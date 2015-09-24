Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 25, 2015 | 5:06am IST

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Moschino Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Emilio Pucci Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Courtney Love performs during Philipp Plein. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Emilio Pucci Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Prada Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Prada Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Prada Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Blugirl Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi acknowledge applause at the end of the Fendi Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Moschino Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Prada Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Actress Dakota Johnson poses prior to the Gucci Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Emilio Pucci Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Moschino Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
