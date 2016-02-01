Best of the Australian Open
Germany's Angelique Kerber kisses the trophy as Serena Williams of the U.S. claps after Kerber won their final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Germany's Angelique Kerber stretches for a shot tduring her final match against Serena Williams of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Britain's Andy Murray reacts as Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) speaks while holding the men's singles trophy after Djokovic won their final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Serbia's Novak Djokovic stretches for a shot during his final match against Britain's Andy Murray at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates after winning her semi-final match against Britain's Johanna Konta at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
France's Gael Monfils serves during his quarter-final match against Canada's Milos Raonic at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
China's Zhang Shuai reacts after missing a shot during her quarter-final match against Britain's Johanna Konta at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Britain's Johanna Konta serves during her quarter-final match against China's Zhang Shuai at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Serbia's Novak Djokovic stretches with the help of a ball boy during his quarter-final match against Japan's Kei Nishikori at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
China's Zhang Shuai celebrates after winning her fourth round match against Madison Keys of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
France's Gael Monfils dives for a shot during his fourth round match against Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien Action Images via Reuters
Germany's Angelique Kerber serves during her fourth round match against compatriot Annika Beck at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her quarter-final match against Russia's Maria Sharapova at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Russia's Maria Sharapova stretches to hit a shot during her third round match against Lauren Davis of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Canada's Milos Raonic hits a shot during his second round match against Spain's Tommy Robredo at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Vania King of the U.S. watches the ball during her second round match against Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/John French
Germany's Laura Siegemund reacts during her second round match against Serbia's Jelena Jankovic at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Holland
Germany's Angelique Kerber serves during her second round match against Romania's Alexandra Dulgheru at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Puerto Rico's Monica Puig celebrates after winning her second round match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Japan's Kei Nishikori hits a shot during his second round match against Austin Krajicek of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Russia's Elizaveta Kulichkova celebrates after winning her second round match against Romania's Monica Niculescu at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga assists a ball girl off the court after accidentally hitting her with a ball during his second round match against Australia's Omar Jasika at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 20,...more
Australia's Lleyton Hewitt celebrates after winning his first round match against compatriot James Duckworth at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his first round match against Spain's Fernando Verdasco at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his first round match against South Korea's Hyeon Chung at the Australian Open, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Next Slideshows
Virat Kohli: The man in form
Indian batting star Virat Kohli was in prolific form during the recent series against Australia. Here are our pictures from those matches.
Second India vs Australia T20
India beat Australia by 27 runs in the second T20 at Melbourne to clinch series. Our photos from the match.
Dakar rally 2016
Highlights of the Dakar Rally.
India vs Australia - MCG ODI
One Day cricket match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.