Pictures | Fri Jun 10, 2016 | 11:35pm IST

Best of London Collections: Men

A model presents a creation at the Barbour presentation at London Collections Men in London, Britain June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Models are groomed backstage of the Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A model is dressed backstage of the Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Topman Design catwalk. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Barbour presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Topman Design catwalk. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A model waits backstage of the Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Barbour presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Barbour presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Topman Design. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
