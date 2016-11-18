Best of Latin Grammy Awards
Jennifer Lopez kisses Marc Anthony after she presented him with the award honoring him as Latin Recording Academy person of the year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
J Balvin (R) performs "Safari" with Pharrell Williams (L) and Bia. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Latin Recording Academy person of the year Marc Anthony performs a medley of his hits. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Wisin performs "Vacaciones". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alexander Delgado (L) and Randy Malcom Martinez of Gente De Zona perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Los Fabulosos Cadillacs perform a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mon Laferte performs "Si Tu Me Quiseras" as Junaes accompanies her. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Lopez performs "Olvidame Y Pega La Vuelta" with Marc Anthony (not pictured). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Farruko (R) and Ky-Mani Marley perform "Chillax". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Yandel performs "Nunca Me Olvides". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rachel Platten performs "Siempre Estare Ahi" with Diego Torres. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Prince Royce (L) performs "Moneda" with Gerardo Ortiz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jesse and Joy perform "Me Soltaste". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Farruko performs "Chillax". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Yandel performs "Nunca Me Olvides". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Interior view at the 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Juanes performs "Fuego". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pablo Lopez (R) performs "Tu Enemigo" with Juanes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Joss Favela performs "Cuando Fuimos Nada". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fonseca (C) performs "Vine A Buscarte" with Alexis Y Fido. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizarraga accept the award for best banda album for "Raices". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Laura Pausini performs "Lado Derecho Del Corazon". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Aerial performers bang drums as Pablo Lopez (not pictured) sings "Tu Enemigo". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Wisin performs "Vacaciones". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fonseca (C) performs "Vine A Buscarte" with Alexis Y Fido. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carlos Vives and Andres Castro accept the award for song of the year for "La Bicicleta". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carlos Vives performs "La Bicicleta". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Los Fabulosos Cadillacs accept the award for best rock album for "La Salvacion De Solo y Juan". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom Martinez of Gente De Zona accept the award for best tropical fusion album for "Visualizate". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Manuel Medrano performs "Bajo El Agua". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
