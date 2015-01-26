Edition:
Best of SAG Awards

Julianne Moore accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for the film Still Alice. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Uzo Aduba of Orange is the New Black accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series along with her fellow cast members. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Uzo Aduba of Orange is the New Black poses backstage with her awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Joanne Froggatt of Downton Abbey accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Uzo Aduba of Orange is the New Black accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series along with her fellow cast members. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Michael Keaton from Birdman accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Eddie Redmayne accepts his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for the film The Theory of Everything. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
William H. Macy is kissed by his wife Felicity Huffman after he won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series award for his role in the Showtime series Shameless. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Robin Williams is shown on a large screen during the In Memoriam segment. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Actress Penelope Wilton of Downton Abbey accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Debbie Reynolds accepts the life achievement award from her daughter Carrie Fisher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
J.K. Simmons accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for the film Whiplash. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
The cast of the Netflix series Orange is the New Black pose backstage with their awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Kiera Knightley and Julianne Moore greet each other before the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Frances McDormand accepts her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie award for her role in the HBO miniseries "Olive Kitteridge" at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-SHOW)

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
William H. Macy holds his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in the Showtime series Shameless. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Patricia Arquette accepts the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role in Boyhood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Viola Davis accepts her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in the ABC series How to Get Away with Murder. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
The cast of the Netflix series Orange is the New Black pose backstage with their awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Eddie Redmayne and Kiera Knightley chat. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Patricia Arquette accepts the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role in Boyhood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Debbie Reynolds poses backstage with her Lifetime Achievement award with her granddaughter Billie Catherine and actress Carrie Fisher. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Uzo Aduba accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series award for her role in the Netflix series Orange is the New Black. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Actresses Joanne Froggatt, Sophie McShera, Laura Carmichael and Phyllis Logan of the television series Downton Abbey pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Viola Davis poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in the ABC series How to Get Away with Murder. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
The cast of Birdman, Andrea Riseborough, Emma Stone, Amy Ryan, Naomi Watts, Edward Norton and Michael Keaton pose backstage with their award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
