Best of Paris Fashion Week
Xiong Ying for Heaven Gaia. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Sophie Albou for Paul & Joe on the banks of the Seine river. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Xiong Ying for Heaven Gaia. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models wait backstage before Valentin Yudashkin. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Moon Young Hee. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Lily-Rose Depp poses during a photocall before Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Xiong Ying for Heaven Gaia. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations in tribute to late designer Sonia Rykiel as part of the collection by Julie de Libran for Sonia Rykiel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Valentin Yudashkin. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Christine Phung for Leonard. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Sophie Albou for Paul & Joe. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Esther Louise Dorhout Mees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Julie de Libran for Sonia Rykiel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Christine Phung for Leonard. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Esther Louise Dorhout Mees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Esther Louise Dorhout Mees. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Bill Gaytten for John Galliano. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Bill Gaytten for John Galliano. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Bill Gaytten for John Galliano. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Guillaume Henry for Nina Ricci. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Guillaume Henry for Nina Ricci. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Veronique Leroy. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Photos of models are seen on a board backstage before Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Vivienne Westwood. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Rick Owens. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Yoshiyuki Miyamae for Issey Miyake. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Yoshiyuki Miyamae. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Pascal Millet. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Alexis Mabille. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Alexis Mabille. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Yoshiyuki Miyamae for Issey Miyake. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Rick Owens. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Manish Arora. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Alessandro Dell'Acqua for Rochas. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
John Galliano for Maison Margiela. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
John Galliano for Maison Margiela. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
John Galliano for Maison Margiela. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models use mobile phones as they wait backstage before Adam Andrascik for Guy Laroche. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Adam Andrascik for Guy Laroche. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French actor and singer Jacques Dutronc performs during the Etam Live Show Lingerie. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Etam Live Show Lingerie. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Alithia Spuri-Zampetti for Paule Ka. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Etam Live Show Lingerie. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Alithia Spuri-Zampetti for Paule Ka. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Liselore Frowijn. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models get ready backstage before Etam Live Show Lingerie. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
