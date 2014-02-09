Edition:
Pictures | Sun Feb 9, 2014

Best of Sochi - Day 2

Winner Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. celebrates after the men's snowboard slopestyle final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Winner Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. celebrates after the men's snowboard slopestyle final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Second-placed Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (L) of Canada and her sister, first-placed Justine Dufour-Lapointe, hold hands during the flower ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing moguls event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor,...more

Second-placed Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (L) of Canada and her sister, first-placed Justine Dufour-Lapointe, hold hands during the flower ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing moguls event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Austria's Adrian Krainer performs a jump as a giant matryoshka doll is seen below during the men's snowboard slopestyle semi-final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Austria's Adrian Krainer performs a jump as a giant matryoshka doll is seen below during the men's snowboard slopestyle semi-final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Austria's Adrian Krainer performs a jump as a giant matryoshka doll is seen below during the men's snowboard slopestyle semi-final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>First placed Marit Bjoergen (bottom) of Norway, her team mate and fourth placed Therese Johaug (top) and second placed Charlotte Kalla of Sweden react after competing in the women's skiathlon event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

First placed Marit Bjoergen (bottom) of Norway, her team mate and fourth placed Therese Johaug (top) and second placed Charlotte Kalla of Sweden react after competing in the women's skiathlon event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor...more

First placed Marit Bjoergen (bottom) of Norway, her team mate and fourth placed Therese Johaug (top) and second placed Charlotte Kalla of Sweden react after competing in the women's skiathlon event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>The Olympic flame is reflected in the Iceberg Skating Palace at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

The Olympic flame is reflected in the Iceberg Skating Palace at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Olympic flame is reflected in the Iceberg Skating Palace at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Bode Miller of the U.S. skis in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Bode Miller of the U.S. skis in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Bode Miller of the U.S. skis in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>Competitors ski in the women's cross-country skiathlon event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Competitors ski in the women's cross-country skiathlon event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Competitors ski in the women's cross-country skiathlon event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. performs a jump during the men's snowboard slopestyle final at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. performs a jump during the men's snowboard slopestyle final at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. performs a jump during the men's snowboard slopestyle final at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Canada's Arianne Jones speeds down the track during the women's singles luge training session at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games at the Sanki Sliding Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Canada's Arianne Jones speeds down the track during the women's singles luge training session at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games at the Sanki Sliding Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Canada's Arianne Jones speeds down the track during the women's singles luge training session at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games at the Sanki Sliding Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Russia's Alexander Glebov skis in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Russia's Alexander Glebov skis in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Russia's Alexander Glebov skis in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. gets ready during a women's skeleton training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, near Sochi February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. gets ready during a women's skeleton training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, near Sochi February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. gets ready during a women's skeleton training session at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, near Sochi February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>The puck goes into the net behind Finland's goalie Noora Raty for USA's second goal scored by Kelli Stack, during the second period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Matt Slocum/Pool</p>

The puck goes into the net behind Finland's goalie Noora Raty for USA's second goal scored by Kelli Stack, during the second period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Matt...more

The puck goes into the net behind Finland's goalie Noora Raty for USA's second goal scored by Kelli Stack, during the second period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Matt Slocum/Pool

<p>Germany's Sophia Griebel passes the finish during a women's skeleton training event at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Germany's Sophia Griebel passes the finish during a women's skeleton training event at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Germany's Sophia Griebel passes the finish during a women's skeleton training event at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Jan Blokhuijsen of the Netherlands competes in the men's 5000 metres speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Jan Blokhuijsen of the Netherlands competes in the men's 5000 metres speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jan Blokhuijsen of the Netherlands competes in the men's 5000 metres speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Germany's Felix Loch speeds down the track during the men's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Germany's Felix Loch speeds down the track during the men's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Germany's Felix Loch speeds down the track during the men's singles luge competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. waves during the medal ceremony for the men's snowboard slopestyle competition in the Olympic Plaza at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. waves during the medal ceremony for the men's snowboard slopestyle competition in the Olympic Plaza at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. waves during the medal ceremony for the men's snowboard slopestyle competition in the Olympic Plaza at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air during his trial jump in the men's ski jumping individual normal hill qualification round event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air during his trial jump in the men's ski jumping individual normal hill qualification round event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 8,...more

Poland's Kamil Stoch soars through the air during his trial jump in the men's ski jumping individual normal hill qualification round event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Canada's Natalie Spooner is knocked to the ice by Switzerland's Romy Eggimann (L) and Laura Benz during the second period of their women's ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Canada's Natalie Spooner is knocked to the ice by Switzerland's Romy Eggimann (L) and Laura Benz during the second period of their women's ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's Natalie Spooner is knocked to the ice by Switzerland's Romy Eggimann (L) and Laura Benz during the second period of their women's ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Mae Berenice Meite of France competes during the figure skating team ladies short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mae Berenice Meite of France competes during the figure skating team ladies short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mae Berenice Meite of France competes during the figure skating team ladies short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Nathalie Weinzierl of Germany competes during the Team Ladies Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Nathalie Weinzierl of Germany competes during the Team Ladies Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Nathalie Weinzierl of Germany competes during the Team Ladies Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Narumi Takahashi (top) and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan compete during the figure skating team pairs free skating at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Narumi Takahashi (top) and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan compete during the figure skating team pairs free skating at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Narumi Takahashi (top) and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan compete during the figure skating team pairs free skating at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Switzerland's Simon Ammann soars through the air during the men's ski jumping individual normal hill qualification round event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Switzerland's Simon Ammann soars through the air during the men's ski jumping individual normal hill qualification round event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014....more

Switzerland's Simon Ammann soars through the air during the men's ski jumping individual normal hill qualification round event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe reacts in the finish area during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe reacts in the finish area during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe reacts in the finish area during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Canada's Chloe Dufour-Lapointe performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Canada's Chloe Dufour-Lapointe performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Canada's Chloe Dufour-Lapointe performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Tereza Vaculikova of the Czech Republic performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Tereza Vaculikova of the Czech Republic performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tereza Vaculikova of the Czech Republic performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Australia's Britteny Cox competes in the women's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Australia's Britteny Cox competes in the women's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Australia's Britteny Cox competes in the women's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Russia's Alexander Glebov goes airborne in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Russia's Alexander Glebov goes airborne in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Russia's Alexander Glebov goes airborne in a training session for the men's alpine skiing downhill race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>Ryan Stassel of the U.S. takes part in the men's snowboard slopestyle semi-final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Ryan Stassel of the U.S. takes part in the men's snowboard slopestyle semi-final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Ryan Stassel of the U.S. takes part in the men's snowboard slopestyle semi-final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Sven Kramer of the Netherlands skates at the start of the men's 5,000m speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Sven Kramer of the Netherlands skates at the start of the men's 5,000m speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Sven Kramer of the Netherlands skates at the start of the men's 5,000m speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

