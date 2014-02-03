Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Feb 3, 2014 | 7:10pm IST

Best of Super Bowl XLVIII

<p>Seattle Seahawks Malcom Smith makes an angel in the confetti after his team defeated the Denver Bronocs in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Seattle Seahawks Malcom Smith makes an angel in the confetti after his team defeated the Denver Bronocs in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, February 03, 2014

Seattle Seahawks Malcom Smith makes an angel in the confetti after his team defeated the Denver Bronocs in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
1 / 40
<p>Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, February 03, 2014

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
2 / 40
<p>Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy next to team owner Paul Allen (R) after they defeated the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy next to team owner Paul Allen (R) after they defeated the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon...more

Monday, February 03, 2014

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy next to team owner Paul Allen (R) after they defeated the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
3 / 40
<p>Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning leaves the field after being defeated by the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning leaves the field after being defeated by the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Monday, February 03, 2014

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning leaves the field after being defeated by the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
4 / 40
<p>A New Jersey State Trooper walks through the falling confetti after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A New Jersey State Trooper walks through the falling confetti after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, February 03, 2014

A New Jersey State Trooper walks through the falling confetti after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
5 / 40
<p>Seattle Seahawks Richard Sherman walks on crutches after the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in the in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Seattle Seahawks Richard Sherman walks on crutches after the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in the in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, February 03, 2014

Seattle Seahawks Richard Sherman walks on crutches after the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in the in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 40
<p>Seattle Seahawks fans celebrate after their team defeated the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Seattle Seahawks fans celebrate after their team defeated the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, February 03, 2014

Seattle Seahawks fans celebrate after their team defeated the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
7 / 40
<p>Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gets gatorade dumped on him in celebration near the end of the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos during the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gets gatorade dumped on him in celebration near the end of the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos during the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo...more

Monday, February 03, 2014

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gets gatorade dumped on him in celebration near the end of the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos during the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
8 / 40
<p>Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin dives into the end zone for a touchdown past Denver Broncos free safety Mike Adams during the fourth quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin dives into the end zone for a touchdown past Denver Broncos free safety Mike Adams during the fourth quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo...more

Monday, February 03, 2014

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin dives into the end zone for a touchdown past Denver Broncos free safety Mike Adams during the fourth quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
9 / 40
<p>Denver Broncos fans react to a turnover as they watch their team's NFL Super Bowl XLVIII against the Seattle Seahawks at LoDo's Bar and Grill in Denver, Colorado February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty</p>

Denver Broncos fans react to a turnover as they watch their team's NFL Super Bowl XLVIII against the Seattle Seahawks at LoDo's Bar and Grill in Denver, Colorado February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty

Monday, February 03, 2014

Denver Broncos fans react to a turnover as they watch their team's NFL Super Bowl XLVIII against the Seattle Seahawks at LoDo's Bar and Grill in Denver, Colorado February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty

Close
10 / 40
<p>Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is stripped of the ball during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is stripped of the ball during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Monday, February 03, 2014

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is stripped of the ball during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
11 / 40
<p>Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is carried off the field by training staff and teammate Walter Thurmond after an injury during the fourth quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is carried off the field by training staff and teammate Walter Thurmond after an injury during the fourth quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ray...more

Monday, February 03, 2014

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is carried off the field by training staff and teammate Walter Thurmond after an injury during the fourth quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
12 / 40
<p>Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (15) celebrates his touchdown against the Denver Broncos with teammates Zach Miller (L), Derrick Coleman, and Paul McQuistan (R) in the third quarter during the NFL Super Bowl XLVII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Farrell</p>

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (15) celebrates his touchdown against the Denver Broncos with teammates Zach Miller (L), Derrick Coleman, and Paul McQuistan (R) in the third quarter during the NFL Super Bowl XLVII in East Rutherford,...more

Monday, February 03, 2014

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (15) celebrates his touchdown against the Denver Broncos with teammates Zach Miller (L), Derrick Coleman, and Paul McQuistan (R) in the third quarter during the NFL Super Bowl XLVII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Farrell

Close
13 / 40
<p>Seattle Seahawks Jermaine Kearse scores a touchdown in front of Denver Broncos Danny Trevathan (L) during the third quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Seattle Seahawks Jermaine Kearse scores a touchdown in front of Denver Broncos Danny Trevathan (L) during the third quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, February 03, 2014

Seattle Seahawks Jermaine Kearse scores a touchdown in front of Denver Broncos Danny Trevathan (L) during the third quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
14 / 40
<p>Denver Broncos fan Monica Ames of Highlands Ranch, Colorado reacts to a Seattle Seahawks touchdown while watching the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII at LoDo's Bar and Grill in Denver, Colorado February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty</p>

Denver Broncos fan Monica Ames of Highlands Ranch, Colorado reacts to a Seattle Seahawks touchdown while watching the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII at LoDo's Bar and Grill in Denver, Colorado February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty

Monday, February 03, 2014

Denver Broncos fan Monica Ames of Highlands Ranch, Colorado reacts to a Seattle Seahawks touchdown while watching the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII at LoDo's Bar and Grill in Denver, Colorado February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty

Close
15 / 40
<p>Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson breaks a tackle by Denver Broncos middle linebacker Paris Lenon during the third quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson breaks a tackle by Denver Broncos middle linebacker Paris Lenon during the third quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Monday, February 03, 2014

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson breaks a tackle by Denver Broncos middle linebacker Paris Lenon during the third quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
16 / 40
<p>Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning walks off the field after a set of downs against the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter during the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning walks off the field after a set of downs against the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter during the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan...more

Monday, February 03, 2014

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning walks off the field after a set of downs against the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter during the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
17 / 40
<p>Seattle Seahawks Percy Harvin scores a touchdown on a kick off return against the Denver Broncos in the third quarter during the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Seattle Seahawks Percy Harvin scores a touchdown on a kick off return against the Denver Broncos in the third quarter during the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, February 03, 2014

Seattle Seahawks Percy Harvin scores a touchdown on a kick off return against the Denver Broncos in the third quarter during the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
18 / 40
<p>Denver Broncos fans react during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Denver Broncos fans react during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, February 03, 2014

Denver Broncos fans react during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
19 / 40
<p>A Seattle Seahawks fan reacts to the camera while watching Super Bowl XLVIII at the Hawk's Nest bar in Seattle, Washington February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

A Seattle Seahawks fan reacts to the camera while watching Super Bowl XLVIII at the Hawk's Nest bar in Seattle, Washington February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Monday, February 03, 2014

A Seattle Seahawks fan reacts to the camera while watching Super Bowl XLVIII at the Hawk's Nest bar in Seattle, Washington February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
20 / 40
<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, February 03, 2014

Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
21 / 40
<p>Anthony Kiedis of The Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Anthony Kiedis of The Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, February 03, 2014

Anthony Kiedis of The Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
22 / 40
<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Monday, February 03, 2014

Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
23 / 40
<p>Performers carry large cards atop their heads onto the field during the half-time show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Performers carry large cards atop their heads onto the field during the half-time show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, February 03, 2014

Performers carry large cards atop their heads onto the field during the half-time show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
24 / 40
<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, February 03, 2014

Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
25 / 40
<p>Bruno Mars performs with The Red Hot Chili Peppers during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Bruno Mars performs with The Red Hot Chili Peppers during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, February 03, 2014

Bruno Mars performs with The Red Hot Chili Peppers during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
26 / 40
<p>Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Malcolm Smith runs an interception against the Denver Broncos for a touchdown during the second quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Malcolm Smith runs an interception against the Denver Broncos for a touchdown during the second quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, February 03, 2014

Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Malcolm Smith runs an interception against the Denver Broncos for a touchdown during the second quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
27 / 40
<p>A Seattle Seahawks fan cheers after they scored a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter during the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A Seattle Seahawks fan cheers after they scored a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter during the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, February 03, 2014

A Seattle Seahawks fan cheers after they scored a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter during the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
28 / 40
<p>Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, February 03, 2014

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
29 / 40
<p>Seattle Seahawks Marshawn Lynch (C) scores a touchdown between Denver Broncos Wesley Woodyard (L) and Mike Adams (R) in the second quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Seattle Seahawks Marshawn Lynch (C) scores a touchdown between Denver Broncos Wesley Woodyard (L) and Mike Adams (R) in the second quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton more

Monday, February 03, 2014

Seattle Seahawks Marshawn Lynch (C) scores a touchdown between Denver Broncos Wesley Woodyard (L) and Mike Adams (R) in the second quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
30 / 40
<p>Seattle Seahawks' Kam Chancellor (C) celebrates an interception against the Denver Broncos in the first quarter of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Seattle Seahawks' Kam Chancellor (C) celebrates an interception against the Denver Broncos in the first quarter of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Monday, February 03, 2014

Seattle Seahawks' Kam Chancellor (C) celebrates an interception against the Denver Broncos in the first quarter of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
31 / 40
<p>Denver Broncos Nate Irving breaks up a pass to Seattle Seahawks Jermaine Kearse in the first quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Denver Broncos Nate Irving breaks up a pass to Seattle Seahawks Jermaine Kearse in the first quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, February 03, 2014

Denver Broncos Nate Irving breaks up a pass to Seattle Seahawks Jermaine Kearse in the first quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
32 / 40
<p>Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson throws a pass next to Denver Broncos Malik Jackson in the first quarter of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson throws a pass next to Denver Broncos Malik Jackson in the first quarter of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, February 03, 2014

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson throws a pass next to Denver Broncos Malik Jackson in the first quarter of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
33 / 40
<p>Seattle Seahawks Michael Robinson breaks free of Denver Broncos Paris Lenon in the first quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Seattle Seahawks Michael Robinson breaks free of Denver Broncos Paris Lenon in the first quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, February 03, 2014

Seattle Seahawks Michael Robinson breaks free of Denver Broncos Paris Lenon in the first quarter in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
34 / 40
<p>Denver Broncos Knowshon Moreno is tackled by Seattle Seahawks Chris Clemons in the first quarter during the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Denver Broncos Knowshon Moreno is tackled by Seattle Seahawks Chris Clemons in the first quarter during the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, February 03, 2014

Denver Broncos Knowshon Moreno is tackled by Seattle Seahawks Chris Clemons in the first quarter during the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
35 / 40
<p>Fireworks go off at the end of the national anthem before the Denver Broncos play the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Fireworks go off at the end of the national anthem before the Denver Broncos play the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, February 03, 2014

Fireworks go off at the end of the national anthem before the Denver Broncos play the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
36 / 40
<p>Soprano Renee Fleming sings the U.S. National Anthem prior to the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Soprano Renee Fleming sings the U.S. National Anthem prior to the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, February 03, 2014

Soprano Renee Fleming sings the U.S. National Anthem prior to the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
37 / 40
<p>Singer Queen Latifah performs "America the Beautiful" prior to the start of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Singer Queen Latifah performs "America the Beautiful" prior to the start of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, February 03, 2014

Singer Queen Latifah performs "America the Beautiful" prior to the start of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
38 / 40
<p>Denver Broncos fans sit in the upper deck before the start of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Denver Broncos fans sit in the upper deck before the start of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, February 03, 2014

Denver Broncos fans sit in the upper deck before the start of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
39 / 40
<p>Former New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath points to his championship ring before the Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Former New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath points to his championship ring before the Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, February 03, 2014

Former New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath points to his championship ring before the Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Road to Super Bowl XLVIII

Road to Super Bowl XLVIII

Next Slideshows

Road to Super Bowl XLVIII

Road to Super Bowl XLVIII

Football fans and players prepare for Super Bowl XLVIII.

01 Feb 2014
Sochi: Then and now

Sochi: Then and now

The Olympic site during construction and today.

30 Jan 2014
Countdown to Sochi

Countdown to Sochi

The Russian city prepares for the upcoming Winter Olympics.

28 Jan 2014
Highlights from the Aussie Open

Highlights from the Aussie Open

Highs and lows of the Australian Open.

28 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast