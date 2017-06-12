Edition:
Best of the French Open

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the final against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka breaks his tennis racket during the final against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Latvia�s Jelena Ostapenko celebrates winning the final against Romania�s Simona Halep. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
Latvia�s Jelena Ostapenko celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Romania�s Simona Halep. REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
Romania�s Simona Halep in action during the final against Latvia�s Jelena Ostapenko. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
Japan's Kei Nishikori in action during his quarter final match against Great Britain's Andy Murray. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Romania's Simona Halep in action during her semi final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action during her semi final match against Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks dejected during his quarter final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in action during her quarter final match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action during her quarter final match against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
A fan holds an umbrella as rain delays play in the quarter final match between France's Kristina Mladenovic and Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
France's Alize Cornet in action during her fourth round match against France's Caroline Garcia. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
France's Gael Monfils in action during his third round match against France's Richard Gasquet. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro in action during his third round match against Great Britain's Andy Murray. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
France�s Kristina Mladenovic celebrates winning her fourth round match against Spain�s Garbine Muguruza. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in action during his third round match against Canada's Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
France's Gael Monfils in action during his fourth round match against Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in action during his third round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Germany's Tatjana Maria reacts during her second round match against Romania's Simona Halep. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his third round match against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action during her third round match against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in action during his third round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
An overhead camera on court during the second round. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova in action during her second round match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Canada's Milos Raonic reacts during his second round match against Brazil's Rogerio Dutra Silva. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Germany's Dustin Brown in action during his first round match against France's Gael Monfils. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Spectators watch the French Open. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in action during his second round match against Spain's Tommy Robredo. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his first round match against Spain's Marcel Granollers. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Great Britain's Andy Murray in action during his first round match against Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts during her first round match against Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Spain's Marcel Granollers in action during his first round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in action during his first round match against Argentina's Renzo Olivo. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Spain's Rafael Nadal during his first round match against France's Benoit Paire. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
Russia's Elena Vesnina in action during her first round match against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
