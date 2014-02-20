Best of Sochi - Day 13
Canada's goalie Shannon Szabados stands with her national flag near Team USA after Canada won their women's gold medal ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
First-placed Russia's Adelina Sotnikova shakes hands with second-placed South Korea's Kim Yuna as third-placed Italy's Carolina Kostner looks on, on the podium after the figure skating women's free skating program at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics,...more
Norway's Joergen Graabak wins as Germany's Fabian Riessle falls while crossing the finish line during the men's relay 4x5km cross-country race of the Nordic Combined team Gundersen event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski...more
Japan's Mao Asada reacts at the end of her program during the Figure Skating Women's free skating Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
From L-R: Germany's Thomas Fischer, France's Arnaud Bovolenta, Canada's Brady Leman and Sweden's John Eklund compete during the men's freestyle skiing skicross quarterfinals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014....more
Canadian players celebrate after defeating Team USA as Team USA's Anne Schleper reacts at the conclusion of the women's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Maddie Bowman of the U.S.competes during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
South Korea's pilot Kim Dong-hyun and his teammates speed down the track during a four-man bobsleigh training session at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor, during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi, February 20, 2014. ...more
Team USA's captain Meghan Duggan reacts with some of her teammates after they were defeated by Canada in overtime in the women's gold medal ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
China's Li Zijun competes during the figure skating women's free skating program at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Angeli Vanlaanen of the U.S.reacts after crashing during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
(From R) Norway's winning team members Haavard Klemetsen, Magnus Krog, Joergen Graabak and Magnus Hovdal Moan celebrate by sliding after the flower ceremony for the Nordic Combined team Gundersen event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the...more
Canada's winning curling team steps onto the podium during the flower ceremony for the women's curling event at the Ice Cube Curling Center during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Switzerland's women's ice hockey team poses for a picture after their win over Sweden in their women's hockey bronze medal game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Russia's Elizavetta Chesnokova jokes during the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sweden's Lina Backlin (R), Cecilia Ostberg (L) and Erica Uden Johansson leave the ice after being defeated by Switzerland in their women's hockey bronze medal game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh more
Winner Maddie Bowman of the U.S. and her compatriot gold medalist in the men's freestyle halfpipe skiing David Wise pose after the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 20, 2014. ...more
Britain's curling team celebrates after winning in their women's bronze medal curling game against Switzerland at the Ice Cube Curling Center during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Britain's second Vicki Adams delivers a stone as vice Anna Sloan (L) and lead Claire Hamilton prepare to sweep ahead of it during their women's curling bronze medal game against Switzerland at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling...more
Germany's Fabian Riessle reacts after crossing the finish line in the men's relay 4x5km cross-country race of the Nordic Combined team Gundersen event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Ski Jumping Center in Rosa Khutor,...more
