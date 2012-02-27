Edition:
Best of the Oscars

<p>French actor Jean Dujardin accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the film "The Artist". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

French actor Jean Dujardin accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the film "The Artist". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Octavia Spencer cries after winning the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in "The Help". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Octavia Spencer cries after winning the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in "The Help". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Actress Meryl Streep accepts the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "The Iron Lady". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Actress Meryl Streep accepts the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "The Iron Lady". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Christopher Plummer, accepts the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in "Beginners". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Christopher Plummer, accepts the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in "Beginners". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Producer of "The Artist" Thomas Langmann accepts the Oscar for Best Motion Picture. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Producer of "The Artist" Thomas Langmann accepts the Oscar for Best Motion Picture. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Presenters Rose Byrne and Melissa McCarthy play a drinking game where every time they hear Scorcese, they have to drink, on stage. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Presenters Rose Byrne and Melissa McCarthy play a drinking game where every time they hear Scorcese, they have to drink, on stage. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Muppet characters Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog introduce a special performance by Cirque Du Soleil. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Muppet characters Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog introduce a special performance by Cirque Du Soleil. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Presenters Tina Fey and Bradley Cooper on stage. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Presenters Tina Fey and Bradley Cooper on stage. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>French actor Jean Dujardin hugs his co-star Berenice Bejo as director Michel Hazanavicius looks on after he won the Oscar for best actor for his role in "The Artist". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

French actor Jean Dujardin hugs his co-star Berenice Bejo as director Michel Hazanavicius looks on after he won the Oscar for best actor for his role in "The Artist". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis prepare to present the Oscar Best Original Song. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis prepare to present the Oscar Best Original Song. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Meryl Streep, Best Actress winner for "The Iron Lady," and French actor Jean Dujardin, Best Actor winner for "The Artist" pose backstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Meryl Streep, Best Actress winner for "The Iron Lady," and French actor Jean Dujardin, Best Actor winner for "The Artist" pose backstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Esperanza Spalding sings as a portrait of Eizabeth Taylor is shown during the memorial segment. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Esperanza Spalding sings as a portrait of Eizabeth Taylor is shown during the memorial segment. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Presenters Jennifer Lopez and Cameron Diaz announce the winner for Best Achievement in Make Up. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Presenters Jennifer Lopez and Cameron Diaz announce the winner for Best Achievement in Make Up. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Bret McKenzie accepts the Oscar for Best Original Song. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Bret McKenzie accepts the Oscar for Best Original Song. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film "The Dictator". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film "The Dictator". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Rooney Mara, best actress nominee for her role in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," adjusts her dress as she arrives. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Rooney Mara, best actress nominee for her role in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," adjusts her dress as she arrives. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Actresses Melissa McCarthy (2nd R), Ellie Kemper (2nd L), Rose Bryne (R), Wendi McLendon-Covey (L), Maya Rudolph (3rd R) and Kristen Wiig (3rd L) present the Oscar for Live Action Short Film. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Actresses Melissa McCarthy (2nd R), Ellie Kemper (2nd L), Rose Bryne (R), Wendi McLendon-Covey (L), Maya Rudolph (3rd R) and Kristen Wiig (3rd L) present the Oscar for Live Action Short Film. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Asghar Farhadi, director of Iranian film "A Separation" is guided off stage after accepting the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Asghar Farhadi, director of Iranian film "A Separation" is guided off stage after accepting the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Cirque Du Soleil perform. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Cirque Du Soleil perform. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Brad Pitt, best actor nominee for his role in "Moneyball", and Angelina Jolie arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Brad Pitt, best actor nominee for his role in "Moneyball", and Angelina Jolie arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Best Actor winner Jean Dujardin kisses Uggie the dog after "The Artist" won the for Best Picture. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Best Actor winner Jean Dujardin kisses Uggie the dog after "The Artist" won the for Best Picture. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Ben Stiller and Emma Stone clown around on stage as they present the nominees for the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Ben Stiller and Emma Stone clown around on stage as they present the nominees for the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Oscar Host Billy Crystal at the beginning of the show. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Oscar Host Billy Crystal at the beginning of the show. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>George Clooney, best actor nominee for his role in "The Descendants", smiles near his girlfriend Stacy Keibler. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

George Clooney, best actor nominee for his role in "The Descendants", smiles near his girlfriend Stacy Keibler. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>French Director Michel Hazanavicius accepts the Oscar for best director for his film "The Artist". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

French Director Michel Hazanavicius accepts the Oscar for best director for his film "The Artist". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Esperanza Spalding sings as a portrait of Whitney Houston is displayed on the screen during the memorial segment. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Esperanza Spalding sings as a portrait of Whitney Houston is displayed on the screen during the memorial segment. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Octavia Spencer is congratulated by best actress nominee Viola Davis after Spencer won the award for Best Supporting Actress for the movie "The Help". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Octavia Spencer is congratulated by best actress nominee Viola Davis after Spencer won the award for Best Supporting Actress for the movie "The Help". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Angelina Jolie accepts the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay on behlaf of Woody Allen. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Angelina Jolie accepts the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay on behlaf of Woody Allen. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Bret McKenzie, nominated for the original song award for music and lyrics for "Man or Muppet" from "The Muppets", jumps near actress Jane Seymour. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Bret McKenzie, nominated for the original song award for music and lyrics for "Man or Muppet" from "The Muppets", jumps near actress Jane Seymour. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Mother Delores Hart, of the short documentary "God Is Bigger Than Elvis," arrives with two unidentified guests. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Mother Delores Hart, of the short documentary "God Is Bigger Than Elvis," arrives with two unidentified guests. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Chris Rock presents the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Chris Rock presents the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Director Gore Verbinski holds the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film for his work in "Rango". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Director Gore Verbinski holds the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film for his work in "Rango". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Michelle Williams, best actress nominee for her role in "My Week with Marilyn". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Michelle Williams, best actress nominee for her role in "My Week with Marilyn". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Melissa McCarthy, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "Bridesmaids," and her husband, Ben Falcone, arrive. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Melissa McCarthy, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "Bridesmaids," and her husband, Ben Falcone, arrive. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Esperanza Spalding sings a song for the memorial segment. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Esperanza Spalding sings a song for the memorial segment. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>French actor Jean Dujardin accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the film "The Artist" from actress Natalie Portman. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

French actor Jean Dujardin accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the film "The Artist" from actress Natalie Portman. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Actresses Jennifer Lopez and Cameron Diaz present. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Actresses Jennifer Lopez and Cameron Diaz present. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Robert Richardson holds the Oscar he won for Achievement in Cinematography for "Hugo". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Robert Richardson holds the Oscar he won for Achievement in Cinematography for "Hugo". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Tom Cruise presents the Oscar for Best Picture. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Tom Cruise presents the Oscar for Best Picture. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Daniel Junge and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy accept the Oscar for the Best Documentary Short Subject for their film "Saving Face". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Daniel Junge and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy accept the Oscar for the Best Documentary Short Subject for their film "Saving Face". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Gary Oldman, best actor nominee for his role in "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy," and his wife Alexandra Edenborough. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Gary Oldman, best actor nominee for his role in "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy," and his wife Alexandra Edenborough. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>William Joyce (2nd L) and Brandon Oldenburg (2nd R), winners of Best Animated Short Film for "The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore", celebrate with their awards backstage. Also seen are presenter Ellie Kemper (L) and Wendi McLendon-Covey. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

William Joyce (2nd L) and Brandon Oldenburg (2nd R), winners of Best Animated Short Film for "The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore", celebrate with their awards backstage. Also seen are presenter Ellie Kemper (L) and Wendi McLendon-Covey. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Best supporting actress nominee Octavia Spencer and "The Help" director Tate Taylor watch as best actor nominee George Clooney gives a kiss to best actress nominee Viola Davis on the red carpet. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Best supporting actress nominee Octavia Spencer and "The Help" director Tate Taylor watch as best actor nominee George Clooney gives a kiss to best actress nominee Viola Davis on the red carpet. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Oscar host Billy Crystal talks on stage. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Oscar host Billy Crystal talks on stage. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Rob Legato (C), Alex Henning (R), and Ben Grossmann (L) accept the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for their work in the film "Hugo". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Rob Legato (C), Alex Henning (R), and Ben Grossmann (L) accept the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for their work in the film "Hugo". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow grabs the jacket of Robert Downey Jr. before they present the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Gwyneth Paltrow grabs the jacket of Robert Downey Jr. before they present the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Micahel Douglas presents the Oscar for Best Director to French Director, Michel Hazanavicius, for his film "The Artist". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Micahel Douglas presents the Oscar for Best Director to French Director, Michel Hazanavicius, for his film "The Artist". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Actor Tom Hanks presents an award. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Actor Tom Hanks presents an award. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Cirque Du Soleil perform. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Cirque Du Soleil perform. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Kirk Baxter and Angus Wall accept the Oscar for Film Editing for their work in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Kirk Baxter and Angus Wall accept the Oscar for Film Editing for their work in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Octavia Spencer, Oscar winner for best supporting actress for her role in "The Help" speaks to director Steven Spielberg. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Octavia Spencer, Oscar winner for best supporting actress for her role in "The Help" speaks to director Steven Spielberg. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Bret McKenzie, winner of Best Original Song for "Man or Muppet" from "The Muppets", throws his Oscar into the air as he arrives at the Governors Ball after the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Bret McKenzie, winner of Best Original Song for "Man or Muppet" from "The Muppets", throws his Oscar into the air as he arrives at the Governors Ball after the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actor Jonah Hill arrives. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actor Jonah Hill arrives. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Penelope Cruz and Owen Wilson present the Oscar for Best Original Score. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Penelope Cruz and Owen Wilson present the Oscar for Best Original Score. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

