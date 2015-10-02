Best of Paris Fashion Week
Water falls on a model as she presents a creation by designer Hussein Chalayan as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during the Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a shoes creation by designer Hussein Chalayan as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during the Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Hussein Chalayan as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during the Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models look at their mobile phones backstage before Guy Laroche, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Barbara Bui, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by designer Samuel Drira for Nehera, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Anthony Vaccarello, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Italian designer Alessandro Dell'Acqua for Rochas, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Alessandro Dell'Acqua for Rochas, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Belgian designer Cedric Charlier, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by French designer Pascal Millet, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Barbara Bui, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Samuel Drira for Nehera, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Alessandro Dell'Acqua for Rochas, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Pascal Millet, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by American designer Adam Andrascik for Guy Laroche, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by American designer Adam Andrascik for Guy Laroche, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
