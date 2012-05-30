Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 30, 2012 | 9:00pm IST

Best of India: May

<p>A man rides a motorbike past a mural of the classic Bollywood movie "Anarkali" on the wall of a building in Mumbai May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A labourer rests inside the wagon of a coal train as he takes a break from shovelling coal at a coal yard on the outskirts of Jammu May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>Muslims sit at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) after offering their evening prayers in the old quarters of Delhi May 27, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

<p>Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat lifts a weight as she exercises during a practice session inside the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in Patiala in Punjab May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Motorcyclists crowd a fuel station to fill up on petrol in Ahmedabad May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A fisherman floating on a rubber tube throws a net to catch fish from the waters of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Vishal (L) and Rahul, feed pigeons at a pigeon feeding park in the Mumbai suburbs May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A worker takes a nap on sacks filled with wheat at a wholesale grain market at Dadri town in Uttar Pradesh May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

<p>A fireman reacts to smoke caused by a fire from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) building in New Delhi May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A boy searches for recyclable material from the cracked earth of dried-up portion of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>An employee pushes the frame of the cabin of a Mahindra Bolero vehicle at the company's manufacturing plant on the outskirts of Mumbai May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Workers produce bras for export at the Intimate Fashions factory in Kanchipuram district, 30 km (18 miles) south of Chennai, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>People walk past a roadside currency exchange vendor in the old quarters of Delhi May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A rider performs a stunt during the Dew Xtreme Tour freestyle motocross event in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

<p>A damaged coach of a passenger train is removed from the site of a train collision in Penneconda town in Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, cleans her eye at a convention with the state's civil service officers in Kolkata April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>A worker carries a bucket filled with sorted potatoes inside the market yard of the Agriculture Product Marketing Committee (APMC) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A child looks on while being carried by her mother as she carries water pitchers on her head after filling them from a water tanker supplied by the local municipality in the Baramura hill range on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>Seema (R), 33, plucks out the stubble from his chin as his wife prepares lunch at their residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>A labourer drinks water as he takes a break from loading coal onto trucks at a coal yard near Chiwaki railway station in Allahabad May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>A boy searches for coins thrown by Hindu devotees in the waters of the river Yamuna during early morning in New Delhi May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A couple sits along the seafront promenade at dusk in Mumbai's suburbs May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

<p>A man flies a monkey-shaped kite made out of balloons at a beach in Mumbai, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

<p>Villagers stand under a power generating windmill turbine during the inauguration ceremony of the new 25 MW ReNew Power wind farm at Kalasar village in Gujarat May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Police officers try to remove activists from India's main opposition Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as they block a road to protest against a price hike in petrol in Chandigarh May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>A homeless man sleeps on the sidewalk of a newly painted bridge in Kolkata April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

<p>A child, whose parents say they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits inside a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Amruddin Siddiqui, 51, is reflected in a mirror as he sits at a roadside in the old quarters in Delhi May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Tribal people and farmers from the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand take part in a prayer ritual believed to bring rain, outside the Hindu Lord Shiva temple in Ranchi May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rajesh Kumar</p>

<p>Construction workers erect scaffolding at the site of metro station as a SpiceJet Airlines aircraft flies past in Chennai May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Sana, a five-year-old girl, plays on a cloth sling hanging from a signalling pole as smoke from a garbage dump rises next to a railway track in Mumbai May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Onlookers watch as rescue workers search for victims after a boat sank on the Brahmaputra river, at Buraburi village in Dhubri district of Assam May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah </p>

<p>A Kashmiri fisherman throws a net to catch fish from the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

<p>A Kashmiri veterinary paramedic (R) and a member of Humane Society International, an organisation working to protect animals, places a stray dog on an operation table during a sterilization process inside an operation theatre at a veterinary hospital of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Shuhama, east of Srinagar, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A foreign exchange trader works as the exchange rate of the Indian rupee to U.S. dollar is displayed on a screen at a trading firm in Mumbai May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

<p>Children enjoy a ride at an amusement park in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) watches a girl do karate during an anti-human trafficking event in Kolkata May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Boys dive into the sea at a fishing harbour to cool themselves on a hot day in Chennai May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

