Best of the Australian Open
Marina Erakovic of New Zealand celebrates defeating Irena Pavlovic of France during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a return to Anastasia Rodionova of Australia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Andreas Beck of Germany hits a return to Eric Prodon of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Alexandre Kudryavtsev of Russia during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Members of the crowd reach for Roger Federer of Switzerland's headband after his men's singles match against Alexandre Kudryavtsev of Russia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A general view of Margaret Court Arena on the first day of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jarkko Nieminen of Finland walks off after retiring from his men's singles match against David Nalbandian of Argentina at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
The shadow of John Isner of the U.S. is seen as he serves to Benjamin Mitchell of Australia during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Sania Mirza of India hits a return to Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Alex Kuznetsov of the U.S. during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Fans sing as Sofia Arvidsson of Sweden gets ready to play after a break between games in her women's singles match against Olivia Rogowska of Australia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch more
Sofia Arvidsson of Sweden hits a return to Olivia Rogowska of Australia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Laura Robson of Britain reacts during her women's singles match against Jelena Jankovic of Serbia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Alexandre Kudryavtsev of Russia during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Laura Robson of Britain reacts during her women's singles match against Jelena Jankovic of Serbia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Rafael Nadal of Spain changes his top after defeating Alex Kuznetsov of the U.S. in their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Fans with the Union Flag painted on their faces watch on court eleven which hosted three British hopefuls on the first day of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Stephanie Foretz Gacon of France celebrates defeating Elena Baltacha of Britain during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
John Isner of the U.S. serves to Benjamin Mitchell of Australia during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus kisses the court as he celebrates defeating Benjamin Becker of Germany in their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland signs autographs after his men's singles match against Benoit Paire of France at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Kim Clijsters of Belgium hits a return to Maria Joao Koehler of Portugal during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Rafael Nadal of Spain prepares to hit a return to Alex Kuznetsov of the U.S. during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Francesca Schiavone of Italy hits a return to Laura Pous-Tio of Spain during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Bernard Tomic of Australia hits a shot during his men's singles match against Fernando Verdasco of Spain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Mardy Fish of the U.S. hits a return to Gilles Muller of Luxembourg during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Fans of Mardy Fish of the U.S. watch courtside during his men's singles match against Gilles Muller of Luxembourg at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Mardy Fish of the U.S. serves to Gilles Muller of Luxembourg during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Ayumi Morita of Japan serves to Petra Cetkovska of the Czech Republic during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Adrian Mannarino of France hits a return to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina celebrates after defeating Adrian Mannarino of France in their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Heather Watson of Britain reacts during her women's singles match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Andy Murray of Britain attends a practice session with his new coach Ivan Lendl before the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a ball during the practice sessions before the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Novak Djokovic of Serbia (L) talks to a training partner during a practice session before the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
