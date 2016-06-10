Best of London Collections: Men
A model presents a creation at the Barbour presentation at London Collections Men in London, Britain June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models are groomed backstage of the Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model is dressed backstage of the Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Topman Design catwalk. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Barbour presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Topman Design catwalk. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model waits backstage of the Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Barbour presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Barbour presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Topman Design. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Topman Design catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
