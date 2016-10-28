Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Ratier. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Helo Rocha. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Osklen. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Ratier. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Ronaldo Fraga. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Samuel Cirnansck. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Ronaldo Fraga. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Osklen. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Lolittta. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Amir Slama. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Reinaldo Lourenco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
LAB. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Patricia Viera. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A La Garconne. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model has make-up applied backstage before the Animale show. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Experimento Nohda. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Lilly Sarti. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Lilly Sarti. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A.Brand. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A.Brand. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Experimento Nohda. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Fernanda Yamamoto. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
LAB. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
LAB. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
LAB. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Reinaldo Lourenco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Patricia Viera. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Reinaldo Lourenco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A La Garconne. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A La Garconne. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A La Garconne. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
