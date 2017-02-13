Edition:
India
Mon Feb 13, 2017 | 11:23pm IST

Best of the Grammys

Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Adele breaks the Grammy for Record of the Year for "Hello" after having it presented to her. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Bruno Mars performs "Let's Go Crazy" during a tribute to the late singer Prince. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Chance the Rapper celebrates as he accepts the Grammy for Best Rap Album for "Coloring Book". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Tribe Called Quest and Anderson Paak perform a medley of "Award Tour," "Movin Backwards" and "We the People". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Metallica's James Hetfield and Lady Gaga perform "Moth into Flame". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Singer Adele performs a tribute to the late George Michael. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Skip Marley and Katy Perry perform "Chained to the Rhythm". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Alicia Keys and Maren Morris perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Adele sings "Hello". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Lady Gaga crowd surfs as she performs "Moth into Flame" with Metallica (background). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Beyonce holds the awards she won for Best Urban Contemporary Album for "Lemonade" and Best Music Video for "Formation". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Adele holds the five Grammys she won including Record of the Year for "Hello" and Album of the Year for "25". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Twenty One Pilots accept the Grammy for Record of the year for "Stressed Out". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Show host James Corden speaks onstage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson Paak break down a wall. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Singer Adele reacts after making a mistake and starting over while performing a tribute to the late George Michael. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Metallica's James Hetfield and Lady Gaga perform "Moth into Flame". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Chance the Rapper celebrates as he accepts the Grammy for Best Rap Album for "Coloring Book". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Cynthia Erivo sings with John Legend (not pictured) at the end of the memorium segment. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Paris Jackson introduces The Weeknd for his performance. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Show host James Corden falls down the stairs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Ed Sheeran performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Chance the Rapper performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Beyonce accepts the Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album for "Lemonade". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Chance the Rapper accepts the Grammy for Best New Artist. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
Solange poses with the award she won for Best R&B Performance for "Cranes in the Sky". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
The Weeknd performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
The group Metallica and Lady Gaga arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
