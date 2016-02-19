Best of New York Fashion Week
Singer Lady Gaga presents a creation by Marc Jacobs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Ralph Lauren. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Marc Jacobs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ralph Lauren. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Calvin Klein. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Marc Jacobs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model loses her shoe during Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actress Zoe Kravitz, television personality Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods and stylist June Ambrose (L-R) attend the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Fashion designer Jeremy Scott and singer Rihanna attend the red carpet before the Fenty PUMA by Rihanna show. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Thom Browne. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Gigi Hadid models Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Thom Browne Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Fenty PUMA by Rihanna Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Fenty PUMA by Rihanna Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Fenty PUMA by Rihanna Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jason Wu Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jason Wu Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Nicole Miller Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rachel Zoe Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Rachel Zoe Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Rehearsals at Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Monique Lhuillier Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Herve Leger By Max Azria Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Herve Leger By Max Azria Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
BCBG Max Azria Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Lacoste Fall/Winter 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
