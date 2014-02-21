Best of Sochi - Day 14
First-placed Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. jumps off the podium during the flower ceremony for the women's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Centre, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Canada celebrates their men's ice hockey semi-final win as Team USA's Phil Kessel skates away at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Canada celebrates their men's ice hockey semi-final win as Team USA's Phil Kessel skates away at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Sweden's Anna Holmlund (green bib), Canada's Kelsey Serwa (red bib), Austria's Katrin Ofner (blue bib) and Switzerland's Fanny Smith (yellow bib) compete during the women's freestyle skiing skicross semifinals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 21, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Canada's Zina Kocher lies on the ground after crossing the finish line during the women's biathlon 4 x 6 km relay event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Canada's Zina Kocher lies on the ground after crossing the finish line during the women's biathlon 4 x 6 km relay event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Canada's Jamie Benn (R) celebrates his goal against Team USA with teammate Corey Perry during the second period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Canada's Jamie Benn (R) celebrates his goal against Team USA with teammate Corey Perry during the second period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Canada's vice Ryan Fry watches a stone during their men's curling gold medal game against Britain at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Canada's vice Ryan Fry watches a stone during their men's curling gold medal game against Britain at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Canada's second placed Kelsey Serwa, Canada's winner Marielle Thompson and Sweden's third placed Anna Holmlund (L-R) jump during a flower ceremony after the women's freestyle skiing skicross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. skis during the second run of the women's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. skis during the second run of the women's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Canada's skip Brad Jacobs hugs his wife Shawna after they won their men's curling gold medal game against Britain at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Canada's skip Brad Jacobs hugs his wife Shawna after they won their men's curling gold medal game against Britain at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Canada's Jamie Benn (22) celebrates after scoring behind Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick as Team USA's Brooks Orpik (2nd L) and Canada's Corey Perry (R) look on during the second period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Julio Cortez/Pool
Canada's Valerie Maltais reacts after she crashed out in the women's 1,000 meters short track speed skating semifinal event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Canada's Valerie Maltais reacts after she crashed out in the women's 1,000 meters short track speed skating semifinal event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sweden's goalie Henrik Lundqvist celebrates after defeating Finland in their men's semifinal ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Sweden's goalie Henrik Lundqvist celebrates after defeating Finland in their men's semifinal ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Iran's Forough Abbasi crashes during the first run of the women's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Iran's Forough Abbasi crashes during the first run of the women's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Russia's skaters start during their men's speed skating team pursuit quarterfinals event at the Adler Arena in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Russia's skaters start during their men's speed skating team pursuit quarterfinals event at the Adler Arena in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Finland's goalie Kari Lehtonen fails to keep out a shot by Sweden's Erik Karlsson (not shown) for a goal during the second period of their men's play-off semi-final ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Julio Cortez/Pool
The Olympic motto of "Citius, Altius, Fortius", which means "Faster, Higher, Stronger" in Latin, is seen tattooed on the right arm of Sweden's second Fredrik Lindberg during their men's curling bronze medal game against China at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Fog shroud the trees near the freestyle skiing cross course at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Fog shroud the trees near the freestyle skiing cross course at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Austria's Bernadette Schild sits in the snow after skiing out during the second run of the women's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Austria's Bernadette Schild sits in the snow after skiing out during the second run of the women's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Canada's second placed Kelsey Serwa and her compatriot winner Marielle Thompson (R) celebrate during a flower ceremony after the women's freestyle skiing skicross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
