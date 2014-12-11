Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 11, 2014 | 2:18pm IST

Best of India 2014

A volunteer pins a red ribbon on the blouse of a sex worker, as her child looks on, during an event to mark World AIDS Day in Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light district, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A volunteer pins a red ribbon on the blouse of a sex worker, as her child looks on, during an event to mark World AIDS Day in Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light district, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
A volunteer pins a red ribbon on the blouse of a sex worker, as her child looks on, during an event to mark World AIDS Day in Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light district, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 100
Policemen use batons to disperse youth wing workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a protest outside the state assembly in Lucknow June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

Policemen use batons to disperse youth wing workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a protest outside the state assembly in Lucknow June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

Reuters / Monday, June 30, 2014
Policemen use batons to disperse youth wing workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a protest outside the state assembly in Lucknow June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
Close
2 / 100
A worker uses metal cutter as others carry to dismantled parts of decommissioned Indian Navy Ship INS Vikrant at a ship breaking yard in Mumbai November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A worker uses metal cutter as others carry to dismantled parts of decommissioned Indian Navy Ship INS Vikrant at a ship breaking yard in Mumbai November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
A worker uses metal cutter as others carry to dismantled parts of decommissioned Indian Navy Ship INS Vikrant at a ship breaking yard in Mumbai November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Close
3 / 100
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman", throw pieces of bricks and stones towards police during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in Haryana November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman", throw pieces of bricks and stones towards police during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in Haryana November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman", throw pieces of bricks and stones towards police during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in Haryana November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Close
4 / 100
Women, who underwent sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, pose for pictures inside a hospital at Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Women, who underwent sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, pose for pictures inside a hospital at Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Women, who underwent sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, pose for pictures inside a hospital at Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Close
5 / 100
Kashmiri women sit under a bullet-ridden wall of a residential house after a gunbattle in Chinagam village, about 40 km (25 miles) south of Srinagar November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Kashmiri women sit under a bullet-ridden wall of a residential house after a gunbattle in Chinagam village, about 40 km (25 miles) south of Srinagar November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Kashmiri women sit under a bullet-ridden wall of a residential house after a gunbattle in Chinagam village, about 40 km (25 miles) south of Srinagar November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Close
6 / 100
Khelan Bai, the grandmother of a deceased victim, who died after she underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, mourns in her house at Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Khelan Bai, the grandmother of a deceased victim, who died after she underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, mourns in her house at Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito...more

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Khelan Bai, the grandmother of a deceased victim, who died after she underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, mourns in her house at Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Close
7 / 100
A woman, who underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", sits in hospital bed at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, in Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

A woman, who underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", sits in hospital bed at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, in Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A woman, who underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", sits in hospital bed at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, in Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Close
8 / 100
A member of an acrobatic team looks from behind the curtains as she waits backstage before the start of her performance at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A member of an acrobatic team looks from behind the curtains as she waits backstage before the start of her performance at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A member of an acrobatic team looks from behind the curtains as she waits backstage before the start of her performance at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Close
9 / 100
Shi'ite Muslims are seen through the window pane of a parked car as they gather to receive free drinking water during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in the old quarters of Delhi November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Shi'ite Muslims are seen through the window pane of a parked car as they gather to receive free drinking water during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in the old quarters of Delhi November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
Shi'ite Muslims are seen through the window pane of a parked car as they gather to receive free drinking water during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in the old quarters of Delhi November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Close
10 / 100
A Shi'ite Muslim has his child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashoura in Mumbai November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A Shi'ite Muslim has his child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashoura in Mumbai November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A Shi'ite Muslim has his child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashoura in Mumbai November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Close
11 / 100
A worker grinds an iron window frame used in a dairy machine at a manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

A worker grinds an iron window frame used in a dairy machine at a manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A worker grinds an iron window frame used in a dairy machine at a manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Close
12 / 100
A Hindu devotee pushes the foam away to make space for other devotees to worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

A Hindu devotee pushes the foam away to make space for other devotees to worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Reuters / Thursday, October 30, 2014
A Hindu devotee pushes the foam away to make space for other devotees to worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Close
13 / 100
Sikhs wield swords during their clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

Sikhs wield swords during their clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

Reuters / Friday, June 06, 2014
Sikhs wield swords during their clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
Close
14 / 100
A Hindu devotee lies along the shores of the Arabian Sea as she offers prayers to the Sun god during the "Chhat" festival in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A Hindu devotee lies along the shores of the Arabian Sea as she offers prayers to the Sun god during the "Chhat" festival in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, October 29, 2014
A Hindu devotee lies along the shores of the Arabian Sea as she offers prayers to the Sun god during the "Chhat" festival in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Close
15 / 100
A camel herder walks his camels at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma/Files

A camel herder walks his camels at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A camel herder walks his camels at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma/Files
Close
16 / 100
A Nihang or a Sikh warrior, yawns while wearing a turban during a religious procession to mark the Bandi Chhorh Divas in Amritsar October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

A Nihang or a Sikh warrior, yawns while wearing a turban during a religious procession to mark the Bandi Chhorh Divas in Amritsar October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

Reuters / Friday, October 24, 2014
A Nihang or a Sikh warrior, yawns while wearing a turban during a religious procession to mark the Bandi Chhorh Divas in Amritsar October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
Close
17 / 100
Hindu devotees prepare to receive rice as offerings being distributed by the temple authority on the occasion of the 'Annakut' festival in Kolkata October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Hindu devotees prepare to receive rice as offerings being distributed by the temple authority on the occasion of the 'Annakut' festival in Kolkata October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Reuters / Friday, October 24, 2014
Hindu devotees prepare to receive rice as offerings being distributed by the temple authority on the occasion of the 'Annakut' festival in Kolkata October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Close
18 / 100
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Close
19 / 100
A man fixes tarpaulin on his stall during a dust storm on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

A man fixes tarpaulin on his stall during a dust storm on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Reuters / Monday, October 13, 2014
A man fixes tarpaulin on his stall during a dust storm on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Close
20 / 100
Indian children's right activist Kailash Satyarthi (C) is congratulated by an unidentified man at his office in New Delhi October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Indian children's right activist Kailash Satyarthi (C) is congratulated by an unidentified man at his office in New Delhi October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Friday, October 10, 2014
Indian children's right activist Kailash Satyarthi (C) is congratulated by an unidentified man at his office in New Delhi October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Close
21 / 100
A man carries empty water pitchers for sale in a market in Bangalore October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files

A man carries empty water pitchers for sale in a market in Bangalore October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files

Reuters / Thursday, October 09, 2014
A man carries empty water pitchers for sale in a market in Bangalore October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files
Close
22 / 100
A woman potter carries earthen pots through traditional pottery kilns in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

A woman potter carries earthen pots through traditional pottery kilns in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A woman potter carries earthen pots through traditional pottery kilns in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files
Close
23 / 100
An Indian village woman mourns the death of her relative whom locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

An Indian village woman mourns the death of her relative whom locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
An Indian village woman mourns the death of her relative whom locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Close
24 / 100
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Friday, October 03, 2014
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Close
25 / 100
A woman visits a pandal, a temporary platform, with art installation titled "Mars Mission" as part of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A woman visits a pandal, a temporary platform, with art installation titled "Mars Mission" as part of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, October 01, 2014
A woman visits a pandal, a temporary platform, with art installation titled "Mars Mission" as part of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Close
26 / 100
Amit Kumar, 14, a performer, gets makeup applied before performing the role of the Hindu lord Rama in a religious play ahead of Dussehra in Allahabad September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Amit Kumar, 14, a performer, gets makeup applied before performing the role of the Hindu lord Rama in a religious play ahead of Dussehra in Allahabad September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Amit Kumar, 14, a performer, gets makeup applied before performing the role of the Hindu lord Rama in a religious play ahead of Dussehra in Allahabad September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Close
27 / 100
A body of a flood victim lies on a bench after it was found by local residents in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

A body of a flood victim lies on a bench after it was found by local residents in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Friday, September 12, 2014
A body of a flood victim lies on a bench after it was found by local residents in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Close
28 / 100
Flood victims wave towards an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane for relief materials in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Flood victims wave towards an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane for relief materials in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Thursday, September 11, 2014
Flood victims wave towards an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane for relief materials in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Close
29 / 100
A man wades through a flooded field in Multan, Punjab province, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files

A man wades through a flooded field in Multan, Punjab province, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files

Reuters / Friday, September 12, 2014
A man wades through a flooded field in Multan, Punjab province, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files
Close
30 / 100
A boy collects items thrown by devotees as religious offerings next to idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, a day after they were immersed in the waters of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

A boy collects items thrown by devotees as religious offerings next to idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, a day after they were immersed in the waters of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amit...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 09, 2014
A boy collects items thrown by devotees as religious offerings next to idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, a day after they were immersed in the waters of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Close
31 / 100
A temple stands amid the waters of the overflowing river Tawi during heavy rains in Jammu September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

A temple stands amid the waters of the overflowing river Tawi during heavy rains in Jammu September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Reuters / Saturday, September 06, 2014
A temple stands amid the waters of the overflowing river Tawi during heavy rains in Jammu September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Close
32 / 100
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014....more

Reuters / Monday, September 08, 2014
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Close
33 / 100
Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Reuters / Monday, August 18, 2014
Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files
Close
34 / 100
Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Monday, August 18, 2014
Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Close
35 / 100
A bull stands inside a shop selling clothes at Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A bull stands inside a shop selling clothes at Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, July 23, 2014
A bull stands inside a shop selling clothes at Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Close
36 / 100
A boy swims in a weed-covered pond on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

A boy swims in a weed-covered pond on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Reuters / Monday, July 21, 2014
A boy swims in a weed-covered pond on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Close
37 / 100
A Muslim girl looks up while some boys sit on a wall, inside the premises of a mosque, as they wait for Iftar (breaking fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan in Chennai July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu/Files

A Muslim girl looks up while some boys sit on a wall, inside the premises of a mosque, as they wait for Iftar (breaking fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan in Chennai July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, July 16, 2014
A Muslim girl looks up while some boys sit on a wall, inside the premises of a mosque, as they wait for Iftar (breaking fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan in Chennai July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Close
38 / 100
A man carries his wife to a safer ground after a wave hits a beach in Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

A man carries his wife to a safer ground after a wave hits a beach in Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Reuters / Sunday, October 12, 2014
A man carries his wife to a safer ground after a wave hits a beach in Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Close
39 / 100
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays behind a glass window, as women are not allowed to enter, at the shrine of Sufi saint Ziarat Sharief Hazrat Syed Yaqoob Sahib, during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays behind a glass window, as women are not allowed to enter, at the shrine of Sufi saint Ziarat Sharief Hazrat Syed Yaqoob Sahib, during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Thursday, July 10, 2014
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays behind a glass window, as women are not allowed to enter, at the shrine of Sufi saint Ziarat Sharief Hazrat Syed Yaqoob Sahib, during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Close
40 / 100
A Kashmiri flood victim looses his balance on his makeshift boat after he was hit by a wave as he tries to travel to safer place in Srinagar September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

A Kashmiri flood victim looses his balance on his makeshift boat after he was hit by a wave as he tries to travel to safer place in Srinagar September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Sunday, September 07, 2014
A Kashmiri flood victim looses his balance on his makeshift boat after he was hit by a wave as he tries to travel to safer place in Srinagar September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Close
41 / 100
Bodies of flood victims lie in a boat after they were found in floodwater at Balbala village in Goalpara district in Assam September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Bodies of flood victims lie in a boat after they were found in floodwater at Balbala village in Goalpara district in Assam September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, September 24, 2014
Bodies of flood victims lie in a boat after they were found in floodwater at Balbala village in Goalpara district in Assam September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Close
42 / 100
Hindu priests sit in cauldrons of water and make offerings to in front of a fire while performing the "Parjanya Varun Yagam", a special prayer for rain, in Ahmedabad July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Hindu priests sit in cauldrons of water and make offerings to in front of a fire while performing the "Parjanya Varun Yagam", a special prayer for rain, in Ahmedabad July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Hindu priests sit in cauldrons of water and make offerings to in front of a fire while performing the "Parjanya Varun Yagam", a special prayer for rain, in Ahmedabad July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Close
43 / 100
A man arranges strands of vermicelli, which are kept for drying at a factory in Allahabad July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

A man arranges strands of vermicelli, which are kept for drying at a factory in Allahabad July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
A man arranges strands of vermicelli, which are kept for drying at a factory in Allahabad July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Close
44 / 100
Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" is escorted to the high court after his arrest, in Chandigarh November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" is escorted to the high court after his arrest, in Chandigarh November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" is escorted to the high court after his arrest, in Chandigarh November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Close
45 / 100
Muslims stand after having their Iftar (evening breaking fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India, at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Muslims stand after having their Iftar (evening breaking fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India, at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Reuters / Monday, June 30, 2014
Muslims stand after having their Iftar (evening breaking fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India, at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Close
46 / 100
A fisherman casts his fishing net into the waters of a lake at Panangad, on the outskirts of Kochi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

A fisherman casts his fishing net into the waters of a lake at Panangad, on the outskirts of Kochi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

Reuters / Thursday, June 19, 2014
A fisherman casts his fishing net into the waters of a lake at Panangad, on the outskirts of Kochi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
Close
47 / 100
A groom comes out from a toilet as brides stand at the venue for a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

A groom comes out from a toilet as brides stand at the venue for a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Sunday, June 15, 2014
A groom comes out from a toilet as brides stand at the venue for a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Close
48 / 100
Men run for cover during a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Men run for cover during a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters / Friday, June 13, 2014
Men run for cover during a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Close
49 / 100
Two girls are seen hanging from a tree in a village in Uttar Pradesh on May 28, 2014, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/ Reuters TV/Files

Two girls are seen hanging from a tree in a village in Uttar Pradesh on May 28, 2014, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/ Reuters TV/Files

Reuters / Friday, May 30, 2014
Two girls are seen hanging from a tree in a village in Uttar Pradesh on May 28, 2014, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/ Reuters TV/Files
Close
50 / 100
Then prime ministerial candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Narendra Modi, bows down in respect at the steps of the parliament house upon his arrival to attend the BJP parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Then prime ministerial candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Narendra Modi, bows down in respect at the steps of the parliament house upon his arrival to attend the BJP parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 20, 2014
Then prime ministerial candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Narendra Modi, bows down in respect at the steps of the parliament house upon his arrival to attend the BJP parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Close
51 / 100
Then prime ministerial candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Narendra Modi, seeks blessings from his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar in Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Then prime ministerial candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Narendra Modi, seeks blessings from his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar in Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Friday, May 16, 2014
Then prime ministerial candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Narendra Modi, seeks blessings from his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar in Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Close
52 / 100
A man calls for help to carry his injured father to a hospital after clashes between two communities on the outskirts of Hyderabad May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

A man calls for help to carry his injured father to a hospital after clashes between two communities on the outskirts of Hyderabad May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, May 14, 2014
A man calls for help to carry his injured father to a hospital after clashes between two communities on the outskirts of Hyderabad May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Close
53 / 100
A young Buddhist monk flexes his muscles during morning prayers at Thikse Monastery in Ladakh May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

A young Buddhist monk flexes his muscles during morning prayers at Thikse Monastery in Ladakh May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Reuters / Thursday, May 08, 2014
A young Buddhist monk flexes his muscles during morning prayers at Thikse Monastery in Ladakh May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Close
54 / 100
A Hindu boy peeps out from a window grille in an ashram in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

A Hindu boy peeps out from a window grille in an ashram in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, May 06, 2014
A Hindu boy peeps out from a window grille in an ashram in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Close
55 / 100
Police try to hold back supporters of Narendra Modi, then prime ministerial candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as he arrives in a chopper to address an election campaign rally in Allahabad May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Police try to hold back supporters of Narendra Modi, then prime ministerial candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as he arrives in a chopper to address an election campaign rally in Allahabad May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Reuters / Sunday, May 04, 2014
Police try to hold back supporters of Narendra Modi, then prime ministerial candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as he arrives in a chopper to address an election campaign rally in Allahabad May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Close
56 / 100
Narendra Modi, then prime ministerial candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), takes a "selfie" with a mobile phone after casting his vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of India's general election in Ahmedabad April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Narendra Modi, then prime ministerial candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), takes a "selfie" with a mobile phone after casting his vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of India's general election in Ahmedabad April 30, 2014....more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 30, 2014
Narendra Modi, then prime ministerial candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), takes a "selfie" with a mobile phone after casting his vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of India's general election in Ahmedabad April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Close
57 / 100
A girl sits backstage after getting ready for her dance recital to celebrate International Dance Day, in New Delhi April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

A girl sits backstage after getting ready for her dance recital to celebrate International Dance Day, in New Delhi April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, April 29, 2014
A girl sits backstage after getting ready for her dance recital to celebrate International Dance Day, in New Delhi April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Close
58 / 100
Polling officers with electronic voting machines (EVM) along with security personnel travel in a boat to reach polling stations ahead of the sixth phase of the general election in Assam April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

Polling officers with electronic voting machines (EVM) along with security personnel travel in a boat to reach polling stations ahead of the sixth phase of the general election in Assam April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, April 23, 2014
Polling officers with electronic voting machines (EVM) along with security personnel travel in a boat to reach polling stations ahead of the sixth phase of the general election in Assam April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files
Close
59 / 100
Supporters of Narendra Modi, then prime ministerial candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), climb up the poles of a temporary tent to get a glimpse of Modi during an election campaign rally at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh April 21, 2014. REUTERS/K. K. Arora/Files

Supporters of Narendra Modi, then prime ministerial candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), climb up the poles of a temporary tent to get a glimpse of Modi during an election campaign rally at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh April 21, 2014....more

Reuters / Monday, April 21, 2014
Supporters of Narendra Modi, then prime ministerial candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), climb up the poles of a temporary tent to get a glimpse of Modi during an election campaign rally at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh April 21, 2014. REUTERS/K. K. Arora/Files
Close
60 / 100
People wave towards a helicopter carrying Narendra Modi, the then prime ministerial candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after an election campaign rally at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh April 21, 2014. REUTERS/K. K. Arora/Files

People wave towards a helicopter carrying Narendra Modi, the then prime ministerial candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after an election campaign rally at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh April 21, 2014. REUTERS/K. K. Arora/Files

Reuters / Monday, April 21, 2014
People wave towards a helicopter carrying Narendra Modi, the then prime ministerial candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after an election campaign rally at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh April 21, 2014. REUTERS/K. K. Arora/Files
Close
61 / 100
A woman reacts as she listens to a fortune telling machine at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A woman reacts as she listens to a fortune telling machine at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, April 02, 2014
A woman reacts as she listens to a fortune telling machine at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Close
62 / 100
Actress and politician Hema Malini (C) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), waves to her supporters as she arrives to file her nomination for the general election, in Mathura April 3, 2014. REUTERS/K.K. Arora/Files

Actress and politician Hema Malini (C) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), waves to her supporters as she arrives to file her nomination for the general election, in Mathura April 3, 2014. REUTERS/K.K. Arora/Files

Reuters / Thursday, April 03, 2014
Actress and politician Hema Malini (C) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), waves to her supporters as she arrives to file her nomination for the general election, in Mathura April 3, 2014. REUTERS/K.K. Arora/Files
Close
63 / 100
A boy takes a bath along a pavement in Chennai March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Babu/Files

A boy takes a bath along a pavement in Chennai March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Reuters / Saturday, March 22, 2014
A boy takes a bath along a pavement in Chennai March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Close
64 / 100
Women dance during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Women dance during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, March 18, 2014
Women dance during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Close
65 / 100
Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at village Phalen near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at village Phalen near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Reuters / Monday, March 17, 2014
Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at village Phalen near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Close
66 / 100
A widow throws flowers into the air during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

A widow throws flowers into the air during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Reuters / Friday, March 14, 2014
A widow throws flowers into the air during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Close
67 / 100
A Hindu devotee with his face daubed in colours looks on while taking part during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

A Hindu devotee with his face daubed in colours looks on while taking part during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Sunday, March 09, 2014
A Hindu devotee with his face daubed in colours looks on while taking part during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Close
68 / 100
Women, who are former scavengers, dance during the Holi celebrations organised by a non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widow's ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Women, who are former scavengers, dance during the Holi celebrations organised by a non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widow's ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Reuters / Friday, March 14, 2014
Women, who are former scavengers, dance during the Holi celebrations organised by a non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widow's ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Close
69 / 100
Employees work inside a limestone powder factory in an industrial area in Mumbai March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Employees work inside a limestone powder factory in an industrial area in Mumbai March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, March 11, 2014
Employees work inside a limestone powder factory in an industrial area in Mumbai March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Close
70 / 100
A boy sprays coloured water inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

A boy sprays coloured water inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Monday, March 10, 2014
A boy sprays coloured water inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Close
71 / 100
A commuter stands on the doorsteps of a moving train in New Delhi March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

A commuter stands on the doorsteps of a moving train in New Delhi March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Thursday, March 06, 2014
A commuter stands on the doorsteps of a moving train in New Delhi March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Close
72 / 100
Wrestlers practise as others rest in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling centre called Akhaara in Mumbai March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Wrestlers practise as others rest in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling centre called Akhaara in Mumbai March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, March 04, 2014
Wrestlers practise as others rest in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling centre called Akhaara in Mumbai March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Close
73 / 100
The Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy (C) with his face smeared in ink thrown by an unidentified man upon his arrival at the Supreme Court in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

The Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy (C) with his face smeared in ink thrown by an unidentified man upon his arrival at the Supreme Court in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, March 04, 2014
The Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy (C) with his face smeared in ink thrown by an unidentified man upon his arrival at the Supreme Court in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Close
74 / 100
A leopard jumps at people at a structure undergoing construction at a residential area in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

A leopard jumps at people at a structure undergoing construction at a residential area in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2014
A leopard jumps at people at a structure undergoing construction at a residential area in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Close
75 / 100
Government employees shout slogans from a police van after being detained during a demonstration in Srinagar February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Government employees shout slogans from a police van after being detained during a demonstration in Srinagar February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2014
Government employees shout slogans from a police van after being detained during a demonstration in Srinagar February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Close
76 / 100
Indian Army soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Indian Army soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2014
Indian Army soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Close
77 / 100
Hindu pilgrims dry their sarees, a traditional women's clothing, after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, in Allahabad January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Hindu pilgrims dry their sarees, a traditional women's clothing, after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, in Allahabad January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2014
Hindu pilgrims dry their sarees, a traditional women's clothing, after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, in Allahabad January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Close
78 / 100
India's ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (wearing blue turban) is helped up by his bodyguard at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in New Delhi January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

India's ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (wearing blue turban) is helped up by his bodyguard at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in New Delhi January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Friday, January 17, 2014
India's ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (wearing blue turban) is helped up by his bodyguard at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in New Delhi January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Close
79 / 100
A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Babu/Files

A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2014
A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Close
80 / 100
A participant flies a tiger shaped kite during the International Kite Festival in Mumbai January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A participant flies a tiger shaped kite during the International Kite Festival in Mumbai January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2014
A participant flies a tiger shaped kite during the International Kite Festival in Mumbai January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Close
81 / 100
Passengers push their bus to start it amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Passengers push their bus to start it amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2014
Passengers push their bus to start it amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
Close
82 / 100
A girl who suffers from hearing and speech disorders reacts to the camera at a rehabilitation centre supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal, for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities, in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A girl who suffers from hearing and speech disorders reacts to the camera at a rehabilitation centre supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal, for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities, in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish...more

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
A girl who suffers from hearing and speech disorders reacts to the camera at a rehabilitation centre supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal, for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities, in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Close
83 / 100
A boy receives treatment at a rehabilitation centre supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

A boy receives treatment at a rehabilitation centre supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
A boy receives treatment at a rehabilitation centre supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Close
84 / 100
Trees frame a rusting building at the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Trees frame a rusting building at the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
Trees frame a rusting building at the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Close
85 / 100
People walk past a tent city erected for masses of pilgrims on the banks of river Ganges on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival in Allahabad January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

People walk past a tent city erected for masses of pilgrims on the banks of river Ganges on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival in Allahabad January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2014
People walk past a tent city erected for masses of pilgrims on the banks of river Ganges on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival in Allahabad January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Close
86 / 100
People decorate their houses with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

People decorate their houses with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Reuters / Thursday, October 23, 2014
People decorate their houses with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files
Close
87 / 100
A villager carrying a child uses a makeshift bamboo bridge to cross a flooded area in the Jorhat district, in Assam, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

A villager carrying a child uses a makeshift bamboo bridge to cross a flooded area in the Jorhat district, in Assam, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Reuters / Monday, August 25, 2014
A villager carrying a child uses a makeshift bamboo bridge to cross a flooded area in the Jorhat district, in Assam, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Close
88 / 100
A fisherman rows a raft under a bridge in the Sabarmati River, in Ahmedabad, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

A fisherman rows a raft under a bridge in the Sabarmati River, in Ahmedabad, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A fisherman rows a raft under a bridge in the Sabarmati River, in Ahmedabad, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Close
89 / 100
Ram Singh Chauhan, 62, shows his moustache, which he claims to be 5.4 meters (18 ft) long, during a ceremony in Ahmedabad September 24, 2014. Chauhan, who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest moustache, claims he has not trimmed it since the age of 17. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Ram Singh Chauhan, 62, shows his moustache, which he claims to be 5.4 meters (18 ft) long, during a ceremony in Ahmedabad September 24, 2014. Chauhan, who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest moustache, claims he has not trimmed it since...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 24, 2014
Ram Singh Chauhan, 62, shows his moustache, which he claims to be 5.4 meters (18 ft) long, during a ceremony in Ahmedabad September 24, 2014. Chauhan, who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest moustache, claims he has not trimmed it since the age of 17. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Close
90 / 100
Kashmiri people hold a man as he falls from a tractor evacuating flood victims to higher grounds, as they move through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Kashmiri people hold a man as he falls from a tractor evacuating flood victims to higher grounds, as they move through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, September 09, 2014
Kashmiri people hold a man as he falls from a tractor evacuating flood victims to higher grounds, as they move through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Close
91 / 100
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train at Loni town in Uttar Pradesh July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Passengers travel on an overcrowded train at Loni town in Uttar Pradesh July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train at Loni town in Uttar Pradesh July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Close
92 / 100
A rag picker takes a nap on a sack filled with used plastic bottles, at the side of a road in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

A rag picker takes a nap on a sack filled with used plastic bottles, at the side of a road in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2013
A rag picker takes a nap on a sack filled with used plastic bottles, at the side of a road in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Close
93 / 100
A migrant labourer with his face covered with facial cream, smokes as he waits for the cream to dry at a barber shop in New Delhi December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

A migrant labourer with his face covered with facial cream, smokes as he waits for the cream to dry at a barber shop in New Delhi December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, December 31, 2013
A migrant labourer with his face covered with facial cream, smokes as he waits for the cream to dry at a barber shop in New Delhi December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Close
94 / 100
Flood victims run to collect food packages and relief materials dropped from an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter in Srinagar, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Flood victims run to collect food packages and relief materials dropped from an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter in Srinagar, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Thursday, September 11, 2014
Flood victims run to collect food packages and relief materials dropped from an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter in Srinagar, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Close
95 / 100
Boys peer through the gate of a police station to look at bodies of suspected militants in Lalpora, about 110 km north of Srinagar, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Boys peer through the gate of a police station to look at bodies of suspected militants in Lalpora, about 110 km north of Srinagar, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2014
Boys peer through the gate of a police station to look at bodies of suspected militants in Lalpora, about 110 km north of Srinagar, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Close
96 / 100
An aerial view taken from an Indian Air Force's (IAF) helicopter shows a flooded Srinagar city, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

An aerial view taken from an Indian Air Force's (IAF) helicopter shows a flooded Srinagar city, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Friday, September 12, 2014
An aerial view taken from an Indian Air Force's (IAF) helicopter shows a flooded Srinagar city, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Close
97 / 100
Kashmiri Muslims pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Kashmiri Muslims pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2014
Kashmiri Muslims pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Close
98 / 100
A Hindu holy man (not pictured) touches a girl with his foot as part of a ritual to bless her during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

A Hindu holy man (not pictured) touches a girl with his foot as part of a ritual to bless her during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters / Sunday, April 13, 2014
A Hindu holy man (not pictured) touches a girl with his foot as part of a ritual to bless her during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Close
99 / 100
Protesters block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

Protesters block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

Reuters / Monday, September 29, 2014
Protesters block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files
Close
100 / 100
View Again
View Next
Flight Attendant Training

Flight Attendant Training

Next Slideshows

Flight Attendant Training

Flight Attendant Training

Training session for prospective flight attendants at Indigo Airlines in India.

11 Dec 2014
Pictures of the year: Ebola

Pictures of the year: Ebola

Images from the global Ebola epidemic in 2014.

11 Dec 2014
Rites of womanhood

Rites of womanhood

As Pokot tradition dictates, girls take part in a month-long ceremony that marks their coming to age and prepares them for marriage in Kenya.

10 Dec 2014
Afghan Bruce Lee

Afghan Bruce Lee

An Afghan man bearing a striking resemblance to kung fu legend Bruce Lee is high-kicking his way to Internet fame.

10 Dec 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures