Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jun 6, 2016 | 7:01am IST

Best of the French Open

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in the French Open final. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in the French Open final. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in the French Open final. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
1 / 36
Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
2 / 36
Garbine Muguruza of Spain holds the trophy after beating Serena Williams in the French Open final. REUTERS/Corinne Dubreuil/FFT/Pool

Garbine Muguruza of Spain holds the trophy after beating Serena Williams in the French Open final. REUTERS/Corinne Dubreuil/FFT/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
Garbine Muguruza of Spain holds the trophy after beating Serena Williams in the French Open final. REUTERS/Corinne Dubreuil/FFT/Pool
Close
3 / 36
Serena Williams reacts during the final. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Serena Williams reacts during the final. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
Serena Williams reacts during the final. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
4 / 36
Garbine Muguruza reacts after she defeated Serena Williams. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Garbine Muguruza reacts after she defeated Serena Williams. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
Garbine Muguruza reacts after she defeated Serena Williams. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
5 / 36
Serena Williams reacts after her match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Serena Williams reacts after her match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2016
Serena Williams reacts after her match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
6 / 36
Novak Djokovic celebrates with a court boy. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Novak Djokovic celebrates with a court boy. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Novak Djokovic celebrates with a court boy. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
7 / 36
Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands reacts at the end of her match against Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands reacts at the end of her match against Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands reacts at the end of her match against Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
8 / 36
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in action against Serena Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in action against Serena Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in action against Serena Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
9 / 36
Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland eyes the ball against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland eyes the ball against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland eyes the ball against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
10 / 36
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
11 / 36
Richard Gasquet of France eyes the ball against Andy Murray of Britain. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Richard Gasquet of France eyes the ball against Andy Murray of Britain. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Richard Gasquet of France eyes the ball against Andy Murray of Britain. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
12 / 36
Serena Williams returns the ball against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Serena Williams returns the ball against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Serena Williams returns the ball against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
13 / 36
Andy Murray reacts while playing Richard Gasquet of France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Andy Murray reacts while playing Richard Gasquet of France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Andy Murray reacts while playing Richard Gasquet of France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
14 / 36
Shelby Rogers of the U.S. reacts against Garbine Muguruza of Spain. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Shelby Rogers of the U.S. reacts against Garbine Muguruza of Spain. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Shelby Rogers of the U.S. reacts against Garbine Muguruza of Spain. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
15 / 36
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
16 / 36
David Goffin of Belgium eyes the ball against Dominic Thiem of Austria. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

David Goffin of Belgium eyes the ball against Dominic Thiem of Austria. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
David Goffin of Belgium eyes the ball against Dominic Thiem of Austria. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
17 / 36
Andy Murray of Britain reacts Richard Gasquet of France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Andy Murray of Britain reacts Richard Gasquet of France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Andy Murray of Britain reacts Richard Gasquet of France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
18 / 36
Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates versus Shelby Rogers of the U.S. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates versus Shelby Rogers of the U.S. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates versus Shelby Rogers of the U.S. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
19 / 36
Richard Gasquet of France reacts of Andy Murray of Britain. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Richard Gasquet of France reacts of Andy Murray of Britain. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Richard Gasquet of France reacts of Andy Murray of Britain. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
20 / 36
Shelby Rogers of the U.S. celebrates during her match against Camelia Begu of Romania, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Shelby Rogers of the U.S. celebrates during her match against Camelia Begu of Romania, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
Shelby Rogers of the U.S. celebrates during her match against Camelia Begu of Romania, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
21 / 36
Richard Gasquet of France celebrates during his match against Kei Nishikori of Japan May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Richard Gasquet of France celebrates during his match against Kei Nishikori of Japan May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
Richard Gasquet of France celebrates during his match against Kei Nishikori of Japan May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
22 / 36
Milos Raonic serves to Albert Ramos-Vinola of Spain May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Milos Raonic serves to Albert Ramos-Vinola of Spain May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
Milos Raonic serves to Albert Ramos-Vinola of Spain May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
23 / 36
Aljaz Bedene of Britain returns a shot to Novak Djokovic of Serbia, May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Aljaz Bedene of Britain returns a shot to Novak Djokovic of Serbia, May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
Aljaz Bedene of Britain returns a shot to Novak Djokovic of Serbia, May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
24 / 36
Venus Williams of the U.S. eyes the ball during her match against Alize Cornet of France, May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Venus Williams of the U.S. eyes the ball during her match against Alize Cornet of France, May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
Venus Williams of the U.S. eyes the ball during her match against Alize Cornet of France, May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
25 / 36
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns returns the ball to Sam Groth of Australia. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns returns the ball to Sam Groth of Australia. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns returns the ball to Sam Groth of Australia. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
26 / 36
Kei Nishikori of Japan returns the ball to Fernando Verdasco of Spain May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Kei Nishikori of Japan returns the ball to Fernando Verdasco of Spain May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Kei Nishikori of Japan returns the ball to Fernando Verdasco of Spain May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
27 / 36
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her match against Kristina Mladenovic of France May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her match against Kristina Mladenovic of France May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her match against Kristina Mladenovic of France May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
28 / 36
Samantha Stosur of Australia returns the ball to Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Samantha Stosur of Australia returns the ball to Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Samantha Stosur of Australia returns the ball to Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
29 / 36
Anett Kontaveit of Estonia returns the ball to Venus Williams of the U.S. during their match at the French Open May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia returns the ball to Venus Williams of the U.S. during their match at the French Open May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Anett Kontaveit of Estonia returns the ball to Venus Williams of the U.S. during their match at the French Open May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
30 / 36
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Sam Groth of Australia during the French Open May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Sam Groth of Australia during the French Open May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Sam Groth of Australia during the French Open May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
31 / 36
Radek Stepanek of Czech Republic' returns the ball to Andy Murray of Britain during the French Open May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Radek Stepanek of Czech Republic' returns the ball to Andy Murray of Britain during the French Open May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Radek Stepanek of Czech Republic' returns the ball to Andy Murray of Britain during the French Open May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
32 / 36
Ana Ivanovic of Serbia serves to Oceane Dodin of France during the French Open May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Ana Ivanovic of Serbia serves to Oceane Dodin of France during the French Open May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Ana Ivanovic of Serbia serves to Oceane Dodin of France during the French Open May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
33 / 36
Angelique Kerber of Germany returns the ball to Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during the French Open May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Angelique Kerber of Germany returns the ball to Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during the French Open May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Angelique Kerber of Germany returns the ball to Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during the French Open May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
34 / 36
Court workers sweep away rain water during the French Open May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Court workers sweep away rain water during the French Open May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2016
Court workers sweep away rain water during the French Open May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
35 / 36
Oceane Dodin of France serves to Ana Ivanovic of Serbia during the French Open May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Oceane Dodin of France serves to Ana Ivanovic of Serbia during the French Open May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Oceane Dodin of France serves to Ana Ivanovic of Serbia during the French Open May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
Rio's Olympic venues

Rio's Olympic venues

Next Slideshows

Rio's Olympic venues

Rio's Olympic venues

The stadiums that will host the athletes at the Olympic Games in Rio.

31 May 2016
Estonia's Olympic triplets

Estonia's Olympic triplets

Leila, Liina and Lily Luik will make Olympics history as the first identical triplets to compete against each other when they cross the start line for the...

26 May 2016
Exaggerator wins Preakness

Exaggerator wins Preakness

Exaggerator took advantage of sloppy conditions to win the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore, ending Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist's bid for...

22 May 2016
Leicester victory parade

Leicester victory parade

Thousands of people gather to watch the Leicester City team parade in celebration of their Premier League title win.

17 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast