Best of India 2014
A volunteer pins a red ribbon on the blouse of a sex worker, as her child looks on, during an event to mark World AIDS Day in Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light district, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Policemen use batons to disperse youth wing workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a protest outside the state assembly in Lucknow June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
A worker uses metal cutter as others carry to dismantled parts of decommissioned Indian Navy Ship INS Vikrant at a ship breaking yard in Mumbai November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman", throw pieces of bricks and stones towards police during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in Haryana November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Women, who underwent sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, pose for pictures inside a hospital at Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Kashmiri women sit under a bullet-ridden wall of a residential house after a gunbattle in Chinagam village, about 40 km (25 miles) south of Srinagar November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Khelan Bai, the grandmother of a deceased victim, who died after she underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation camp, mourns in her house at Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito...more
A woman, who underwent a sterilization surgery at a government mass sterilisation "camp", sits in hospital bed at Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, in Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito...more
A member of an acrobatic team looks from behind the curtains as she waits backstage before the start of her performance at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Shi'ite Muslims are seen through the window pane of a parked car as they gather to receive free drinking water during a Muharram procession to mark Ashoura in the old quarters of Delhi November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A Shi'ite Muslim has his child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashoura in Mumbai November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A worker grinds an iron window frame used in a dairy machine at a manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A Hindu devotee pushes the foam away to make space for other devotees to worship the Sun god Surya in the polluted waters of the river Yamuna during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in New Delhi October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Sikhs wield swords during their clash inside the complex of the holy Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, in Amritsar June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
A Hindu devotee lies along the shores of the Arabian Sea as she offers prayers to the Sun god during the "Chhat" festival in Mumbai October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A camel herder walks his camels at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma/Files
A Nihang or a Sikh warrior, yawns while wearing a turban during a religious procession to mark the Bandi Chhorh Divas in Amritsar October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files
Hindu devotees prepare to receive rice as offerings being distributed by the temple authority on the occasion of the 'Annakut' festival in Kolkata October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh...more
A man fixes tarpaulin on his stall during a dust storm on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Indian children's right activist Kailash Satyarthi (C) is congratulated by an unidentified man at his office in New Delhi October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A man carries empty water pitchers for sale in a market in Bangalore October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Files
A woman potter carries earthen pots through traditional pottery kilns in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files
An Indian village woman mourns the death of her relative whom locals say was killed by firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Arnia village, near Jammu October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A woman visits a pandal, a temporary platform, with art installation titled "Mars Mission" as part of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Amit Kumar, 14, a performer, gets makeup applied before performing the role of the Hindu lord Rama in a religious play ahead of Dussehra in Allahabad September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A body of a flood victim lies on a bench after it was found by local residents in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Flood victims wave towards an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane for relief materials in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A man wades through a flooded field in Multan, Punjab province, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files
A boy collects items thrown by devotees as religious offerings next to idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, a day after they were immersed in the waters of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amit...more
A temple stands amid the waters of the overflowing river Tawi during heavy rains in Jammu September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014....more
Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files
Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A bull stands inside a shop selling clothes at Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A boy swims in a weed-covered pond on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A Muslim girl looks up while some boys sit on a wall, inside the premises of a mosque, as they wait for Iftar (breaking fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan in Chennai July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A man carries his wife to a safer ground after a wave hits a beach in Gopalpur in Ganjam district in Odisha October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays behind a glass window, as women are not allowed to enter, at the shrine of Sufi saint Ziarat Sharief Hazrat Syed Yaqoob Sahib, during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A Kashmiri flood victim looses his balance on his makeshift boat after he was hit by a wave as he tries to travel to safer place in Srinagar September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Bodies of flood victims lie in a boat after they were found in floodwater at Balbala village in Goalpara district in Assam September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Hindu priests sit in cauldrons of water and make offerings to in front of a fire while performing the "Parjanya Varun Yagam", a special prayer for rain, in Ahmedabad July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A man arranges strands of vermicelli, which are kept for drying at a factory in Allahabad July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" is escorted to the high court after his arrest, in Chandigarh November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Muslims stand after having their Iftar (evening breaking fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India, at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
A fisherman casts his fishing net into the waters of a lake at Panangad, on the outskirts of Kochi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
A groom comes out from a toilet as brides stand at the venue for a mass wedding ceremony at Ramlila ground in New Delhi June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Men run for cover during a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Two girls are seen hanging from a tree in a village in Uttar Pradesh on May 28, 2014, in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/ Reuters TV/Files
Then prime ministerial candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Narendra Modi, bows down in respect at the steps of the parliament house upon his arrival to attend the BJP parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Then prime ministerial candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Narendra Modi, seeks blessings from his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar in Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A man calls for help to carry his injured father to a hospital after clashes between two communities on the outskirts of Hyderabad May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A young Buddhist monk flexes his muscles during morning prayers at Thikse Monastery in Ladakh May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
A Hindu boy peeps out from a window grille in an ashram in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Police try to hold back supporters of Narendra Modi, then prime ministerial candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as he arrives in a chopper to address an election campaign rally in Allahabad May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Narendra Modi, then prime ministerial candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), takes a "selfie" with a mobile phone after casting his vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of India's general election in Ahmedabad April 30, 2014....more
A girl sits backstage after getting ready for her dance recital to celebrate International Dance Day, in New Delhi April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Polling officers with electronic voting machines (EVM) along with security personnel travel in a boat to reach polling stations ahead of the sixth phase of the general election in Assam April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files
Supporters of Narendra Modi, then prime ministerial candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), climb up the poles of a temporary tent to get a glimpse of Modi during an election campaign rally at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh April 21, 2014....more
People wave towards a helicopter carrying Narendra Modi, the then prime ministerial candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after an election campaign rally at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh April 21, 2014. REUTERS/K. K. Arora/Files
A woman reacts as she listens to a fortune telling machine at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Actress and politician Hema Malini (C) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), waves to her supporters as she arrives to file her nomination for the general election, in Mathura April 3, 2014. REUTERS/K.K. Arora/Files
A boy takes a bath along a pavement in Chennai March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Women dance during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at village Phalen near Mathura March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan...more
A widow throws flowers into the air during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
A Hindu devotee with his face daubed in colours looks on while taking part during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Women, who are former scavengers, dance during the Holi celebrations organised by a non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widow's ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Employees work inside a limestone powder factory in an industrial area in Mumbai March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A boy sprays coloured water inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A commuter stands on the doorsteps of a moving train in New Delhi March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Wrestlers practise as others rest in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling centre called Akhaara in Mumbai March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
The Sahara group chairman Subrata Roy (C) with his face smeared in ink thrown by an unidentified man upon his arrival at the Supreme Court in New Delhi March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A leopard jumps at people at a structure undergoing construction at a residential area in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Government employees shout slogans from a police van after being detained during a demonstration in Srinagar February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Indian Army soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Hindu pilgrims dry their sarees, a traditional women's clothing, after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, in Allahabad January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
India's ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (wearing blue turban) is helped up by his bodyguard at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in New Delhi January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai town, about 500 km from Chennai, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A participant flies a tiger shaped kite during the International Kite Festival in Mumbai January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Passengers push their bus to start it amid dense fog on a cold winter morning on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
A girl who suffers from hearing and speech disorders reacts to the camera at a rehabilitation centre supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal, for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities, in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish...more
A boy receives treatment at a rehabilitation centre supported by Bhopal Medical Appeal for children who were born with mental and physical disabilities in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Trees frame a rusting building at the abandoned former Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
People walk past a tent city erected for masses of pilgrims on the banks of river Ganges on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival in Allahabad January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
People decorate their houses with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files
A villager carrying a child uses a makeshift bamboo bridge to cross a flooded area in the Jorhat district, in Assam, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A fisherman rows a raft under a bridge in the Sabarmati River, in Ahmedabad, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Ram Singh Chauhan, 62, shows his moustache, which he claims to be 5.4 meters (18 ft) long, during a ceremony in Ahmedabad September 24, 2014. Chauhan, who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest moustache, claims he has not trimmed it since...more
Kashmiri people hold a man as he falls from a tractor evacuating flood victims to higher grounds, as they move through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train at Loni town in Uttar Pradesh July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A rag picker takes a nap on a sack filled with used plastic bottles, at the side of a road in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A migrant labourer with his face covered with facial cream, smokes as he waits for the cream to dry at a barber shop in New Delhi December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
Flood victims run to collect food packages and relief materials dropped from an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter in Srinagar, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Boys peer through the gate of a police station to look at bodies of suspected militants in Lalpora, about 110 km north of Srinagar, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
An aerial view taken from an Indian Air Force's (IAF) helicopter shows a flooded Srinagar city, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Kashmiri Muslims pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A Hindu holy man (not pictured) touches a girl with his foot as part of a ritual to bless her during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Protesters block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files
