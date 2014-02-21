Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Feb 22, 2014 | 4:30am IST

Best of Sochi - Day 14

<p>First-placed Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. jumps off the podium during the flower ceremony for the women's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Centre, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

First-placed Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. jumps off the podium during the flower ceremony for the women's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Centre, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar more

Saturday, February 22, 2014

First-placed Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. jumps off the podium during the flower ceremony for the women's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Centre, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 19
<p>Canada celebrates their men's ice hockey semi-final win as Team USA's Phil Kessel skates away at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Canada celebrates their men's ice hockey semi-final win as Team USA's Phil Kessel skates away at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Canada celebrates their men's ice hockey semi-final win as Team USA's Phil Kessel skates away at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
2 / 19
<p>Sweden's Anna Holmlund (green bib), Canada's Kelsey Serwa (red bib), Austria's Katrin Ofner (blue bib) and Switzerland's Fanny Smith (yellow bib) compete during the women's freestyle skiing skicross semifinals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 21, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Sweden's Anna Holmlund (green bib), Canada's Kelsey Serwa (red bib), Austria's Katrin Ofner (blue bib) and Switzerland's Fanny Smith (yellow bib) compete during the women's freestyle skiing skicross semifinals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games...more

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Sweden's Anna Holmlund (green bib), Canada's Kelsey Serwa (red bib), Austria's Katrin Ofner (blue bib) and Switzerland's Fanny Smith (yellow bib) compete during the women's freestyle skiing skicross semifinals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 21, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 19
<p>Canada's Zina Kocher lies on the ground after crossing the finish line during the women's biathlon 4 x 6 km relay event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Canada's Zina Kocher lies on the ground after crossing the finish line during the women's biathlon 4 x 6 km relay event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Canada's Zina Kocher lies on the ground after crossing the finish line during the women's biathlon 4 x 6 km relay event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
4 / 19
<p>Canada's Jamie Benn (R) celebrates his goal against Team USA with teammate Corey Perry during the second period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Canada's Jamie Benn (R) celebrates his goal against Team USA with teammate Corey Perry during the second period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Canada's Jamie Benn (R) celebrates his goal against Team USA with teammate Corey Perry during the second period of the men's ice hockey semi-final game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
5 / 19
<p>Canada's vice Ryan Fry watches a stone during their men's curling gold medal game against Britain at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Canada's vice Ryan Fry watches a stone during their men's curling gold medal game against Britain at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Canada's vice Ryan Fry watches a stone during their men's curling gold medal game against Britain at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
6 / 19
<p>Canada's second placed Kelsey Serwa, Canada's winner Marielle Thompson and Sweden's third placed Anna Holmlund (L-R) jump during a flower ceremony after the women's freestyle skiing skicross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Canada's second placed Kelsey Serwa, Canada's winner Marielle Thompson and Sweden's third placed Anna Holmlund (L-R) jump during a flower ceremony after the women's freestyle skiing skicross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa...more

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Canada's second placed Kelsey Serwa, Canada's winner Marielle Thompson and Sweden's third placed Anna Holmlund (L-R) jump during a flower ceremony after the women's freestyle skiing skicross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
7 / 19
<p>Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. skis during the second run of the women's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. skis during the second run of the women's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. skis during the second run of the women's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Close
8 / 19
<p>Canada's skip Brad Jacobs hugs his wife Shawna after they won their men's curling gold medal game against Britain at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Canada's skip Brad Jacobs hugs his wife Shawna after they won their men's curling gold medal game against Britain at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Canada's skip Brad Jacobs hugs his wife Shawna after they won their men's curling gold medal game against Britain at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
9 / 19
<p>Canada's Jamie Benn (22) celebrates after scoring behind Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick as Team USA's Brooks Orpik (2nd L) and Canada's Corey Perry (R) look on during the second period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Julio Cortez/Pool</p>

Canada's Jamie Benn (22) celebrates after scoring behind Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick as Team USA's Brooks Orpik (2nd L) and Canada's Corey Perry (R) look on during the second period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014...more

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Canada's Jamie Benn (22) celebrates after scoring behind Team USA's goalie Jonathan Quick as Team USA's Brooks Orpik (2nd L) and Canada's Corey Perry (R) look on during the second period of their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Julio Cortez/Pool

Close
10 / 19
<p>Canada's Valerie Maltais reacts after she crashed out in the women's 1,000 meters short track speed skating semifinal event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Canada's Valerie Maltais reacts after she crashed out in the women's 1,000 meters short track speed skating semifinal event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Canada's Valerie Maltais reacts after she crashed out in the women's 1,000 meters short track speed skating semifinal event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 19
<p>Sweden's goalie Henrik Lundqvist celebrates after defeating Finland in their men's semifinal ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Sweden's goalie Henrik Lundqvist celebrates after defeating Finland in their men's semifinal ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Sweden's goalie Henrik Lundqvist celebrates after defeating Finland in their men's semifinal ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
12 / 19
<p>Iran's Forough Abbasi crashes during the first run of the women's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Iran's Forough Abbasi crashes during the first run of the women's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Iran's Forough Abbasi crashes during the first run of the women's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Close
13 / 19
<p>Russia's skaters start during their men's speed skating team pursuit quarterfinals event at the Adler Arena in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Russia's skaters start during their men's speed skating team pursuit quarterfinals event at the Adler Arena in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Russia's skaters start during their men's speed skating team pursuit quarterfinals event at the Adler Arena in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
14 / 19
<p>Finland's goalie Kari Lehtonen fails to keep out a shot by Sweden's Erik Karlsson (not shown) for a goal during the second period of their men's play-off semi-final ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Julio Cortez/Pool</p>

Finland's goalie Kari Lehtonen fails to keep out a shot by Sweden's Erik Karlsson (not shown) for a goal during the second period of their men's play-off semi-final ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. ...more

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Finland's goalie Kari Lehtonen fails to keep out a shot by Sweden's Erik Karlsson (not shown) for a goal during the second period of their men's play-off semi-final ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Julio Cortez/Pool

Close
15 / 19
<p>The Olympic motto of "Citius, Altius, Fortius", which means "Faster, Higher, Stronger" in Latin, is seen tattooed on the right arm of Sweden's second Fredrik Lindberg during their men's curling bronze medal game against China at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

The Olympic motto of "Citius, Altius, Fortius", which means "Faster, Higher, Stronger" in Latin, is seen tattooed on the right arm of Sweden's second Fredrik Lindberg during their men's curling bronze medal game against China at the 2014 Sochi Winter...more

Saturday, February 22, 2014

The Olympic motto of "Citius, Altius, Fortius", which means "Faster, Higher, Stronger" in Latin, is seen tattooed on the right arm of Sweden's second Fredrik Lindberg during their men's curling bronze medal game against China at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Close
16 / 19
<p>Fog shroud the trees near the freestyle skiing cross course at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Fog shroud the trees near the freestyle skiing cross course at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Fog shroud the trees near the freestyle skiing cross course at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
17 / 19
<p>Austria's Bernadette Schild sits in the snow after skiing out during the second run of the women's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Austria's Bernadette Schild sits in the snow after skiing out during the second run of the women's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Austria's Bernadette Schild sits in the snow after skiing out during the second run of the women's alpine skiing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Close
18 / 19
<p>Canada's second placed Kelsey Serwa and her compatriot winner Marielle Thompson (R) celebrate during a flower ceremony after the women's freestyle skiing skicross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Canada's second placed Kelsey Serwa and her compatriot winner Marielle Thompson (R) celebrate during a flower ceremony after the women's freestyle skiing skicross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 21, 2014. ...more

Saturday, February 22, 2014

Canada's second placed Kelsey Serwa and her compatriot winner Marielle Thompson (R) celebrate during a flower ceremony after the women's freestyle skiing skicross finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Truce in Ukraine

Truce in Ukraine

Next Slideshows

Truce in Ukraine

Truce in Ukraine

Ukraine's opposition leaders sign an EU-mediated peace deal with President Viktor Yanukovich.

22 Feb 2014
Mugabe turns 90

Mugabe turns 90

Robert Mugabe has been Zimbabwe's ruler since independence from Britain in 1980, one of the longest tenures as head of state in the world.

22 Feb 2014
Crashes and falls at Sochi

Crashes and falls at Sochi

Athletes crashing as they compete in the Winter Olympics.

22 Feb 2014
Protesters battle police in Kiev

Protesters battle police in Kiev

Our latest photos from the protests in Ukraine.

22 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures