Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
A visitor poses for a picture next to mirrors. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Amir Slama. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Amir Slama. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Amir Slama. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Juliana Jabour. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Juliana Jabour. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Juliana Jabour. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Isabela Capeto. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Isabela Capeto. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Isabela Capeto. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Isabela Capeto. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models line up backstage before the Apartamento 03 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models line up backstage before the Apartamento 03 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Memo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Lino Villaventura. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
PatBo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Gig Couture. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Gig Couture. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model has her make-up done backstage before the Apartamento 03 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Osklen. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Osklen. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Osklen. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Osklen. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian model Caroline Trentini presents a creation from Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Lilly Sarti. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Lilly Sarti. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model has make-up applied before the Uma Raquel Davidowicz show. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Lilly Sarti. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Joao Pimenta. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Spectators use their mobiles to record Joao Pimenta's collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Joao Pimenta. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Uma Raquel Davidowicz collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Uma Raquel Davidowicz collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Uma Raquel Davidowicz collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Next Slideshows
Kids Choice Awards
Highlights from the 2017 Kids Choice Awards.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Highlights from Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Chanel goes interstellar
Karl Lagerfeld finds inspiration in outer space for his latest collection at Paris Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.