Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 10, 2016 | 8:35am IST

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
1 / 45
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
2 / 45
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
3 / 45
Nicolas Ghesquiere. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Nicolas Ghesquiere. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Nicolas Ghesquiere. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
4 / 45
Nicolas Ghesquiere. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Nicolas Ghesquiere. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Nicolas Ghesquiere. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
5 / 45
Iris van Herpen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Iris van Herpen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Iris van Herpen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
6 / 45
Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciol for Valentino. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciol for Valentino. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciol for Valentino. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
7 / 45
Iris van Herpen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Iris van Herpen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Iris van Herpen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
8 / 45
Singer Willow Smith and actress Jada Pinkett Smith at Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Singer Willow Smith and actress Jada Pinkett Smith at Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Singer Willow Smith and actress Jada Pinkett Smith at Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
9 / 45
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
10 / 45
Kendall Jenner at Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kendall Jenner at Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Kendall Jenner at Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
11 / 45
Julie de Libran for Sonia Rykiel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Julie de Libran for Sonia Rykiel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Julie de Libran for Sonia Rykiel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
12 / 45
Julie de Libran for Sonia Rykiel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Julie de Libran for Sonia Rykiel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Julie de Libran for Sonia Rykiel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
13 / 45
Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski for Hermes. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski for Hermes. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski for Hermes. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
14 / 45
Albert Kriemler. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Albert Kriemler. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Albert Kriemler. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
15 / 45
Julie de Libran. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Julie de Libran. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Julie de Libran. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
16 / 45
Julie de Libran. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Julie de Libran. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Julie de Libran. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
17 / 45
Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
18 / 45
Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
19 / 45
Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
20 / 45
Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
21 / 45
Esther Louise Dorhout Mees. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Esther Louise Dorhout Mees. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Esther Louise Dorhout Mees. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
22 / 45
Bill Gaytten. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Bill Gaytten. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Bill Gaytten. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
23 / 45
Bill Gaytten. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Bill Gaytten. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Bill Gaytten. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
24 / 45
Andreas Kronthaler. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Andreas Kronthaler. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Andreas Kronthaler. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
25 / 45
Andreas Kronthaler. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Andreas Kronthaler. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Andreas Kronthaler. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
26 / 45
Elie Saab. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Elie Saab. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Elie Saab. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
27 / 45
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation by Elie Saab. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation by Elie Saab. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, March 05, 2016
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation by Elie Saab. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
28 / 45
Yoshiyuki Miyamae for Issey Miyake. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Yoshiyuki Miyamae for Issey Miyake. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Yoshiyuki Miyamae for Issey Miyake. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
29 / 45
Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
30 / 45
Yoshiyuki Miyamae for Issey Miyake. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Yoshiyuki Miyamae for Issey Miyake. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Yoshiyuki Miyamae for Issey Miyake. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
31 / 45
Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
32 / 45
Kunihiko Morinaga for Anrealage. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kunihiko Morinaga for Anrealage. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Kunihiko Morinaga for Anrealage. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
33 / 45
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
34 / 45
Rick Owens. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Rick Owens. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Rick Owens. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
35 / 45
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
36 / 45
Adam Andrascik. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Adam Andrascik. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Adam Andrascik. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
37 / 45
Atsuro Tayama. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Atsuro Tayama. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Atsuro Tayama. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
38 / 45
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
39 / 45
Julien Dossena for Paco Rabanne. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Julien Dossena for Paco Rabanne. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Julien Dossena for Paco Rabanne. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
40 / 45
Atsuro Tayama. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Atsuro Tayama. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Atsuro Tayama. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
41 / 45
Rick Owens. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Rick Owens. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Rick Owens. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
42 / 45
Alessandro Dell'Acqua for Rochas. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Alessandro Dell'Acqua for Rochas. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Alessandro Dell'Acqua for Rochas. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
43 / 45
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
44 / 45
Adam Andrascik for Guy Laroche. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Adam Andrascik for Guy Laroche. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Adam Andrascik for Guy Laroche. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
Chanel's fashion salon

Chanel's fashion salon

Next Slideshows

Chanel's fashion salon

Chanel's fashion salon

Karl Lagerfeld pared down his usual over-the-top runway to recreate a traditional couture show with gold and mirrors at Paris Fashion Week.

08 Mar 2016
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall marry

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall marry

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch weds former supermodel Jerry Hall in London.

06 Mar 2016
Oscars red carpet

Oscars red carpet

The fashion highs and lows from the Academy Awards.

01 Mar 2016
Best of Milan Fashion Week

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

01 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast