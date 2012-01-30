Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jan 30, 2012 | 6:50pm IST

Best of the Australian Open

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ryan Pierse/Pool </p>

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ryan Pierse/Pool

Monday, January 30, 2012

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ryan Pierse/Pool

Close
1 / 30
<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, January 30, 2012

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
2 / 30
<p>Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal sit as they wait for trophy presentation after their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal sit as they wait for trophy presentation after their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, January 30, 2012

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal sit as they wait for trophy presentation after their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
3 / 30
<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia falls to the floor after a long rally in the fifth set against Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Novak Djokovic of Serbia falls to the floor after a long rally in the fifth set against Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Monday, January 30, 2012

Novak Djokovic of Serbia falls to the floor after a long rally in the fifth set against Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
4 / 30
<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Monday, January 30, 2012

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
5 / 30
<p>The court is being dried during a rain delay at the men's singles final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

The court is being dried during a rain delay at the men's singles final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Monday, January 30, 2012

The court is being dried during a rain delay at the men's singles final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
6 / 30
<p>Spectators wearing hats watch the women's singles quarterfinals match between Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Maria Sharapova of Russia at the Rod Laver Arena of the Australian Open in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Spectators wearing hats watch the women's singles quarterfinals match between Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Maria Sharapova of Russia at the Rod Laver Arena of the Australian Open in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, January 30, 2012

Spectators wearing hats watch the women's singles quarterfinals match between Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Maria Sharapova of Russia at the Rod Laver Arena of the Australian Open in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
7 / 30
<p>Andy Murray of Britain attempts a shot between his legs against Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Andy Murray of Britain attempts a shot between his legs against Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, January 30, 2012

Andy Murray of Britain attempts a shot between his legs against Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
8 / 30
<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, January 30, 2012

Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
9 / 30
<p>Kei Nishikori of Japan runs into the net after chasing a ball during his men's singles quarter-final match against Andy Murray of Britain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Kei Nishikori of Japan runs into the net after chasing a ball during his men's singles quarter-final match against Andy Murray of Britain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, January 30, 2012

Kei Nishikori of Japan runs into the net after chasing a ball during his men's singles quarter-final match against Andy Murray of Britain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
10 / 30
<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles match against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. Williams lost the match. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles match against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. Williams lost the match. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Monday, January 30, 2012

Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles match against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. Williams lost the match. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
11 / 30
<p>Andy Murray of Britain serves to Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Andy Murray of Britain serves to Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, January 30, 2012

Andy Murray of Britain serves to Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
12 / 30
<p>Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles quarter-finals match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles quarter-finals match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, January 30, 2012

Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles quarter-finals match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
13 / 30
<p>David Ferrer of Spain hits a return to Richard Gasquet of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

David Ferrer of Spain hits a return to Richard Gasquet of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, January 30, 2012

David Ferrer of Spain hits a return to Richard Gasquet of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
14 / 30
<p>Jelena Ristic (top R), girlfriend of Novak Djokovic of Serbia, reacts during his men's singles quarter-final match against David Ferrer of Spain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Jelena Ristic (top R), girlfriend of Novak Djokovic of Serbia, reacts during his men's singles quarter-final match against David Ferrer of Spain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, January 30, 2012

Jelena Ristic (top R), girlfriend of Novak Djokovic of Serbia, reacts during his men's singles quarter-final match against David Ferrer of Spain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
15 / 30
<p>Maria Sharapova of Russia signs autographs for fans after defeating Ekaterina Makarova of Russia in their women's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Maria Sharapova of Russia signs autographs for fans after defeating Ekaterina Makarova of Russia in their women's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, January 30, 2012

Maria Sharapova of Russia signs autographs for fans after defeating Ekaterina Makarova of Russia in their women's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
16 / 30
<p>Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic drinks water during a break in play against Sara Errani of Italy in their women's singles quarter-finals match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic drinks water during a break in play against Sara Errani of Italy in their women's singles quarter-finals match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, January 30, 2012

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic drinks water during a break in play against Sara Errani of Italy in their women's singles quarter-finals match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
17 / 30
<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning the third set during his men's singles quarter-finals match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning the third set during his men's singles quarter-finals match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, January 30, 2012

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning the third set during his men's singles quarter-finals match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
18 / 30
<p>Andy Murray of Britain tumbles over on the court during his match with Michael Llodra of France at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Andy Murray of Britain tumbles over on the court during his match with Michael Llodra of France at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, January 30, 2012

Andy Murray of Britain tumbles over on the court during his match with Michael Llodra of France at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
19 / 30
<p>Bernard Tomic of Australia hits a return to Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Bernard Tomic of Australia hits a return to Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, January 30, 2012

Bernard Tomic of Australia hits a return to Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
20 / 30
<p>Serena Williams serves to Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Serena Williams serves to Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, January 30, 2012

Serena Williams serves to Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
21 / 30
<p>Fans watch a match through a gap in the fence during the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Fans watch a match through a gap in the fence during the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, January 30, 2012

Fans watch a match through a gap in the fence during the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
22 / 30
<p>Richard Gasquet of France serves to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Richard Gasquet of France serves to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, January 30, 2012

Richard Gasquet of France serves to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
23 / 30
<p>Fans with the Union Flag painted on their faces watch on court eleven which hosted three British hopefuls on the first day of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Fans with the Union Flag painted on their faces watch on court eleven which hosted three British hopefuls on the first day of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, January 30, 2012

Fans with the Union Flag painted on their faces watch on court eleven which hosted three British hopefuls on the first day of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
24 / 30
<p>The Australian Open logo is projected on the court at Rod Laver Arena during an opening ceremony of the tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

The Australian Open logo is projected on the court at Rod Laver Arena during an opening ceremony of the tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Monday, January 30, 2012

The Australian Open logo is projected on the court at Rod Laver Arena during an opening ceremony of the tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
25 / 30
<p>Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a return to Anna Tatishvili of Georgia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a return to Anna Tatishvili of Georgia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, January 30, 2012

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a return to Anna Tatishvili of Georgia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
26 / 30
<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles match against Lukas Lacko of Slovakia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles match against Lukas Lacko of Slovakia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, January 30, 2012

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles match against Lukas Lacko of Slovakia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
27 / 30
<p>Lleyton Hewitt of Australia hits a return to Cedrik-Marcel Stebe of Germany during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2012. Picture taken on a long exposure. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Lleyton Hewitt of Australia hits a return to Cedrik-Marcel Stebe of Germany during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2012. Picture taken on a long exposure. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Monday, January 30, 2012

Lleyton Hewitt of Australia hits a return to Cedrik-Marcel Stebe of Germany during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2012. Picture taken on a long exposure. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
28 / 30
<p>Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Jamie Hampton of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Jamie Hampton of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Monday, January 30, 2012

Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Jamie Hampton of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
29 / 30
<p>Gilles Simon of France hits a return to Julien Benneteau of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Gilles Simon of France hits a return to Julien Benneteau of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, January 30, 2012

Gilles Simon of France hits a return to Julien Benneteau of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Inside Cuba

Inside Cuba

Next Slideshows

Beating the Retreat

Beating the Retreat

The ceremony, held Jan 29 every year, symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield and marks the official end of the Indian Republic Day celebrations.

30 Jan 2012
Mumbai Queer Freedom parade

Mumbai Queer Freedom parade

Hundreds attend Queer Azaadi (freedom) parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in Mumbai.

30 Jan 2012
Kashmir Remembers

Kashmir Remembers

Thousands of Kashmiri went to the shrine of Sufi Saint Khawaja Naqashband in Srinagar on his 348th death anniversary.

28 Jan 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

28 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast