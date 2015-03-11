Best of Paris Fashion Week
Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Indian designer Rahul Mishra as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Freja Beha Erichsen presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo...more
Models present creations by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Cara Delevingne kisses model Baptiste Giabiconi as Kendall Jenner looks on during German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week....more
Models pose backstage before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris Fashion Week....more
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Sophie Albou as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear show for fashion house Paul & Joe during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Sasha Pivovarova is seen backstage before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during...more
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Socialites Haya and Sama Abu Khadra pose during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie...more
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Vanessa Seward as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Joan Smalls presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim as part of their Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by British-born designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chloe during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Julie de Libran as part of her Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Sonia Rykiel during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by fashion house Celine as part of its Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Singer Paul McCartney attends the British designer Stella McCartney Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler for fashion house Akris as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Next Slideshows
Spotted at Paris Fashion Week
Celebrities spotted at Paris Fashion Week.
Fashion at the Chanel Cafe
Karl Lagerfeld transforms his Paris Fashion Week runway into "Brasserie Gabrielle".
Holi Hai
Holi, the festival of colours, marks the arrival of spring for Hindus.
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
MORE IN PICTURES
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia
Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.
Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017
Actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing British secret agent James Bond, has died of cancer at the age of 89.
Mourning for Manchester
Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.