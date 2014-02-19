Best of Sochi - Day 12

Edition:
<p>Winner Ted Ligety of the U.S. holds up his national flag during the flower ceremony for the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Winner Ted Ligety of the U.S. holds up his national flag during the flower ceremony for the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Winner Ted Ligety of the U.S. holds up his national flag during the flower ceremony for the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>France's Alexis Pinturault clears a gate during the second run of the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 19, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

France's Alexis Pinturault clears a gate during the second run of the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 19, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function....more

France's Alexis Pinturault clears a gate during the second run of the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 19, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, Emil Hegle Svendsen, Tiril Eckhoff and Tora Berger (L-R) celebrate after crossing the finish line to win the mixed biathlon relay at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, Emil Hegle Svendsen, Tiril Eckhoff and Tora Berger (L-R) celebrate after crossing the finish line to win the mixed biathlon relay at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth more

Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, Emil Hegle Svendsen, Tiril Eckhoff and Tora Berger (L-R) celebrate after crossing the finish line to win the mixed biathlon relay at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Russia's Ilya Kovalchuk celebrates his goal against Finland during the first period of their men's quarter-finals ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

Russia's Ilya Kovalchuk celebrates his goal against Finland during the first period of their men's quarter-finals ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Russia's Ilya Kovalchuk celebrates his goal against Finland during the first period of their men's quarter-finals ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>Norway's Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg (L) and Marit Bjoergen jump in the air after winning the women's cross-country team sprint classic final during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Norway's Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg (L) and Marit Bjoergen jump in the air after winning the women's cross-country team sprint classic final during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Norway's Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg (L) and Marit Bjoergen jump in the air after winning the women's cross-country team sprint classic final during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Italy's Nadya Ochner competes during the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom qualification run at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Italy's Nadya Ochner competes during the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom qualification run at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Italy's Nadya Ochner competes during the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom qualification run at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Switzerland's pilot Fabienne Meyer and Tanja Mayer speed down the track during the women's bobsleigh event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 19, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Switzerland's pilot Fabienne Meyer and Tanja Mayer speed down the track during the women's bobsleigh event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 19, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure....more

Switzerland's pilot Fabienne Meyer and Tanja Mayer speed down the track during the women's bobsleigh event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 19, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Poland's pilot Dawid Kupczyk (R) and his teammates link hands ahead of a run during a four-man bobsleigh training session at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Poland's pilot Dawid Kupczyk (R) and his teammates link hands ahead of a run during a four-man bobsleigh training session at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer more

Poland's pilot Dawid Kupczyk (R) and his teammates link hands ahead of a run during a four-man bobsleigh training session at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Finland's Sami Jauhojaervi and his team mate Finland's Iivo Niskanen (upper) celebrate after crossing the finish line in the men's cross-country team sprint classic final at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Finland's Sami Jauhojaervi and his team mate Finland's Iivo Niskanen (upper) celebrate after crossing the finish line in the men's cross-country team sprint classic final at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos...more

Finland's Sami Jauhojaervi and his team mate Finland's Iivo Niskanen (upper) celebrate after crossing the finish line in the men's cross-country team sprint classic final at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A Russian fan with her face painted with the Russian flag watches the men's quarter-finals ice hockey game between Russia and Finland at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014.REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A Russian fan with her face painted with the Russian flag watches the men's quarter-finals ice hockey game between Russia and Finland at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014.REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A Russian fan with her face painted with the Russian flag watches the men's quarter-finals ice hockey game between Russia and Finland at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014.REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Finland's Lauri Korpikoski and Russia's Alexei Yemelin collide during the second period of their men's quarter-finals ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Finland's Lauri Korpikoski and Russia's Alexei Yemelin collide during the second period of their men's quarter-finals ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Finland's Lauri Korpikoski and Russia's Alexei Yemelin collide during the second period of their men's quarter-finals ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Switzerland's Patrizia Kummer celebrates in the finish area after winning the gold medal in the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Switzerland's Patrizia Kummer celebrates in the finish area after winning the gold medal in the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Switzerland's Patrizia Kummer celebrates in the finish area after winning the gold medal in the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Korea's Yuna Kim reacts at the end of her program during the Figure Skating Women's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Korea's Yuna Kim reacts at the end of her program during the Figure Skating Women's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Korea's Yuna Kim reacts at the end of her program during the Figure Skating Women's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Russia's Maxim Vylegzhanin skis during the men's cross-country team sprint classic final at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Russia's Maxim Vylegzhanin skis during the men's cross-country team sprint classic final at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Russia's Maxim Vylegzhanin skis during the men's cross-country team sprint classic final at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

<p>Canada's pilot Kaillie Humphries and Heather Moyse celebrate after completing their run to win the women's bobsleigh event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Canada's pilot Kaillie Humphries and Heather Moyse celebrate after completing their run to win the women's bobsleigh event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Canada's pilot Kaillie Humphries and Heather Moyse celebrate after completing their run to win the women's bobsleigh event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Gold medallist Slovenia's Tina Maze celebrates during the victory ceremony for the women's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Gold medallist Slovenia's Tina Maze celebrates during the victory ceremony for the women's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Gold medallist Slovenia's Tina Maze celebrates during the victory ceremony for the women's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Russia's Yulia Lipnitskaya reacts at the end of her program during the Figure Skating Women's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Russia's Yulia Lipnitskaya reacts at the end of her program during the Figure Skating Women's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Russia's Yulia Lipnitskaya reacts at the end of her program during the Figure Skating Women's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

<p>Norway's Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg (L) and Marit Bjoergen pose at the flower ceremony for the women's cross-country team sprint classic during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Norway's Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg (L) and Marit Bjoergen pose at the flower ceremony for the women's cross-country team sprint classic during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Norway's Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg (L) and Marit Bjoergen pose at the flower ceremony for the women's cross-country team sprint classic during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Gold medallist Russia's Vic Wild (C), silver medallist Switzerland's Nevin Galmarini (L) and bronze medallist Slovenia's Zan Kosir celebrate during the victory celebration for the men's snowboard parallel giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Sochi February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Gold medallist Russia's Vic Wild (C), silver medallist Switzerland's Nevin Galmarini (L) and bronze medallist Slovenia's Zan Kosir celebrate during the victory celebration for the men's snowboard parallel giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter...more

Gold medallist Russia's Vic Wild (C), silver medallist Switzerland's Nevin Galmarini (L) and bronze medallist Slovenia's Zan Kosir celebrate during the victory celebration for the men's snowboard parallel giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Sochi February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

<p>Latvia's goalie Kristers Gudlevskis (C) and Latvia's Kristaps Sotnieks (hidden) combine to make a goal line save from Canada's Patrick Marleau (L) in the third period of their men's quarter-finals ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Latvia's goalie Kristers Gudlevskis (C) and Latvia's Kristaps Sotnieks (hidden) combine to make a goal line save from Canada's Patrick Marleau (L) in the third period of their men's quarter-finals ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic...more

Latvia's goalie Kristers Gudlevskis (C) and Latvia's Kristaps Sotnieks (hidden) combine to make a goal line save from Canada's Patrick Marleau (L) in the third period of their men's quarter-finals ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Russia's Yulia Lipnitskaya competes during the Figure Skating Women's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Russia's Yulia Lipnitskaya competes during the Figure Skating Women's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Russia's Yulia Lipnitskaya competes during the Figure Skating Women's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Second-placed Japan's Tomoka Takeuchi (2nd L), winner Switzerland's Patrizia Kummer (C) and third-placed Russia's Alena Zavarzina celebrate during the flower ceremony after their women's snowboard parallel giant slalom competition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Second-placed Japan's Tomoka Takeuchi (2nd L), winner Switzerland's Patrizia Kummer (C) and third-placed Russia's Alena Zavarzina celebrate during the flower ceremony after their women's snowboard parallel giant slalom competition at the Sochi 2014...more

Second-placed Japan's Tomoka Takeuchi (2nd L), winner Switzerland's Patrizia Kummer (C) and third-placed Russia's Alena Zavarzina celebrate during the flower ceremony after their women's snowboard parallel giant slalom competition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Andorra's Joan Verdu Sanchez crashes during the first run of the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Andorra's Joan Verdu Sanchez crashes during the first run of the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Andorra's Joan Verdu Sanchez crashes during the first run of the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>Switzerland's pilot Beat Hefti (front) and his teammates speed down the track during a four-man bobsleigh training session at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Switzerland's pilot Beat Hefti (front) and his teammates speed down the track during a four-man bobsleigh training session at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. Picture taken using...more

Switzerland's pilot Beat Hefti (front) and his teammates speed down the track during a four-man bobsleigh training session at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

<p>Winner Ted Ligety of the U.S. reacts after the second run of the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Winner Ted Ligety of the U.S. reacts after the second run of the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Winner Ted Ligety of the U.S. reacts after the second run of the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Team USA's David Backes (L) reacts as the puck crosses the goal line past Czech Republic's goalie Ondrej Pavelec on a shot by teammate Zach Parise (not pictured) during the second period of their men's quarter-finals ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Team USA's David Backes (L) reacts as the puck crosses the goal line past Czech Republic's goalie Ondrej Pavelec on a shot by teammate Zach Parise (not pictured) during the second period of their men's quarter-finals ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi...more

Team USA's David Backes (L) reacts as the puck crosses the goal line past Czech Republic's goalie Ondrej Pavelec on a shot by teammate Zach Parise (not pictured) during the second period of their men's quarter-finals ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Second-placed France's Steve Missillier (L) and his compatriot, third-placed Alexis Pinturault celebrate on the podium after the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Second-placed France's Steve Missillier (L) and his compatriot, third-placed Alexis Pinturault celebrate on the podium after the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 19,...more

Second-placed France's Steve Missillier (L) and his compatriot, third-placed Alexis Pinturault celebrate on the podium after the men's alpine skiing giant slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Canada's skip Jennifer Jones (C) celebrates with teammates Jill Officer (L) and lead Dawn McEwen after winning their women's curling semifinal game against Britain at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

Canada's skip Jennifer Jones (C) celebrates with teammates Jill Officer (L) and lead Dawn McEwen after winning their women's curling semifinal game against Britain at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February...more

Canada's skip Jennifer Jones (C) celebrates with teammates Jill Officer (L) and lead Dawn McEwen after winning their women's curling semifinal game against Britain at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

<p>Slovakia's Matej Kazar holds the barrel of his broken rifle at the shooting range during the mixed biathlon relay at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Slovakia's Matej Kazar holds the barrel of his broken rifle at the shooting range during the mixed biathlon relay at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Slovakia's Matej Kazar holds the barrel of his broken rifle at the shooting range during the mixed biathlon relay at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A supporter smiles while holding up an inflatable Russian flag before the women's 5,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A supporter smiles while holding up an inflatable Russian flag before the women's 5,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A supporter smiles while holding up an inflatable Russian flag before the women's 5,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

