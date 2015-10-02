Edition:
Best of Paris Fashion Week

Water falls on a model as she presents a creation by designer Hussein Chalayan as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during the Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a shoes creation by designer Hussein Chalayan as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during the Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer Hussein Chalayan as part of his Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during the Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models look at their mobile phones backstage before Guy Laroche, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by French designer Barbara Bui, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by designer Samuel Drira for Nehera, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by Anthony Vaccarello, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by Italian designer Alessandro Dell'Acqua for Rochas, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Alessandro Dell'Acqua for Rochas, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by Belgian designer Cedric Charlier, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by French designer Pascal Millet, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by French designer Barbara Bui, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer Samuel Drira for Nehera, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Alessandro Dell'Acqua for Rochas, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by French designer Pascal Millet, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by American designer Adam Andrascik for Guy Laroche, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by American designer Adam Andrascik for Guy Laroche, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Manish Arora's show at Paris Fashion Week

Manish Arora's show at Paris Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Manish Arora's show at Paris Fashion Week

Manish Arora's show at Paris Fashion Week

Manish Arora showcases his ready-to-wear collection in Paris.

02 Oct 2015
Ralph Lauren steps down

Ralph Lauren steps down

American designer Ralph Lauren, who built a fashion powerhouse on luxury designs inspired by country club chic, announced that he is stepping down as chief...

30 Sep 2015
Best of Milan Fashion Week

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan Fashion Week.

25 Sep 2015
Best of London Fashion Week

Best of London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

23 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

