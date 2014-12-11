Best of India 2014

Ram Singh Chauhan, 62, shows his moustache, which he claims to be 5.4 meters (18 ft) long, during a ceremony in Ahmedabad September 24, 2014. Chauhan, who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest moustache, claims he has not trimmed it since...more

Ram Singh Chauhan, 62, shows his moustache, which he claims to be 5.4 meters (18 ft) long, during a ceremony in Ahmedabad September 24, 2014. Chauhan, who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest moustache, claims he has not trimmed it since the age of 17. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close