Best of the British Open
Zach Johnson of the U.S. kisses his wife Kim Barclay after winning the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 20, 2015 REUTERS/Russell Cheyne TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Zach Johnson of the U.S. celebrates as he holds the Claret Jug after winning the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Zach Johnson of the U.S. celebrates as he kisses the Claret Jug after winning the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
The scoreboard after Zach Johnson of the U.S. wins the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 20, 2015 REUTERS/Paul Childs
Zach Johnson of the U.S. reacts after his birdie putt on the second hole during a play-off round at the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 20, 2015 REUTERS/Lee Smith
Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa reacts after missing his par putt on the third hole of a play-off round at the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 20, 2015 REUTERS/Lee Smith TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Jason Day of Australia reacts after missing his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Zach Johnson of the U.S. reacts after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. reacts after going close with his chip shot onto the 13th green during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Paul Dunne of Ireland hits his second shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Justin Rose of England wipes his face as he walks to the fourth tee during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Jason Day of Australia watches his tee shot on the eighth tee during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Danny Willett of England hits out of the rough on the 12th hole during the third round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Patrick Reed of the U.S. plays from a bunker on the third hole during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Danny Willett of England hits his second shot on the fifth hole during the third round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits out of a bunker onto the 17th green during the third round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Jamie Donaldson of Wales hits out of a bunker on the 16th hole during the third round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits out of a bunker on the 17th hole during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Groundstaff remove water from the first green after torrential rain forced play to be suspended during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Paul Lawrie of Scotland reacts on the 18th green during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. stands on the 15th tee with his compatriot Dustin Johnson during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Jason Day of Australia (L) talks with Tiger Woods of the U.S. as they walk along the 15th fairway during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Shane Lowry of Ireland looks for his ball on the 13th hole during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan watches his tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Brian Harman of the U.S. hits from a bunker on the 11th hole during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. (L) and his compatriot Dustin Johnson line up their putts on the 16th green during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Tiger Woods of the U.S. watches his second shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Retief Goosen of South Africa hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Paul Lawrie of Scotland watches his tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Shinji Tomimura of Japan plays his third shot onto the 14th hole during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Charl Schwartzel of South Africa watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Carl Pettersson of Sweden walks out of the bushes on the 14th hole after trying to find his ball during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Sergio Garcia of Spain watches his tee shot on the tenth hole during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A pair of Rooks walk past a golf ball on the ninth hole during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A spectator wearing trousers in the design of the Cnadaian flag watches as Graham DeLaet of Canada (L) makes a birdie on the ninth hole during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 16,...more
Arnold Palmer of the U.S. waves to the crowd as he stands on the 18th green during the Champion Golfers' Challenge tournament ahead of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Spectators hold up umbrellas in the rain as they watch play during a practice round ahead of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Adam Scott of Australia (R) and his caddie Steve Williams stand amongst spectators holding up umbrellas on the fourth tee during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 20, 2015. ...more
