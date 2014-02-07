Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Feb 8, 2014 | 4:40am IST

Best of Sochi - Day 1

<p>Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Fireworks explode after the Olympic Cauldron is been lit during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
1 / 26
<p>The mascots of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, a bear and a leopard, take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

The mascots of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, a bear and a leopard, take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Saturday, February 08, 2014

The mascots of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, a bear and a leopard, take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
2 / 26
<p>Giant horses are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Giant horses are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Giant horses are seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
3 / 26
<p>Four of the five Olympic Rings are seen lit up at the start of the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Four of the five Olympic Rings are seen lit up at the start of the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Four of the five Olympic Rings are seen lit up at the start of the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 26
<p>Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
5 / 26
<p>Actors perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Actors perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Actors perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
6 / 26
<p>Members of Kazakhstan's speedskating team practice at the Adler Arena ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Members of Kazakhstan's speedskating team practice at the Adler Arena ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Members of Kazakhstan's speedskating team practice at the Adler Arena ahead of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
7 / 26
<p>Mao Asada of Japan skates during a figure skating training session in Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Mao Asada of Japan skates during a figure skating training session in Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Mao Asada of Japan skates during a figure skating training session in Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
8 / 26
<p>Ashley Wagner of the U.S. attends a figure skating training session in Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Ashley Wagner of the U.S. attends a figure skating training session in Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Ashley Wagner of the U.S. attends a figure skating training session in Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
9 / 26
<p>Japan's Daiki Ito soars through the air during the men's ski jumping individual normal hill training event at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 7, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Japan's Daiki Ito soars through the air during the men's ski jumping individual normal hill training event at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 7, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Kai...more

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Japan's Daiki Ito soars through the air during the men's ski jumping individual normal hill training event at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 7, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
10 / 26
<p>Austria's Wolfgang Kindl prepares for the start during a men's luge training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Austria's Wolfgang Kindl prepares for the start during a men's luge training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Austria's Wolfgang Kindl prepares for the start during a men's luge training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
11 / 26
<p>Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air during the men's ski jumping individual normal hill training event at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air during the men's ski jumping individual normal hill training event at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air during the men's ski jumping individual normal hill training event at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
12 / 26
<p>Japan's Akiko Suzuki falls during a figure skating training session in Sochi February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Japan's Akiko Suzuki falls during a figure skating training session in Sochi February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Japan's Akiko Suzuki falls during a figure skating training session in Sochi February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
13 / 26
<p>France's Marie Marchand-Arvier takes part in the second training session for the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

France's Marie Marchand-Arvier takes part in the second training session for the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Saturday, February 08, 2014

France's Marie Marchand-Arvier takes part in the second training session for the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
14 / 26
<p>Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond skates during a figure skating training session in Sochi February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond skates during a figure skating training session in Sochi February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond skates during a figure skating training session in Sochi February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
15 / 26
<p>Italy's Armin Zoeggeler prepares for the start during the men's luge training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Italy's Armin Zoeggeler prepares for the start during the men's luge training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Italy's Armin Zoeggeler prepares for the start during the men's luge training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
16 / 26
<p>Members of the Netherlands speed skating team practice at the Adler Arena, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Members of the Netherlands speed skating team practice at the Adler Arena, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Members of the Netherlands speed skating team practice at the Adler Arena, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
17 / 26
<p>Athletes from Russia (R) and South Korea warm up during a training session at the Adler Arena, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Athletes from Russia (R) and South Korea warm up during a training session at the Adler Arena, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Athletes from Russia (R) and South Korea warm up during a training session at the Adler Arena, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
18 / 26
<p>Spanish snowboarder Lucas Eguibar poses for a portrait at La Massana, Andorra, February 5, 2014. Coming into the Sochi Games as junior snowboard cross world champion has upped the pressure on Eguibar to put an end to the Iberian nation's woeful record at the Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Spanish snowboarder Lucas Eguibar poses for a portrait at La Massana, Andorra, February 5, 2014. Coming into the Sochi Games as junior snowboard cross world champion has upped the pressure on Eguibar to put an end to the Iberian nation's woeful...more

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Spanish snowboarder Lucas Eguibar poses for a portrait at La Massana, Andorra, February 5, 2014. Coming into the Sochi Games as junior snowboard cross world champion has upped the pressure on Eguibar to put an end to the Iberian nation's woeful record at the Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
19 / 26
<p>Austria's Matthias Mayer skis in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Austria's Matthias Mayer skis in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Austria's Matthias Mayer skis in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
20 / 26
<p>Canada's goalie Genevieve Lacasse adjusts her cap during their women's ice hockey team practice, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Canada's goalie Genevieve Lacasse adjusts her cap during their women's ice hockey team practice, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Canada's goalie Genevieve Lacasse adjusts her cap during their women's ice hockey team practice, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
21 / 26
<p>Switzerland's Carlo Janka takes a jump in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Switzerland's Carlo Janka takes a jump in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Switzerland's Carlo Janka takes a jump in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
22 / 26
<p>Taiwan's Lien Te-An speeds down the track during a men's luge training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Taiwan's Lien Te-An speeds down the track during a men's luge training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Taiwan's Lien Te-An speeds down the track during a men's luge training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, near Sochi, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
23 / 26
<p>Croatia's Ivica Kostelic sticks out his tongue during the second training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill event at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Croatia's Ivica Kostelic sticks out his tongue during the second training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill event at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Croatia's Ivica Kostelic sticks out his tongue during the second training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill event at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
24 / 26
<p>Austria's Matthias Mayer competes in the second training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill event at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Austria's Matthias Mayer competes in the second training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill event at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Austria's Matthias Mayer competes in the second training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill event at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Close
25 / 26
<p>Keiichiro Nagashima of Japan warms up during a training session at the Adler Arena, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Keiichiro Nagashima of Japan warms up during a training session at the Adler Arena, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Keiichiro Nagashima of Japan warms up during a training session at the Adler Arena, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Sochi still under construction

Sochi still under construction

Next Slideshows

Sochi still under construction

Sochi still under construction

Sochi works on the finishing touches as the Olympics start.

06 Feb 2014
Training in Sochi

Training in Sochi

Athletes begin practicing at the Sochi venues.

06 Feb 2014
In the athletes villages

In the athletes villages

Athletes make themselves at home in their Olympic Villages.

06 Feb 2014
Finishing touches in Sochi

Finishing touches in Sochi

Workers put the final touches on venues and courses ahead of the Olympics.

04 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures