Best of Milan Fashion Week
Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Moschino Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Emilio Pucci Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Courtney Love performs during Philipp Plein. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Emilio Pucci Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo
Prada Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini
Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Fendi Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Prada Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo
Prada Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini
Blugirl Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini
Gucci's Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi acknowledge applause at the end of the Fendi Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Moschino Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo
Prada Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini
Actress Dakota Johnson poses prior to the Gucci Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo
Emilio Pucci Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Moschino Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/ Alessandro Garofalo
Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
