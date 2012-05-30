Best of India: May
A man rides a motorbike past a mural of the classic Bollywood movie "Anarkali" on the wall of a building in Mumbai May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A labourer rests inside the wagon of a coal train as he takes a break from shovelling coal at a coal yard on the outskirts of Jammu May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Muslims sit at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) after offering their evening prayers in the old quarters of Delhi May 27, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat lifts a weight as she exercises during a practice session inside the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in Patiala in Punjab May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Motorcyclists crowd a fuel station to fill up on petrol in Ahmedabad May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A fisherman floating on a rubber tube throws a net to catch fish from the waters of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Vishal (L) and Rahul, feed pigeons at a pigeon feeding park in the Mumbai suburbs May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A worker takes a nap on sacks filled with wheat at a wholesale grain market at Dadri town in Uttar Pradesh May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A fireman reacts to smoke caused by a fire from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) building in New Delhi May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy searches for recyclable material from the cracked earth of dried-up portion of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An employee pushes the frame of the cabin of a Mahindra Bolero vehicle at the company's manufacturing plant on the outskirts of Mumbai May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Workers produce bras for export at the Intimate Fashions factory in Kanchipuram district, 30 km (18 miles) south of Chennai, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
People walk past a roadside currency exchange vendor in the old quarters of Delhi May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A rider performs a stunt during the Dew Xtreme Tour freestyle motocross event in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A damaged coach of a passenger train is removed from the site of a train collision in Penneconda town in Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, cleans her eye at a convention with the state's civil service officers in Kolkata April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker carries a bucket filled with sorted potatoes inside the market yard of the Agriculture Product Marketing Committee (APMC) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A child looks on while being carried by her mother as she carries water pitchers on her head after filling them from a water tanker supplied by the local municipality in the Baramura hill range on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, May...more
Seema (R), 33, plucks out the stubble from his chin as his wife prepares lunch at their residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A labourer drinks water as he takes a break from loading coal onto trucks at a coal yard near Chiwaki railway station in Allahabad May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A boy searches for coins thrown by Hindu devotees in the waters of the river Yamuna during early morning in New Delhi May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A couple sits along the seafront promenade at dusk in Mumbai's suburbs May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A man flies a monkey-shaped kite made out of balloons at a beach in Mumbai, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Villagers stand under a power generating windmill turbine during the inauguration ceremony of the new 25 MW ReNew Power wind farm at Kalasar village in Gujarat May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Police officers try to remove activists from India's main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as they block a road to protest against a price hike in petrol in Chandigarh May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A homeless man sleeps on the sidewalk of a newly painted bridge in Kolkata April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A child, whose parents say they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits inside a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Amruddin Siddiqui, 51, is reflected in a mirror as he sits at a roadside in the old quarters in Delhi May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tribal people and farmers from the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand take part in a prayer ritual believed to bring rain, outside the Hindu Lord Shiva temple in Ranchi May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rajesh Kumar
Construction workers erect scaffolding at the site of metro station as a SpiceJet Airlines aircraft flies past in Chennai May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Sana, a five-year-old girl, plays on a cloth sling hanging from a signalling pole as smoke from a garbage dump rises next to a railway track in Mumbai May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Onlookers watch as rescue workers search for victims after a boat sank on the Brahmaputra river, at Buraburi village in Dhubri district of Assam May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A Kashmiri fisherman throws a net to catch fish from the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri veterinary paramedic (R) and a member of Humane Society International, an organisation working to protect animals, places a stray dog on an operation table during a sterilization process inside an operation theatre at a veterinary hospital...more
A foreign exchange trader works as the exchange rate of the Indian rupee to U.S. dollar is displayed on a screen at a trading firm in Mumbai May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Children enjoy a ride at an amusement park in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) watches a girl do karate during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Boys dive into the sea at a fishing harbour to cool themselves on a hot day in Chennai May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
