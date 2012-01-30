Best of the Australian Open
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ryan Pierse/Pool
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ryan Pierse/Pool
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal sit as they wait for trophy presentation after their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal sit as they wait for trophy presentation after their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Novak Djokovic of Serbia falls to the floor after a long rally in the fifth set against Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Novak Djokovic of Serbia falls to the floor after a long rally in the fifth set against Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
The court is being dried during a rain delay at the men's singles final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
The court is being dried during a rain delay at the men's singles final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Spectators wearing hats watch the women's singles quarterfinals match between Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Maria Sharapova of Russia at the Rod Laver Arena of the Australian Open in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Spectators wearing hats watch the women's singles quarterfinals match between Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Maria Sharapova of Russia at the Rod Laver Arena of the Australian Open in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Andy Murray of Britain attempts a shot between his legs against Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Andy Murray of Britain attempts a shot between his legs against Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Kei Nishikori of Japan runs into the net after chasing a ball during his men's singles quarter-final match against Andy Murray of Britain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kei Nishikori of Japan runs into the net after chasing a ball during his men's singles quarter-final match against Andy Murray of Britain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles match against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. Williams lost the match. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles match against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. Williams lost the match. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Andy Murray of Britain serves to Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Andy Murray of Britain serves to Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles quarter-finals match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's singles quarter-finals match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
David Ferrer of Spain hits a return to Richard Gasquet of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
David Ferrer of Spain hits a return to Richard Gasquet of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jelena Ristic (top R), girlfriend of Novak Djokovic of Serbia, reacts during his men's singles quarter-final match against David Ferrer of Spain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Jelena Ristic (top R), girlfriend of Novak Djokovic of Serbia, reacts during his men's singles quarter-final match against David Ferrer of Spain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Maria Sharapova of Russia signs autographs for fans after defeating Ekaterina Makarova of Russia in their women's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Maria Sharapova of Russia signs autographs for fans after defeating Ekaterina Makarova of Russia in their women's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic drinks water during a break in play against Sara Errani of Italy in their women's singles quarter-finals match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic drinks water during a break in play against Sara Errani of Italy in their women's singles quarter-finals match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning the third set during his men's singles quarter-finals match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning the third set during his men's singles quarter-finals match against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Andy Murray of Britain tumbles over on the court during his match with Michael Llodra of France at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Andy Murray of Britain tumbles over on the court during his match with Michael Llodra of France at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bernard Tomic of Australia hits a return to Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bernard Tomic of Australia hits a return to Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Serena Williams serves to Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Serena Williams serves to Ekaterina Makarova of Russia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Fans watch a match through a gap in the fence during the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fans watch a match through a gap in the fence during the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Richard Gasquet of France serves to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Richard Gasquet of France serves to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fans with the Union Flag painted on their faces watch on court eleven which hosted three British hopefuls on the first day of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fans with the Union Flag painted on their faces watch on court eleven which hosted three British hopefuls on the first day of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The Australian Open logo is projected on the court at Rod Laver Arena during an opening ceremony of the tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
The Australian Open logo is projected on the court at Rod Laver Arena during an opening ceremony of the tennis tournament in Melbourne January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a return to Anna Tatishvili of Georgia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a return to Anna Tatishvili of Georgia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles match against Lukas Lacko of Slovakia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles match against Lukas Lacko of Slovakia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Lleyton Hewitt of Australia hits a return to Cedrik-Marcel Stebe of Germany during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2012. Picture taken on a long exposure. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Lleyton Hewitt of Australia hits a return to Cedrik-Marcel Stebe of Germany during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2012. Picture taken on a long exposure. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Jamie Hampton of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Jamie Hampton of the U.S. during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Gilles Simon of France hits a return to Julien Benneteau of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Gilles Simon of France hits a return to Julien Benneteau of France during their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Next Slideshows
Beating the Retreat
The ceremony, held Jan 29 every year, symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield and marks the official end of the Indian Republic Day celebrations.
Mumbai Queer Freedom parade
Hundreds attend Queer Azaadi (freedom) parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in Mumbai.
Kashmir Remembers
Thousands of Kashmiri went to the shrine of Sufi Saint Khawaja Naqashband in Srinagar on his 348th death anniversary.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.