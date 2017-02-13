Best of the BAFTAs
Emma Stone and Damien Chazelle hold their awards for 'La La Land'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge arrives. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool
Viola Davis holds the award for the best Supporting Actress, 'Fences'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Casey Affleck holds the award for best Leading Actor for "Manchester by the Sea". REUTERS/Toby Melville
J. K. Rowling. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Presenter Sophie Turner. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Amy Adams. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Nicole Kidman. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Emma Stone. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Anya Taylor-Joy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Ella Purnell. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Emily Blunt. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Michelle Williams. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Felicity Jones. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Meryl Streep. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Naomie Harris. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Tom Holland holds the Rising Star award at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Dev Patel holds the award for best Supporting Actor, 'Lion'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Mel Brooks holds his Fellowship award with presenters Simon Pegg and Nathan Lane. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Presenter Thandie Newton poses. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A guest arrives. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Next Slideshows
Going red at NYFW
Celebrities display designs for the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection during New York Fashion Week.
amfAR New York Gala
Highlights from the amfAR gala that kicks off NY Fashion Week.
Oscar nominees luncheon
Stars come out for the Academy Awards nominees luncheon.
Memorial for Britain's best known clown
Clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honor of British clown Joseph Grimaldi who died in 1837 and is credited with...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.