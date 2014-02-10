Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 11, 2014 | 2:35am IST

Best of Sochi - Day 4

<p>Finland's Arttu Kiramo performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Finland's Arttu Kiramo performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Finland's Arttu Kiramo performs a jump during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 25
<p>Charles Hamelin of Canada celebrates his victory in the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating finals event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Charles Hamelin of Canada celebrates his victory in the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating finals event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Charles Hamelin of Canada celebrates his victory in the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating finals event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
2 / 25
<p>Ukraine's Oleksandr Obolonchyk and Roman Zakharkiv speed down the track as a staff member rests during a men's doubles luge training session at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Rosa Khutor near Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Ukraine's Oleksandr Obolonchyk and Roman Zakharkiv speed down the track as a staff member rests during a men's doubles luge training session at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Rosa Khutor near Sochi, February 10, 2014....more

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Ukraine's Oleksandr Obolonchyk and Roman Zakharkiv speed down the track as a staff member rests during a men's doubles luge training session at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Rosa Khutor near Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
3 / 25
<p>Austria's Janine Flock speeds down the track during a women's skeleton training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, near Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Austria's Janine Flock speeds down the track during a women's skeleton training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, near Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Austria's Janine Flock speeds down the track during a women's skeleton training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, near Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
4 / 25
<p>Russia's Sergey Volkov crashes during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Russia's Sergey Volkov crashes during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Russia's Sergey Volkov crashes during the men's freestyle skiing moguls qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
5 / 25
<p>South Korea's Park Se-Yeong (back R) falls and takes out Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands, as France's Sebastien Lepape (front) and Canada's Francois Hamelin (hidden) skate past during the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating race finals at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

South Korea's Park Se-Yeong (back R) falls and takes out Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands, as France's Sebastien Lepape (front) and Canada's Francois Hamelin (hidden) skate past during the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating race finals at...more

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

South Korea's Park Se-Yeong (back R) falls and takes out Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands, as France's Sebastien Lepape (front) and Canada's Francois Hamelin (hidden) skate past during the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating race finals at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 25
<p>Germany's winner Maria Hoefl-Riesch and third-placed Julia Mancuso of the U.S. (R) celebrate during the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Germany's winner Maria Hoefl-Riesch and third-placed Julia Mancuso of the U.S. (R) celebrate during the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center,...more

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Germany's winner Maria Hoefl-Riesch and third-placed Julia Mancuso of the U.S. (R) celebrate during the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
7 / 25
<p>Julia Mancuso of the U.S. celebrates in the finish area after competing during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Julia Mancuso of the U.S. celebrates in the finish area after competing during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Julia Mancuso of the U.S. celebrates in the finish area after competing during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
8 / 25
<p>Germany's Natalie Geisenberger speeds down the track in the women's singles luge event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the Sanki Sliding Center, Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. Picture taken using multiple-exposure. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Germany's Natalie Geisenberger speeds down the track in the women's singles luge event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the Sanki Sliding Center, Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. Picture taken using multiple-exposure. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch more

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Germany's Natalie Geisenberger speeds down the track in the women's singles luge event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the Sanki Sliding Center, Rosa Khutor February 10, 2014. Picture taken using multiple-exposure. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
9 / 25
<p>Britain's Shelley Rudman starts during a women's skeleton training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, near Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Britain's Shelley Rudman starts during a women's skeleton training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, near Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Britain's Shelley Rudman starts during a women's skeleton training at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, near Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
10 / 25
<p>Winner Michel Mulder of the Netherlands celebrates during the men's 500 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Winner Michel Mulder of the Netherlands celebrates during the men's 500 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Winner Michel Mulder of the Netherlands celebrates during the men's 500 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
11 / 25
<p>Jessica Smith of the United States crashes out while competing in the women's 500 metres short track speed skating heats event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Jessica Smith of the United States crashes out while competing in the women's 500 metres short track speed skating heats event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk more

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Jessica Smith of the United States crashes out while competing in the women's 500 metres short track speed skating heats event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
12 / 25
<p>Germany's Maria Hoefl-Riesch raises her ski poles after finishing first in her slalom run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Germany's Maria Hoefl-Riesch raises her ski poles after finishing first in her slalom run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic...more

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Germany's Maria Hoefl-Riesch raises her ski poles after finishing first in her slalom run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
13 / 25
<p>Team USA's Jocelyne Lamoureux (17) crashes into Switzerland's goalie Florence Schelling (R) as Switzerland's Laura Benz defends during the third period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Martin Rose/Pool</p>

Team USA's Jocelyne Lamoureux (17) crashes into Switzerland's goalie Florence Schelling (R) as Switzerland's Laura Benz defends during the third period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 10,...more

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Team USA's Jocelyne Lamoureux (17) crashes into Switzerland's goalie Florence Schelling (R) as Switzerland's Laura Benz defends during the third period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Martin Rose/Pool

Close
14 / 25
<p>Winner Canada's Alex Bilodeau (L) and his brother Frederic celebrate after the men's freestyle skiing moguls finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Winner Canada's Alex Bilodeau (L) and his brother Frederic celebrate after the men's freestyle skiing moguls finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Winner Canada's Alex Bilodeau (L) and his brother Frederic celebrate after the men's freestyle skiing moguls finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
15 / 25
<p>Julia Mancuso of the U.S. hugs her mother Andrea Mancuso Webber after finishing third in the women's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Julia Mancuso of the U.S. hugs her mother Andrea Mancuso Webber after finishing third in the women's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler more

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Julia Mancuso of the U.S. hugs her mother Andrea Mancuso Webber after finishing third in the women's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
16 / 25
<p>Bronze medalist Olga Graf of Russia celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's 3000 meters speed skating race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Bronze medalist Olga Graf of Russia celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's 3000 meters speed skating race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Bronze medalist Olga Graf of Russia celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's 3000 meters speed skating race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
17 / 25
<p>Norway's skip Thomas Ulsrud delivers the stone during their men's curling round robin game against the U.S. at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

Norway's skip Thomas Ulsrud delivers the stone during their men's curling round robin game against the U.S. at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Norway's skip Thomas Ulsrud delivers the stone during their men's curling round robin game against the U.S. at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Close
18 / 25
<p>Switzerland's goalie Florence Schelling makes a save against Team USA during the third period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

Switzerland's goalie Florence Schelling makes a save against Team USA during the third period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Switzerland's goalie Florence Schelling makes a save against Team USA during the third period of their women's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
19 / 25
<p>Joji Kato of Japan (top) and Mo Tae-bum of South Korea compete in race one of the men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Joji Kato of Japan (top) and Mo Tae-bum of South Korea compete in race one of the men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Marko Djurica more

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Joji Kato of Japan (top) and Mo Tae-bum of South Korea compete in race one of the men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
20 / 25
<p>Russia's vice Alexey Stukalskiy (C) delivers a stone as Russia's Peter Dron (L) and Evgeny Arkhipov sweep during their men's curling round robin game against Britain at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Russia's vice Alexey Stukalskiy (C) delivers a stone as Russia's Peter Dron (L) and Evgeny Arkhipov sweep during their men's curling round robin game against Britain at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 10,...more

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Russia's vice Alexey Stukalskiy (C) delivers a stone as Russia's Peter Dron (L) and Evgeny Arkhipov sweep during their men's curling round robin game against Britain at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
21 / 25
<p>Stefan Groothuis of the Netherlands (R) and Brian Hansen of the U.S. compete in race one of the men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Stefan Groothuis of the Netherlands (R) and Brian Hansen of the U.S. compete in race one of the men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Stefan Groothuis of the Netherlands (R) and Brian Hansen of the U.S. compete in race one of the men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
22 / 25
<p>Laurenne Ross of the U.S. stands up after crashing during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Laurenne Ross of the U.S. stands up after crashing during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Laurenne Ross of the U.S. stands up after crashing during the downhill run of the women's alpine skiing super combined event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
23 / 25
<p>Germany's winner Maria Hoefl-Riesch reacts during the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Germany's winner Maria Hoefl-Riesch reacts during the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Germany's winner Maria Hoefl-Riesch reacts during the flower ceremony after the women's alpine skiing super combined event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at th Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
24 / 25
<p>Sin Da-woon (L) and Lee Han-bin (R) of South Korea crash out in the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating semi-final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Sin Da-woon (L) and Lee Han-bin (R) of South Korea crash out in the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating semi-final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Sin Da-woon (L) and Lee Han-bin (R) of South Korea crash out in the men's 1,500 metres short track speed skating semi-final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Leaving Homs

Leaving Homs

Next Slideshows

Leaving Homs

Leaving Homs

Syria begins evacuating civilians from a besieged area of Homs as part of a three-day humanitarian ceasefire in the city.

11 Feb 2014
Sochi's stray dogs

Sochi's stray dogs

Animal rights activists have protested over reports that stray dogs are being culled to clear them off the streets of Sochi before the Olympics begin.

11 Feb 2014
Unrest in Bosnia

Unrest in Bosnia

Protesters set fire to government buildings and clashed with riot police in cities across Bosnia over high unemployment and political inertia.

10 Feb 2014
Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

Aerial acrobatics at the Singapore Airshow.

10 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast