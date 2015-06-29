Edition:
Best of the European Games

Actors perform during the closing ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Llorenc Gomez (C) of Spain kicks the ball next to Simone Marinai of Italy during their group stage beach soccer match at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Athletes compete during the men's cycling BMX Moto competition at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Miryam Poper of Germany acelebrates after winning her women's 57kg judo bronze medal fight against Automne Pavia of France of Portugal at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Teymur Mammadov (L) of Azerbaijan and Valentino Manfredonia fight during their 81kg men's Light Heavy weight boxing final fight at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Actors perform during the closing ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Loic Korval of France (L) and Kamal Khan-Magomedov of Russia fight during their men's 66kg judo gold medal fight of Portugal at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Nuno Belchior of Portugal (R) and Oleksandr Korniichuk of Ukraine fight for the ball during their group stage beach soccer match at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Anna Thea Madsen of Denmark competes against Fiorella Marie Sadowski of Malta during their women's badminton singles match at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Weronika Grudzina of Poland competes against Linda Zetchiri of Bulgaria during their women's badminton singles match at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Ana Maria Branza (R) of Romania competes against Yana Zvereva of Russia during their women's epee individual final match at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Actors perform during the closing ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Sergio de la Fuente (R) of Spain and Enver Ekmen of Turkey fight for the ball during their men's group stage 3x3 basketball match against Turkey at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Yasin Yilmaz (L) of Turkey and Sean McComb of Ireland fight during their 60kg men's Light weight boxing quarterfinals fight at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Mathias Kaserer of Austria competes in the javelin throw during the atheltics events at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Yevgen Naumenko of Ukraine jumps during the 10m platform diving final at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Parviz Baghirov (L) of Azerbaijan and Alexander Besputin of Russia fight during their men's 69kg Welter weight boxing gold medal fight at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
Athletes compete in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase during the atheltics events at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Margarita Mamun of Russia competes during the rhythmic gymnastics all around final at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Nolan Carrez of France saves the ball during their men's waterpolo classification match against Montenegro at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Members of Belgium's team perform during the acrobatic gymnastics women's group final at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Yana Kudruavsteva of Russia competes during the rhythmic gymnastics all around final at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Ilia Molchanov of Russia competes in the Men's 1m springboard diving preliminary round at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Aykhan Taghizade of Azerbaijan celebrates after winning his men's 68Kg taekwondo gold medal fight against Karol Robak of Poland at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Henri Junghaenel of Germany reloads his rifle during the men's 50m Rifle prone final at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Aliya Mustafina of Russia competes on uneven bars during the women's gymnastics all around finals at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Edina Kotsis (R) of Hungary and Eva Calvo Gomez of Spain fight during their women's 57Kg taekwondo bronze medal fight at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Ali Shabanau (L) of Belarus and Jumber Kvelashvili of Georgia fight during their bronze medal fight of the Men's 74Kg freestyle wrestling at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Members of Germany's team compete during the rhythmic gymnastics team qualification at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Members of the world taekwondo federation demonstration team perform ahead of the taekwondo finals at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Team Spain competes during their synchronized swimming team final at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Erica Nicoli (L) of Italy and Brigida Yague of Spain fight during their women's 49kg preliminary round taekwondo match at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Tina Graudina of Latvia dives for the ball during their preliminary beachvolleyball match against Czech Republic at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Cedrik Nuytinck of Belgium eyes the ball during his first round singles table tennis match at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Team Belarus competes during their synchronized swimming team final at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Andreas Toba of Germany competes on the parallel bars during the men's gymnastics team event at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Ioanna Xoulogi of Greece competes on the beam during the women's gymnastics team event at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Nino Schurter of Switzerland competes during the men's cross country mountain bike cycling race of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Rachel Klamer of Netherlands (C), Nicola Spirig (L) of Switzerland and Lisa Norden of Sweden react after the women's triathlon competition at the Bilgah Beach during the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Team Switzerland competes during their synchronized swimming free routine team final at the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
