Best of Sochi - Day 8
Russia's goalie Sergei Bobrovski reacts after giving up the game-winning goal to Team USA's T.J. Oshie during a shootout in their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch more
Russia's goalie Sergei Bobrovski reacts after giving up the game-winning goal to Team USA's T.J. Oshie during a shootout in their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Winner Poland's Kamil Stoch, celebrates on the shoulders of team members Jan Ziobro (R) and Maciej Kot after his victory in the men's ski jumping large hill individual final of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping...more
Winner Poland's Kamil Stoch, celebrates on the shoulders of team members Jan Ziobro (R) and Maciej Kot after his victory in the men's ski jumping large hill individual final of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Canada's Charles Hamelin (L) and Eduardo Alvarez of the U.S. fall during the men's 1,000 meters short track speed skating quarter-finals race at the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Canada's Charles Hamelin (L) and Eduardo Alvarez of the U.S. fall during the men's 1,000 meters short track speed skating quarter-finals race at the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sweden's Charlotte Kalla crosses the finish line to win the women's cross-country 4 x 5km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Sweden's Charlotte Kalla crosses the finish line to win the women's cross-country 4 x 5km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Silver medallist Noelle Pikus-Pace of the U.S. celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Silver medallist Noelle Pikus-Pace of the U.S. celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Britain's Kristan Bromley starts in the men's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Britain's Kristan Bromley starts in the men's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A fan of the U.S. is seen with lips painted in the colors of their national flag at the men's skeleton event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A fan of the U.S. is seen with lips painted in the colors of their national flag at the men's skeleton event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Winner China's Zhou Yang (L) and her compatriot Li Jianrou hug their coach after the women's 1,500 meters short track speed skating finals race at the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric...more
Winner China's Zhou Yang (L) and her compatriot Li Jianrou hug their coach after the women's 1,500 meters short track speed skating finals race at the Iceberg Skating Palace at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Finland's Emma Nuutinen shoots past Sweden's goalie Valentina Wallner to score during the third period of their women's ice hockey playoffs quarter-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Pool
Finland's Emma Nuutinen shoots past Sweden's goalie Valentina Wallner to score during the third period of their women's ice hockey playoffs quarter-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Pool
Latvia's Agnese Aboltina speeds down the course during the women's alpine skiing Super G competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 15, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Kai...more
Latvia's Agnese Aboltina speeds down the course during the women's alpine skiing Super G competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 15, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Victor An of Russia reacts on the ice as he wins the men's 1,000 meters short track speed skating final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Victor An of Russia reacts on the ice as he wins the men's 1,000 meters short track speed skating final event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Germany's Maria Hoefl-Riesch skis during the women's alpine skiing Super G competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Germany's Maria Hoefl-Riesch skis during the women's alpine skiing Super G competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Belgium's pilot Elfje Willemsen starts a two-women bobsleigh training session at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Belgium's pilot Elfje Willemsen starts a two-women bobsleigh training session at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Finland's Nina Tikkinen and Minttu Tuominen react after losing to Sweden in their women's ice hockey playoffs quarter-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Finland's Nina Tikkinen and Minttu Tuominen react after losing to Sweden in their women's ice hockey playoffs quarter-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Japan's second Kaho Onodera delivers a stone during their women's curling round robin game against Canada in the Ice Cube Curling Center at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Japan's second Kaho Onodera delivers a stone during their women's curling round robin game against Canada in the Ice Cube Curling Center at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Germany's relay team (front) and Finland's relay team celebrate after the women's cross-country 4 x 5km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. Sweden finished first ahead of Finland and Germany. ...more
Germany's relay team (front) and Finland's relay team celebrate after the women's cross-country 4 x 5km relay event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. Sweden finished first ahead of Finland and Germany. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Team USA's Ryan Callahan scuffles with Russia's Yevgeni Medvedev during the first period of their men's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Team USA's Ryan Callahan scuffles with Russia's Yevgeni Medvedev during the first period of their men's preliminary round hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Simen Spieler Nilsen of Norway and Fyodor Mezentsev of Kazakhstan compete in the men's 1,500 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Simen Spieler Nilsen of Norway and Fyodor Mezentsev of Kazakhstan compete in the men's 1,500 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Team USA's Phil Kessel celebrates a goal by teammate Cam Fowler on Russia's goalie Sergei Bobrovski during the second period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Bruce...more
Team USA's Phil Kessel celebrates a goal by teammate Cam Fowler on Russia's goalie Sergei Bobrovski during the second period of their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Bruce Bennett/Pool
Sweden's David Andersson skates during the men's 1,500 meters speed skating race in the Adler Arena at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Sweden's David Andersson skates during the men's 1,500 meters speed skating race in the Adler Arena at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Silver medallist Switzerland's Selina Gasparin, gold medallist Belarus' Darya Domracheva and bronze medallist compatriot Nadezhda Skardino celebrate during the victory ceremony for the women's biathlon individual 15 km event at the Sochi 2014 Winter...more
Silver medallist Switzerland's Selina Gasparin, gold medallist Belarus' Darya Domracheva and bronze medallist compatriot Nadezhda Skardino celebrate during the victory ceremony for the women's biathlon individual 15 km event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Koen Verweij of the Netherlands reacts to narrowly missing out on first place to be placed second in the men's 1,500 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Koen Verweij of the Netherlands reacts to narrowly missing out on first place to be placed second in the men's 1,500 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Russia's Dimitry Vassiliev lands his trial jump during the men's ski jumping large hill individual final of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach more
Russia's Dimitry Vassiliev lands his trial jump during the men's ski jumping large hill individual final of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Next Slideshows
Syria images win World Press award
Reuters photographer Goran Tomasevic has won first prize in the World Press Photo category "Spot News Stories" with this series of twelve images, showing rebel...
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Migrants in Israeli detention
A compound in the Israeli desert is now home to African migrants facing the prospect of being held in custody indefinitely.
Best of Sochi - Day 7
Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.