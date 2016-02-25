Best of the BRIT Awards
Adele reacts as she accepts the global success award. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Canadian singer Justin Bieber performs. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Rihanna and Drake perform. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Lorde performs a David Bowie tribute. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The Weeknd performs. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Adele performs. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
British singer-songwriter and guitarist James Bay accepts the award for best British male solo artist. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Coldplay perform. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Little Mix perform. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Justin Bieber accepts the award for best international male artist. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Jess Glynne performs. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A dancer performs. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
James Bay performs. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Adele performs. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Rihanna performs. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Coldplay perform. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Gary Oldman and Annie Lennox make a tribute to David Bowie. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Little Mix perform. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Kevin Parker of band Tame Impala speaks as they receive their Best International Group award. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
British astronaut Tim Peake is seen on a screen speaking in a prerecorded piece. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Coldplay receive their Best British Group award. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Rihanna arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British singer Emma Bunton and her husband singer Jade Jones arrive. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British singer and songwriter Adele arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Singer Geri Halliwell arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Australian singer Kylie Minogue arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
U.S. singer Lana del Rey arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British fashion model and television presenter Alexa Chung arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British musician Mark Ronson and his wife, French singer and actress Josephine de La Baume, arrive. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Fashion designer Pam Hogg (R) arrives with an unidentified guest. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British singer Fleur East arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Singer Tallia Storm arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Singer Alesha Dixon arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Singer Simon Le Bon and his wife Yasmin arrive. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Designers Dean Caten (L) and Dan Caten and Swedish actress Noomi Rapace arrive. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Members of British band Little Mix arrive. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British singer Florence Welch arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British singer and songwriter Jess Glynne arrives. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Next Slideshows
The many faces of Sacha Baron Cohen
A look at Sacha Baron Cohen's satirical characters from Borat to Nobby.
Memorable Oscar dresses
Some of the most memorable dresses from past Academy Awards.
Best of London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Celebrity stumpers
Notable names show their support to the 2016 presidential candidates.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.