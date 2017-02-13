Best of the Grammys
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Adele breaks the Grammy for Record of the Year for "Hello" after having it presented to her. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bruno Mars performs "Let's Go Crazy" during a tribute to the late singer Prince. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chance the Rapper celebrates as he accepts the Grammy for Best Rap Album for "Coloring Book". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tribe Called Quest and Anderson Paak perform a medley of "Award Tour," "Movin Backwards" and "We the People". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Metallica's James Hetfield and Lady Gaga perform "Moth into Flame". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Adele performs a tribute to the late George Michael. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Skip Marley and Katy Perry perform "Chained to the Rhythm". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Alicia Keys and Maren Morris perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Adele sings "Hello". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lady Gaga crowd surfs as she performs "Moth into Flame" with Metallica (background). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce holds the awards she won for Best Urban Contemporary Album for "Lemonade" and Best Music Video for "Formation". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Adele holds the five Grammys she won including Record of the Year for "Hello" and Album of the Year for "25". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Twenty One Pilots accept the Grammy for Record of the year for "Stressed Out". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Show host James Corden speaks onstage. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson Paak break down a wall. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Adele reacts after making a mistake and starting over while performing a tribute to the late George Michael. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Metallica's James Hetfield and Lady Gaga perform "Moth into Flame". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban perform. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chance the Rapper celebrates as he accepts the Grammy for Best Rap Album for "Coloring Book". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cynthia Erivo sings with John Legend (not pictured) at the end of the memorium segment. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Paris Jackson introduces The Weeknd for his performance. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Show host James Corden falls down the stairs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ed Sheeran performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chance the Rapper performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce accepts the Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album for "Lemonade". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chance the Rapper accepts the Grammy for Best New Artist. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Solange poses with the award she won for Best R&B Performance for "Cranes in the Sky". REUTERS/Mike Blake
The Weeknd performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The group Metallica and Lady Gaga arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
