of Ahmedabad January 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A labourer winnows rice at a market yard at Bavla, west of Ahmedabad January 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A policeman fires a teargas shell towards protesters demanding a separate Telangana state carved out of Andhra Pradesh during a demonstration in Hyderabad January 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A policeman fires a teargas shell towards protesters demanding a separate Telangana state carved out of Andhra Pradesh during a demonstration in Hyderabad January 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Tourists take a boat ride amid heavy fog at Sukhana Lake on a cold day in Chandigarh January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Tourists take a boat ride amid heavy fog at Sukhana Lake on a cold day in Chandigarh January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A man runs after taking a holy dip at Sangam ahead of Magh Mela, a month-long Hindu festival, in Allahabad January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man runs after taking a holy dip at Sangam ahead of Magh Mela, a month-long Hindu festival, in Allahabad January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Homeless people warm themselves up by a bonfire on a cold morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Homeless people warm themselves up by a bonfire on a cold morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian Navy sailors are reflected in a puddle as they take part in a ceremonial parade during the Republic Day celebrations in Kochi January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Indian Navy sailors are reflected in a puddle as they take part in a ceremonial parade during the Republic Day celebrations in Kochi January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A worker stitches two leather halves together with a spherical core inside to form a cricket ball at a factory in Meerut, 80 km (50 miles) northeast of Delhi, January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A worker stitches two leather halves together with a spherical core inside to form a cricket ball at a factory in Meerut, 80 km (50 miles) northeast of Delhi, January 28, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Workers at LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. assemble television sets inside a factory at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh April 6, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur
Workers at LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. assemble television sets inside a factory at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh April 6, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur
A man plays a drum as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi", also known as the Festival of Colours, at Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2011.REUTERS/K. K. Arora
A man plays a drum as he celebrates "Lathmar Holi", also known as the Festival of Colours, at Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2011.REUTERS/K. K. Arora
An official sits between ballot boxes during elections for a new prime minister for Tibet's government-in-exile in McLeodganj March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
An official sits between ballot boxes during elections for a new prime minister for Tibet's government-in-exile in McLeodganj March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
India's yoga guru Swami Ramdev performs yoga during his fast against corruption in Haridwar June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's yoga guru Swami Ramdev performs yoga during his fast against corruption in Haridwar June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man looks out of his auto rickshaw as he drives through foam overflowing from a drain outside a factory, in Ahmedabad June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man looks out of his auto rickshaw as he drives through foam overflowing from a drain outside a factory, in Ahmedabad June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy cools off on a hot summer day in the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A boy cools off on a hot summer day in the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Abrar, 12, jumps between water distribution pipelines across a creek in Mumbai May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Abrar, 12, jumps between water distribution pipelines across a creek in Mumbai May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A vendor walks past a sand sculpture of Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik on a beach in Puri in Orissa May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A vendor walks past a sand sculpture of Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik on a beach in Puri in Orissa May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Buddhist monks walk on a road in Stok, 20 km (13 miles) north of Leh July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Buddhist monks walk on a road in Stok, 20 km (13 miles) north of Leh July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Rajesh, a 38-year-old auto rickshaw driver, plays with his monkey Raju in his house at Banetha village, located in Rajasthan, July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rajesh, a 38-year-old auto rickshaw driver, plays with his monkey Raju in his house at Banetha village, located in Rajasthan, July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Folk artists perform as part of their prayers inside the Jagannath temple on the eve of the Rath Yatra, also known as the "the Chariot Festival", in Ahmedabad July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Folk artists perform as part of their prayers inside the Jagannath temple on the eve of the Rath Yatra, also known as the "the Chariot Festival", in Ahmedabad July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Labourers are silhouetted as they fasten iron rods together at the construction site of a commercial complex, in Ahmedabad June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Labourers are silhouetted as they fasten iron rods together at the construction site of a commercial complex, in Ahmedabad June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A girl plays on a make-shift swing tied on a door frame at a slum in New Delhi June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A girl plays on a make-shift swing tied on a door frame at a slum in New Delhi June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man clings to chains suspended from a bridge as he bathes in rapidly flowing waters of the Ganges river in Haridwar June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A man clings to chains suspended from a bridge as he bathes in rapidly flowing waters of the Ganges river in Haridwar June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A girl is reflected in a mirror next to a sheet with pictures of her classmates pasted on a wall in her living room at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in Dharamsala August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A girl is reflected in a mirror next to a sheet with pictures of her classmates pasted on a wall in her living room at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in Dharamsala August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
School children perform "Poorna Bhujangasana", a form of yoga meant to make the spine flexible, at a yoga camp inside a college in Chandigarh August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
School children perform "Poorna Bhujangasana", a form of yoga meant to make the spine flexible, at a yoga camp inside a college in Chandigarh August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Primary school boys carry their benches after their school was flooded due to heavy rains at Bassi Kalan village in the outskirts of Jammu August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Primary school boys carry their benches after their school was flooded due to heavy rains at Bassi Kalan village in the outskirts of Jammu August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A man dressed as Hindu goddess Kali, the goddess of power, applies makeup before performing during celebrations for Navratri on the outskirts of Jammu September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A man dressed as Hindu goddess Kali, the goddess of power, applies makeup before performing during celebrations for Navratri on the outskirts of Jammu September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Railway workers push a wagon loaded with coal back to its track after it derailed at Sabarmati power house in Ahmedabad September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Railway workers push a wagon loaded with coal back to its track after it derailed at Sabarmati power house in Ahmedabad September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A nurse tries to assist as a policeman carries a woman, who was injured by a blast outside the High Court, towards a hospital for treatment in New Delhi September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
A nurse tries to assist as a policeman carries a woman, who was injured by a blast outside the High Court, towards a hospital for treatment in New Delhi September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
A man takes shelter under a parked truck carrying iron girders as it rains on a highway on the outskirts of Jammu September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A man takes shelter under a parked truck carrying iron girders as it rains on a highway on the outskirts of Jammu September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Railway police and officials collect accident details from villagers, next to the derailed coaches of a passenger train at the site of an accident in Sadura, 65 km (40 miles) south of Srinagar November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Railway police and officials collect accident details from villagers, next to the derailed coaches of a passenger train at the site of an accident in Sadura, 65 km (40 miles) south of Srinagar November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A veterinarian places a monkey on the table for sterilization inside an operation theatre at a monkey rescue centre run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A veterinarian places a monkey on the table for sterilization inside an operation theatre at a monkey rescue centre run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Boys play cricket on the Marina beach during sunset in Chennai November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Boys play cricket on the Marina beach during sunset in Chennai November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Simran (L) and Aryan, children of Vishal Singh, relax in their bedroom in Lucknow October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Simran (L) and Aryan, children of Vishal Singh, relax in their bedroom in Lucknow October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany holds his trophy after winning the first Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany holds his trophy after winning the first Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman living in a slum near the Ghazipur landfill uses coal to brush her teeth in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A woman living in a slum near the Ghazipur landfill uses coal to brush her teeth in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Kashmiri vegetable vendors assemble at a floating market in the interiors of the Dal Lake in Srinagar January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri vegetable vendors assemble at a floating market in the interiors of the Dal Lake in Srinagar January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
India's captain Virender Sehwag celebrates after scoring 200 runs during their fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011.REUTERS/Amit Dave
India's captain Virender Sehwag celebrates after scoring 200 runs during their fourth one-day international cricket match against West Indies in Indore December 8, 2011.REUTERS/Amit Dave
Next Slideshows
Kolkata Fire
Several dead as fire swept through a hospital in Kolkata.
Mexico's bloody drug war
A look at the battle between drug cartels and police being waged on the streets of Mexico.
Pictures of the year: Technology
Our best tech photos from the past year.
Virender Sehwag - Over the years
Virender Sehwag registered the highest individual score in the 50-over format on Thursday, blasting 219 in the fourth one-day international against West Indies...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.