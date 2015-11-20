Edition:
Best of Latin Grammy Awards

Ricky Martin performs "La Mordidita". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Miguel Bose and Paula Fernandes perform "A Que No Me Dejas". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Musical group Monsieur Perine poses backstage with their award for Best New Artist. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Farruko (L), MO and J Balvin (R) perform "Lean On". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Raquel Sofia performs "Te Amo Idiota". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Bomba Estereo performs "Fiesta" with actor Will Smith. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Singer MO (C) performs "Lean ON" with Major Lazer and J Balvin (not pictured). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Songwriter Leonel Garcia poses backstage with his award for Song of the Year for "Hasta La Raiz". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Sylvestre Dangond (L) performs "Materialista" with Nicky Jam (2nd from L). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Sylvestre Dangond (L) performs "Materialista" with Nicky Jam. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Musical groups Mana and Los Tigres Del Norte hold a sign reading "United Latinos Don't Vote for Racists!" while posing backstage. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Nicky Jam accepts the award for Best Urban Performace for "El Perdon". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Matisse perform "Si Fuera Facil". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Espinoza Paz performs "Perdi La Pose". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Natalia Lafourcade performs "Hasta La Raiz". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Nicky Jam performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
ChocQuibTown perfom "Salsa Y Choque". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith pose backstage. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Tego Calderon kisses the hand of presenter Rita Moreno as he accepts the award for best urban album for "El Que Sabe, Sabe". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Actress Genesis Rodriguez poses backstage. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Musical group Mariachi Sol De Mexico poses backstage. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Nicky Jam (L) performs "Cheerleader" with Omi. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Singer Diego Boneta poses backstage. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Fher Olvera of Mana holds a sign reading "Latinos united don't vote for the racists!" as he performs "Somos Mas Americanos" with Los Tigre del Norte's Jorge Hernandez (C) and Hernan Hernandez (2nd L). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Fher Olvera (R) of Mana performs "Somos Mas Americanos" with Los Tigre del Norte's Jorge Hernandez (C) and Hernan Hernandez (L). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Banda El Recodo accept the award for best banda album for "Mi Vicio Mas Grande". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Alejandro Sanz accepts the award for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album for "Sirope". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Musical artist Tego Calderon poses backstage with his award for Best Urban Music Album for "El Que Sabe, Sabe". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Ricky Martin perfoms "La Mordidita". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Musical group Mana poses backstage with their award for Best Pop/Rock Album for "Cama Incendiada". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
