Best of Paris Fashion Week
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Nicolas Ghesquiere. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Nicolas Ghesquiere. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Iris van Herpen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciol for Valentino. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Iris van Herpen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Singer Willow Smith and actress Jada Pinkett Smith at Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Kendall Jenner at Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Julie de Libran for Sonia Rykiel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Julie de Libran for Sonia Rykiel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski for Hermes. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Albert Kriemler. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Julie de Libran. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Julie de Libran. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Esther Louise Dorhout Mees. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Bill Gaytten. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Bill Gaytten. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Andreas Kronthaler. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Andreas Kronthaler. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Elie Saab. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation by Elie Saab. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Yoshiyuki Miyamae for Issey Miyake. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Yoshiyuki Miyamae for Issey Miyake. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Kunihiko Morinaga for Anrealage. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rick Owens. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Adam Andrascik. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Atsuro Tayama. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Julien Dossena for Paco Rabanne. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Atsuro Tayama. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rick Owens. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Alessandro Dell'Acqua for Rochas. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Adam Andrascik for Guy Laroche. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
