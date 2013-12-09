Best of India 2013
A Kashmiri man rows his boat in the waters of the Dal Lake on a cold winter evening in Srinagar February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A female Hindu pilgrim takes a dip at the confluence of the Ganges river and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A submerged statue of the Hindu Lord Shiva stands amid the flooded waters of river Ganges at Rishikesh, Uttarakhand June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Migratory birds fly above a man rowing a boat in the waters of river Yamuna during early morning in old Delhi November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
16-month-old Runa Begum, who suffers from Hydrocephalus, a medical condition that causes abnormal accumulation of fluid in cavities of the brain, rests inside her house at Jirania Khola village in Tripura April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man dressed as Hindu goddess Kali, the goddess of power, performs with a burning camphor tablet on his tongue during a religious procession ahead of the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Muslims stand after having their iftar (breaking fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Hindu devotee stands in the waters of river Ganges to offer prayers to Sun god at dawn in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People fly kites from the roof of their houses during India's Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A policeman mounted on his horse maintains order during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Hindu devotee looks on in a cloud of coloured powder inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An Indian Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in Rajasthan May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A Hindu devotee holds a prayer bead on the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" (Pitcher Festival) in Allahabad January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A boy smeared with colours reacts as another boy pours water on him during Holi celebrations in Chennai March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A man throws water onto a fire that broke out in a slum area to try and extinguish it, in Bhubaneswar March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Chandani, 22, who works as a cab driver for a social enterprise which claims to provide safe and secure cab services for women driven by women, sits inside her car on a street in New Delhi January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels in front of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators sits under a tent as she takes part in a protest in New Delhi August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Gopal Kishan (R), 15, smokes a cigarette as he drinks with his friends on the outskirts of their village near Kota, located in Rajasthan, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men raise their arms while shouting religious hymns on the banks of the river Ganges after taking the holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Children travel on a train heading from Agra to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Labourers sift harvested wheat in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Widows throw flowers into the air during a Holi celebration at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An employee of Anoop Touring Talkies, a travelling tent cinema company, stands between cut-outs of Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha in Mumbai April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, watches a film at a cinema in Mumbai May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Mansi, 7, poses with a photograph of her missing three-year-old sister Muskaan inside their house in New Delhi April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A woman looks from behind a brick wall of her house in the old quarters of Delhi May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits shouts slogans as she runs in a state of trance around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Indian policewoman helps her comrade who fainted during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in Chennai August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany (L) and Lotus F1 Formula One driver Romain Grosjean (R) of France spray champagne on the face of Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany on the podium after the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Sonia Gandhi, chief of India's ruling Congress party, waits to receive Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) before their meeting in New Delhi May 20, 2013. Li is in India on a three-day state visit. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kashmiri Muslim women raise their arms upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammed during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A boy plays with mud on the banks of river Yamuna on a hot day in New Delhi June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Mange Lal Singh (L) and Ram Bai (R), father and mother of Ram Singh, the driver of the bus in which a young woman was gang-raped and fatally injured three months ago, sit inside their house at Ravi Das camp in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A boy bathes in a stream at Dara on the outskirts of Srinagar May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An elderly woman places her ink-marked finger on her lips after casting her vote outside a polling booth during the state assembly election in Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Supporter of India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds up a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for BJP and Gujarat's chief minister, during a rally ahead of the state elections in New Delhi November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man prays as he sits in between the bodies of two elephants after they were electrocuted at Choikotta tea garden in Jorhat district in Assam November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A Shi'ite Muslim is sprayed with rose water as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Mumbai November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
School children wave as they hold posters of Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at an event to honour him inside a school in Chennai November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Relatives of Haj pilgrims wave in the rain, as they see off their relatives who are leaving Ahmedabad for Mecca in Saudi Arabia to take part in the annual religious Haj pilgrimage, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Schoolchildren take part in the Independence Day celebrations in front of the historic Red Fort, where Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is to address the nation, in Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Soldiers stand at attention during Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An aircraft files near the setting sun in New Delhi November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People walk past the hanging carcass of an elephant on a railway bridge in Khunia range in Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A slum dweller carries her child while standing next to her burnt belongings after a fire that broke out at a slum area in New Delhi November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire that broke out in a house in Srinagar November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Camel traders wait to take their meals at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany does a burnout to celebrate winning the Indian F1 Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A dog chases a mock intruder during a function to celebrate the 29th Raising Day of the Indian National Security Guard (NSG) in Manesar, about 60 km (38 miles) south of New Delhi, October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Buddhist woman sits as she waits to attend a yoga session inside a meditation centre on the outskirts of Leh July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Fishermen and their family members repair the roof of their houses at the cyclone-hit Nalianuagaon village in Ganjam district in Odisha October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A shepherd holds an umbrella as he stands on a highway with his flock in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men try to remove fallen trees from a road due to the rain and wind in Odisha October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Children sitting inside cement water pipes play on the Marina beach in Chennai October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Naga Sadhus or Hindu Holymen take a dip during the first "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Police detain a supporter of Chandrababu Naidu, chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a regional party, as he tries to stop a vehicle from carrying Naidu to a hospital in New Delhi October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Labourers brush their teeth with neem twigs on the banks of the Ganges river in Kolkata October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man rides his motorbike past parked Hyundai cars ready for shipment at a port in Chennai October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A waiter carries plates of food for customers at the Britannia and Co. restaurant in Mumbai September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man holds the hand of an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during idol immersion ceremony in the Hussain Sagar lake during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Chennai September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Customers eat at a Dunkin' Donuts store in New Delhi September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A policeman walks past as a government employee (L) shouts slogans from inside a police vehicle after he has been detained by police during a demonstration in Srinagar September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man jumps over a water stream on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing butter during celebrations for Janmashtami in Mumbai August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a victim across the rubble after the collapse of two residential buildings in Vadodra city, Gujarat August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Hindu devotee gets his cheeks pierced as he takes part in an annual religious procession called "Shitla Mata" in Chandigarh August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Devotees splash water on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Naga sadhus, or Hindu holymen, arrive to attend the first 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in Allahabad January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A flood-affected man carries his television set to a safer place, after heavy monsoon rains caused a rise in the water levels of the river Ganges, in Allahabad August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A vendor selling cloth on a boat speaks with a customer in the interiors of the Dal Lake in Srinagar July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Coffins of Indian army soldiers are pictured through a tent during a wreath laying ceremony in Poonch district, northwest of Jammu August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A boy jumps into waters of the river Ganges to cool himself in Allahabad July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Men are dragged on the ground to cover them in red coloured water during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near Mathura March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Women cover their faces during "huranga", as part of tradition, at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An employee sleeps in the record section room of the Central Telegraph Office in Mumbai July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The breakfast provided by the hospital is kept beside Saurav Kumar, a sick boy who consumed contaminated meals given to children at a school, in Patna July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man rides a bicycle as he carries his dog on his shoulders in Mumbai July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Insects and birds fly in a dump yard as a rag picker collects scraps in New Delhi June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with bricks during the Jal Yatra procession ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Soldiers try to repair a temporary footbridge over River Alaknanda after it was destroyed, during rescue operations in Govindghat, Uttarakhand June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Sikh men ride a jeep during a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A worker walks over giant pieces of concrete that will be used to make tunnels for the metro railway, at a casting yard in Chennai November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Police wield their batons against teachers during a protest in Patna March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Participants attend the sixth Delhi Queer Pride parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in New Delhi November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A Shi'ite Muslim woman gets her child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
People decorate their houses with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring built on a road junction in Kolkata October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Crew members of Mercedes Formula One team practice a pit stop with Lewis Hamilton's car at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Devotees dance and throw power on each other as they carry idols of the Hindu goddess Durga for immersion on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Agartala October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
An artist applies the finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga inside a marquee, ahead of the "Durga Puja" festival, in Kolkata October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Rescue workers carry a girl who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Activists from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold garlands of onions and green chillies around portraits of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) and chief of ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi during a protest against price hike in onions, in Allahabad August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Workers carry algae as they clean the polluted waters of river Sabarmati on World Environment Day in Ahmedabad June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god Surya on the banks of the Ganges river during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Patna November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man is pulled across to safety on a rope, as damaged buildings and the Alaknanda river are seen in the background, during a rescue operation in Govindghat in Uttarakhand June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Raghuram Rajan (L), newly appointed governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), hugs the outgoing governor Duvvuri Subbarao during the taking over ceremony at the bank's headquarters in Mumbai September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
