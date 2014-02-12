Best of Sochi - Day 5
Joint winners Slovenia's Tina Maze (R) and Switzerland's Dominique Gisin step onto the podium together, next to an empty step for the second-placed competitor at the flower ceremony for the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Hannah Teter of the U.S. performs a jump during the women's snowboard halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Germany's Tobias Wendl (front) and Tobias Arlt celebrate after winning the men's luge doubles event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Russia's Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov celebrate in first place and Germany's Aliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy stand in third place on the podium after the Figure Skating Pairs Free Skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Canada's Alexandra Duckworth competes during the women's snowboard halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Joint gold medalists Switzerland's Dominique Gisin (L) and Slovenia's Tina Maze pose during the medal ceremony for the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
An official falls on Team USA's Kendall Coyne after she collided with Canada's Meaghan Mikkelson during the first period of their women's ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Winner Germany's Eric Frenzel (R) celebrates as he crosses the finish line followed by second-placed Japan's Akito Watabe during the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual normal hill 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Slovenia's Tina Maze kisses the snow after the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Romania's Maria Marinela Mazilu speeds down the track during a women's skeleton training event at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Slovenia's Tina Maze reacts after the women's alpine skiing downhill event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Winner of the men's 1,000 meters speed skating competition Stefan Groothuis of the Netherlands (C) is applauded by second-placed Denny Morrison of Canada (L) and third-placed Michel Mulder of the Netherlands (R) at the flower ceremony for the event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Germany's Eric Frenzel reacts after winning in the cross country race of the Nordic Combined individual normal hill 10 km event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Slovenia's Tina Maze throws her ski goggles after the women's alpine skiing downhill race at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Russia's Ksenia Stolbova (bottom) and Fedor Klimov compete during the figure skating pairs free skating at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Kelly Clark of the U.S. falls during the women's snowboard halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Latvia's Martins Dukurs is reflected in the sunglasses of an Olympic volunteer as he speeds down the track during a men's skeleton training at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, near Sochi, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
