India
Pictures | Sat Nov 19, 2016 | 12:40am IST

Best of Latin Grammy Awards

Jennifer Lopez kisses Marc Anthony after she presented him with the award honoring him as Latin Recording Academy person of the year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
J Balvin (R) performs "Safari" with Pharrell Williams (L) and Bia. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Latin Recording Academy person of the year Marc Anthony performs a medley of his hits. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Wisin performs "Vacaciones". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Alexander Delgado (L) and Randy Malcom Martinez of Gente De Zona perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Los Fabulosos Cadillacs perform a medley of songs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Mon Laferte performs "Si Tu Me Quiseras" as Junaes accompanies her. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Jennifer Lopez performs "Olvidame Y Pega La Vuelta" with Marc Anthony (not pictured). REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Farruko (R) and Ky-Mani Marley perform "Chillax". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Yandel performs "Nunca Me Olvides". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Rachel Platten performs "Siempre Estare Ahi" with Diego Torres. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Prince Royce (L) performs "Moneda" with Gerardo Ortiz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Jesse and Joy perform "Me Soltaste". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Farruko performs "Chillax". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Yandel performs "Nunca Me Olvides". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Interior view at the 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Juanes performs "Fuego". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Pablo Lopez (R) performs "Tu Enemigo" with Juanes. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Joss Favela performs "Cuando Fuimos Nada". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Fonseca (C) performs "Vine A Buscarte" with Alexis Y Fido. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizarraga accept the award for best banda album for "Raices". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Laura Pausini performs "Lado Derecho Del Corazon". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Aerial performers bang drums as Pablo Lopez (not pictured) sings "Tu Enemigo". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Wisin performs "Vacaciones". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Fonseca (C) performs "Vine A Buscarte" with Alexis Y Fido. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Carlos Vives and Andres Castro accept the award for song of the year for "La Bicicleta". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Carlos Vives performs "La Bicicleta". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Los Fabulosos Cadillacs accept the award for best rock album for "La Salvacion De Solo y Juan". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom Martinez of Gente De Zona accept the award for best tropical fusion album for "Visualizate". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Manuel Medrano performs "Bajo El Agua". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
